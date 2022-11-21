ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sissonville, WV

Comments / 0

Related
wchsnetwork.com

3 killed in I-79 crash in Kanawha County

ELKVIEW, W.Va. — Three people died in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in Kanawha County. The single-vehicle wreck occurred in the southbound lanes near the Frame Road area of Elkview just before 6 a.m. Thursday. An SUV went off the right side of the road and came...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

2 adults, 1 child dead in I-79 crash near Elkview, West Virginia

UPDATE: (3:52 P.M. Nov. 24, 2022) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has identified two adults killed in a single-vehicle crash this morning on I-79. According to the sheriff’s office two women and a child were killed in the crash and two children are in “serious condition” in the hospital. The sheriff’s office has identified […]
ELKVIEW, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Woman drives stolen ambulance into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — First responders are searching for a woman who drove a stolen ambulance into the Kanawha River in Charleston early Thursday morning. It happened just after 1 a.m., according to reports from WCHS-TV. The ambulance belonged to the town of Cedar Grove and was stolen from CAMC General on the city’s East End.
CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

3 dead, 2 injured in Thanksgiving Day crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed two adults and a child died in a crash on I-79 this morning. Deputies identified the adults as Nighat Syeda, 71, and Hira Syeda, 33. The child’s name has not been released. Two children were transported...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchsnetwork.com

WVSP: Deputy involved in Putnam County shooting

BUFFALO, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police say a deputy was involved in a shooting in Putnam County on Wednesday afternoon. According to troopers, the shooting occurred about 2 p.m. at a Camelot Village Mobile Home Park on Camelot Drive in Buffalo. According to WSAZ-TV, the shooting involved...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

UPDATE: Identity of victim in Beckley homicide identified

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department is investigating an early Wednesday morning shooting in the 100 Block Truman Avenue in Beckley that left one man dead. Deputy Chief Allard said officers were called to the scene around 3:50 AM this morning, November 23, 2022. Beckley Police Detectives are currently on-scene.
BECKLEY, WV
lootpress.com

Homicide investigation underway in Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man still missing after 3 weeks

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Authorities are still searching for a man missing from the Rand area of Kanawha County. On Nov. 3, a Silver Alert was issued for 68-year-old Mark Aaron Coles. Silver Alerts are issued for missing people who are elderly or have a cognitive impairment. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has released video clips […]
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Woman who captures alleged kidnapping on camera speaks out

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is something you always expect at the Merritts Creek interchange off Interstate 64 in Barboursville, but for Jazzlyn Harrison’s drive Monday, she encountered something she never expected. Harrison witnessed a kidnapping in the middle of a busy intersection. “We saw the two cars...
BARBOURSVILLE, WV
wchsnetwork.com

Fayette County police investigate shooting death

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — A man was shot and killed in Fayette County Monday night. According to Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley, Ashtin Owens, 37, of Scarbro, died after suffering a gunshot wound to his stomach. The shooting occurred in a mobile home at the Mountainair Mobile Home Park...
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNT-TV

One dead after Fayette County shooting

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — One person was left dead after a shooting in Fayette County, according to Sheriff Mike Fridley. According to Sheriff Fridley, just before 9 PM on Monday, November 21, 2022, deputies were notified of one man who had been shot in the stomach area inside a trailer within the Mountainair Mobile Home Park in the Glen Jean area.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: Beckley Police release identity of victim shot and killed

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – At approximately 3:45am this morning, officers of the Beckley Police Department responded to a shooting incident at a residence in the 100 block of Truman Avenue. Upon arrival, they discovered one male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound. Emergency medical services responded and attempted...
BECKLEY, WV

Comments / 0

Community Policy