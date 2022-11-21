Read full article on original website
Who Is Michael Jordan's Wife? All About Yvette Prieto
Michael Jordan has been married to Yvette Prieto since 2013 Michael Jordan will go down in history as one of the greatest basketball stars to ever play the game. Off the court, however, he found love with wife Yvette Prieto. After divorcing his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 2006, Jordan met the former model at a Miami nightclub in 2008. They quickly hit it off and moved in together the following year. By 2011, they were engaged. On April 27, 2013, Jordan and Prieto tied the knot in front...
hotnewhiphop.com
Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling
The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
sneakernews.com
Air Jordan 11 Low “Cement Grey” Set For April 2023 Release
Despite the Air Jordan 11 “Cherry” still being on schedule, rumors have already surfaced about next year’s Air Jordan 11 offerings. According to reliable sneaker leaker @zSneakerHeadz, a “White,” “University Blue” and “Cement Grey”-colored low-top retro will release for the whole family come April 2023. The silhouette will follow the same arrangement as the handfuls of Air Jordan 11 Low releases from the early aughts, with the patent leather mudguard donning the titular “Cement Grey” tone. Inner lining and branding hits throughout the upper will also feature the muted tone, while outsoles opt for an icy blue makeup that aims to combat the “yellowing” that plagued earlier pairs of the tuxedo-inspired design.
hypebeast.com
On-Foot Look at the Nike Air Force 1 Low "San Francisco Chinatown"
The start of 2023 is just around the corner which means folks of Chinese descent will soon start to prepare for Chinese New Year. And it’s usually around this time of the year when. will start to tease its special footwear pieces that will align with the festive celebration....
Hypebae
The BAE Bulletin: Here's When and Where to Cop This Week's Best Releases
With Halloween season on its way out, it is officially holiday time as November is already on our doorsteps. Whether you’re hoping to tackle your presents early or are looking to treat yourself to something nice “just because” — this week is filled with a few prime releases from Savage X Fenty, which is blessedly venturing into the realm of sportswear and athleisure, while Balenciaga is partnering with adidas to drop the deconstructed Stan Smith silhouette.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 1 FlyEase “Bred” Coming Soon
More FlyEase sneakers are on the horizon. Jumpman has come through with some amazing shoes over the years, and one of them is the Air Jordan 1 FlyEase. Some may look at this shoe and write it off, but it’s important to note why this shoe was made. It was made specifically for those with disabilities, and the construction of the shoe aids people who need accessibility.
Michael Jordan Is The Only Player To Win A Championship With Only One Teammate Scoring Double-Digit Points
Michael Jordan had only Scottie Pippen averaging points in double-digits during the 1997 NBA Finals against the Utah Jazz.
Ye-Less Adidas ‘Walmart Shoes’ Targeted in Twitter Backlash
Fans of the Yeezy brand have taken to social media to express their displeasure with Adidas’ plans to reuse the intellectual property (IP) rights for the popular shoes after their tumultuous breakup with hip-hop icon Kanye West, aka Ye. One Twitter user even called the Ye-less Yeezys “Walmart shoes” and an NFL star criticized the athleticwear giant for continuing with the designs without maintaining the partnership with West. In a call with media last week, Adidas stopped short of outright confirming that current unsold Yeezy shoes will be rebranded, but interim CEO and chief financial officer Harm Ohlmeyer said that the...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 "True Blue" Has Received a Release Date
UPDATE, NOVEMBER 2: After surfacing via detailed on-foot imagery, the Air Jordan 1 “True Blue” has been slated to release on January 14 via Nike and select retailers. The retail price is set at $180 USD. ORIGINAL ARTICLE, OCTOBER 5:. Jordan Brand‘s line of signature silhouettes has a...
Adidas Has a $300 Million Yeezy Question to Answer
Labor campaigners have some free advice for Adidas’s incoming CEO: Compensate the workers who experienced wage theft during the Covid-19 pandemic. Doing so is “easy,” the Clean Clothes Campaign told former Puma boss Bjørn Gulden, who will seize the German sportswear maker’s reins in January. #PayYourWorkers, a campaign endorsed by 260 trade unions and labor-rights organizations worldwide, has a “ready-made proposal” to ensure that workers “get what they are owed.” “You just have to sign the binding agreement and you are all set,” the garment industry’s largest consortium of labor unions and non-governmental organizations wrote on Twitter on Friday. Current head Kasper Rorsted...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house. Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price...
hotnewhiphop.com
Nike Air Foamposite One “Dream A World” Drops Soon: Photos
The Foamposite will always be a classic. One of the more polarizing shoes in the Nike catalog is the Nike Air Foamposite One. For the most part, this shoe is a classic that was made popular by the likes of Penny Hardaway. Due to the look of this sneaker, it has its fair share of detractors, which has ultimately led to conflicting opinions over the years.
hypebeast.com
On-Feet Look at the Air Jordan 2 Low "UNC to Chicago"
Following its appearance on the Air Jordan 1, the “UNC to Chicago” theme continues to celebrate Michael Jordan‘s journey from the University of North Carolina to the Chicago Bulls with the Air Jordan 2. The pair of Air Jordan Low 2 initially surfaced in October hinting at addition to Jordan Brand’s 2023 releases.
Charles Barkley Reveals He Hasn’t Spoken to Former ‘Best Friend’ Michael Jordan in Almost 10 Years: ‘We’re Both Stubborn’
From friends to rivals. Former NBA player Charles Barkley revealed that he hasn't spoken to Michael Jordan in nearly a decade after they had a falling out. While speaking with Tom Brady about his outspoken nature on the Monday, November 21 episode of the SiriusXM podcast "Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Fire Red”
The Jordan Luka 1 has had an impressive run of colorways. Luka Doncic’s Jordan Luka 1 is proving to be an amazing signature sneaker so far. When Doncic came into the league, it was clear that he was going to be a superstar. Now, he is playing at an MVP level, and with his 36-point-per-game average, he could very well be a top-two player in the NBA.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 1 Surfaces in "Burgundy Crush"
Is celebrating the 35th anniversary of the Air Max 1 with the release of the “Burgundy Crush” colorway, just in time to wrap up the Fall season. The latest release of the classic silhouette is constructed with a mix of premium materials. Plush velvet emphasizes the upper, while butter leather highlights the overlays and mudguards while faux reptilian-patterned leather is used on the heels. Monochrome tones hit the shoe, all arriving in similar shades from the tongue to the laces to the sole. Metallic gold highlights the upper eyelets and lace tips, while tonal branding matches the rubber outsole to round out the shoe.
Yardbarker
Anthony Davis & LeBron James Told Vin Diesel At Lakers Game They Want To See Him Flip Car Off Arena
When you attend a Los Angeles Lakers game at Crypto.com Arena, or Staples Center as Anthony Davis likes to call it, you are guaranteed to see a number of celebrities there enjoying the game. In attendance at the Lakers’ latest home game against the San Antonio Spurs was actor Vin...
hypebeast.com
Get Wild With the Nike Air Max Penny 1 "Tiger Stripes"
2022 saw the triumphant return for various models, including Penny Hardaway’s classic Air Max Penny 1. The ’90s born sneaker splashed back onto the scene courtesy of Social Status and its collaborative “Recess” capsule. Following this, various stylish colorways also hit shelves with more arriving each month. Adding to this list, an exotic “Tiger Stripes” look is on its way.
