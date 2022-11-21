The goal of this study was to identify risk factors for postoperative death in individuals who have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 positive patients are more likely to experience problems after surgery. However, there is a lack of research into the causes of postoperative death in COVID-19-positive patients. Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and who received elective surgical or other procedures at Cleveland Clinic between January 2020 and March 2021 were identified retrospectively. The mortality rate at 30 days after surgery or procedure was the primary endpoint. There were also secondary outcomes, such as length of stay, ICU admission, and 30-day readmission rates.

