Amber Waterman: couple charged in relation to kidnapping and murder of pregnant woman to steal babyLavinia ThompsonGravette, AR
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State suffers a season-ending 5-2 defeat against No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Ohio State to take on No. 3 Arkansas in second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternFayetteville, AR
Missouri school district legalizes spanking in schoolsStephanie LeguichardCassville, MO
This Town in Arkansas Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensFayetteville, AR
KHBS
2022-2023 winter weather outlook for Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — We have a La Nina this year, which is when there are colder-than-average sea surface temperatures in the equatorial Pacific. You might not think that plays a big role in our weather in Arkansas plays out, but it can. The two winters that appear to pair...
Nonprofit hosts community Thanksgiving feast
ROGERS, Ark. — The Care Community Center hosted its 15th Annual Community Thanksgiving Feast on Thursday, Nov. 24 in Rogers. The idea started with Couple John and Nicole Chervenyak after they moved to Northwest Arkansas and experienced a lonely Thanksgiving. Now, they invite anybody and everybody to their Thanksgiving table.
nwahomepage.com
Where you can get a free Thanksgiving meal in NWA
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s almost turkey time and if you’re looking for somewhere to spend the holiday, some local groups have you covered!. At the Botanical Gardens of the Ozarks the Cocoon Collective is hosting its second Friendsgiving event. The Cocoon Collective is an organization that provides advocacy and safe spaces for the LGBTQ+ community, which its founder, Sadie Stratton, said is even more important around the holidays.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Plomo Quesadillas opens second Fayetteville location
Local quesadilla restaurant Plomo has opened a second location in Fayetteville, and the concept will soon expand to another market as well. Plomo, created by local entrepreneur Omar Kasim, replaced Kasim’s taco concept Con Quesos at 2016 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Fayetteville. It is the second Plomo...
What's open on Thanksgiving in Arkansas?
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — While some people like to cook on Thanksgiving, others like to leave it to the professionals. The following list of restaurants is open on Thanksgiving this year, but be sure to check for hours and locations before heading out. Restaurants open on Thanksgiving 2022. Applebee's. Black...
Jennette McCurdy to speak at Fayetteville Town Center
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Actress and bestselling author Jennette McCurdy is set to speak in Fayetteville this December. The moderated Q & A is part of the University of Arkansas' Distinguished Lectures Committee's series. It begins at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 at the Fayetteville Town Center. The event is...
Stores open and closed on Thanksgiving Day
Each year several retailers close up shop for Thanksgiving and with the pandemic, ones who normally do not close for Turkey Day decided to do so for the first time, continuing that move in 2022.
Handmade bootmaker to open first Arkansas location in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Tecovas, a western bootmaker based in Austin, has announced it is opening its first location in Arkansas. The new store will carry inventory in all Tecovas’ categories: cowboy boots, bags, clothes, and accessories. Customers will also be able to personalize their purchases and refresh past purchases with complimentary boot shines.
Thousands receive free Thanksgiving dinner from First Baptist Church in Rogers
Families in Rogers volunteered their Thanksgiving morning to deliver meals to those who didn't have the resources to make their own.
Northwest Arkansas sees rise in disc golf popularity
WEST FORK, Ark. — There's some debate as to where and when the sport of disc golf began. Some claim it originates in Canada during the 1920s while others believe the modern form was developed at a California camp in the late 1960s. Either way you slice it, the...
KHBS
2022 Arkansas runoff elections: Where & when to vote in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Several elections in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley are headed to runoffs. Early voting in runoff elections starts Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022. Election day is Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. A runoff takes place in Arkansas county offices if no candidate gets more than 50% of...
KHBS
Police making sure people enjoy ‘Blackout Wednesday’ safely
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Wednesday before Thanksgiving is a popular night for some people to catch up with old friends, and have a few drinks. Fayetteville Police say they are playing Wednesday night by ear. They will bump up patrols if it’s a big crowd tonight. Otherwise, they will be making sure the streets are safe.
Downtown Bentonville brightened by Lighting of the Square event Saturday
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The annual City of Bentonville Lighting of the Square will take place on Saturday, November 19th. Bentonville Mayor Stephanie Orman will flip the switch to illuminate the square at 6 p.m. The free event is produced by the non-profit Downtown Bentonville Incorporated and welcomes all community...
Cranksgiving food drive happening in Rogers
ROGERS, Ark. — Cyclists of all ages and abilities will gather for the Cranksgiving event in Rogers on Saturday, Nov. 19, to collect food for CARE Community Center. Cranksgiving is a combination alley-cat race and scavenger hunt, with cyclists pedaling throughout the city to visit local stores and collect holiday food items from a secret list.
fourstateshomepage.com
20+ year Joplin heating and air business joins Paschal company
SPRINGDALE, Ark.— Paschal Air, Plumbing, & Electric is expanding its operations into Southwest Missouri by acquiring Lyerla Heating and Air. Lyerla Heating & Air is an award-winning customer service company, founded in 2001. The company has been one of Joplin’s leading home-service providers. Lyerla President, Kevin Brady says he is proud to pass on their tradition of quality, professional services to Paschal. As they combine their companies, Brady will join Paschal as the general manager of the Southwest Missouri division.
KATV
Teen missing for nearly a month from northwest Arkansas found safe
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — A nearly months-long search for a missing 17-year-old boy out out of northwest Arkansas ended Wednesday. In an update and comment on their Facebook post just after 6:30 p.m., state police said Braiden Layne Taylor had been found safe. Taylor had been missing since the...
Lights of the Ozarks event begins in Downtown Fayetteville this weekend
ARKANSAS, USA — Each year, the City of Fayetteville spends more than 3,300 hours decorating the Historic Downtown Square with over 400,000 holiday lights. “Lights of the Ozarks is an annual tradition in our community that brings joy to all ages. This year, we are excited to honor Dr. Colbert for his extraordinary and unprecedented 47 years of service to Fayetteville Public Schools" said Experience Fayetteville CEO Molly Rawn.
Illness spreads over Thanksgiving holiday
The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting very high cases of the flu.
Where to find warming centers in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley
ARKANSAS, USA — Can you imagine staying outside in this weather overnight? It’s not something any of us want to do, yet some of our neighbors are left without a choice. Because of this, 5NEWS checked in with a few local homeless shelters in hopes of finding warming centers. While there aren’t a ton of centers, there are a few in our area.
Benefit ride held in memory of Ashley Bush
MAYSVILLE, Ark. — Dozens came together Saturday afternoon to support the family of Ashley Bush. This ride was hosted by the nonprofit "Border Riders". “I seen it all on the news and Myles contacted me and said ‘Todd have you seen that?’ I said, 'I have,' he goes, 'we got to do something,' I said, 'you know, I thought about it but thanks for pulling the trigger'. I said, 'let's do it,' Said Todd Akins, organizer of Border Riders.
