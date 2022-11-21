Read full article on original website
3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two adults and a child died in a crash on I-79 this morning. Deputies identified the adults as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released. Two children were transported...
Kanawha County deputies hopeful as search for missing man enters fourth week
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As the search for 68-year-old Mark Coles enters its fourth week, new surveillance video is leaving investigators encouraged. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) released surveillance video from the Kanawha Valley Regional Transportation Authority (KRT) Tuesday of Coles boarding a bus in Rand on Oct. 30.
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
UPDATE: Identity of victim in Beckley homicide identified
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the 100 Block Truman Avenue in Beckley that left one man dead. Deputy Chief Allard said officers were called to the scene around 3:50 AM this morning, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police Detectives are currently on-scene.
West Virginia man kidnapped a woman at shopping center, police say
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
Woman who captures alleged kidnapping on camera speaks out
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is something you always expect at the Merritts Creek interchange off Interstate 64 in Barboursville, but for Jazzlyn Harrison’s drive Monday, she encountered something she never expected. Harrison witnessed a kidnapping in the middle of a busy intersection. “We saw the two cars...
West Virginia State Police investigating Putnam County ‘officer-involved shooting’
UPDATE (Nov. 23, 2022, at 5:14 p.m.): 13 News Reporter Lane Ball is on the scene where an officer-involved shooting happened in the Camelot Mobile Home Village in Putnam County. Officials say they received a call for a well-being check around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The man had threatened to...
