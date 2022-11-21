Starbucks lovers, it’s the time of year you’ve all been waiting for. The holidays at Starbucks are particularly special with the return of beloved seasonal drinks and blinged out merch, but you can make it even better with Starbucks’ Black Friday 2022 deals. From discounted holiday tumblers to the grand return of the January Refill Tumbler, Starbucks is kicking off the Black Friday sales early, and you’ll want to snag your most-wanted items before they sell out.

2 DAYS AGO