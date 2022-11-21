Read full article on original website
ajmc.com
Patients Satisfied With Discharge Teaching Quality, Outcomes After Cataract Surgery
A recent study found that patients who had cataract surgery were satisfied overall with discharge teaching quality, were well prepared for discharge, and had good postdischarge outcomes. Patients who received cataract surgery had discharge planning services that were satisfactory overall, which could lead to improvement of their postdischarge outcomes, according...
physiciansweekly.com
COVID-19-Positive Patients’ Postoperative Mortality: Analyses of 3027 Procedures
The goal of this study was to identify risk factors for postoperative death in individuals who have tested positive for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). COVID-19 positive patients are more likely to experience problems after surgery. However, there is a lack of research into the causes of postoperative death in COVID-19-positive patients. Patients who tested positive for COVID-19 and who received elective surgical or other procedures at Cleveland Clinic between January 2020 and March 2021 were identified retrospectively. The mortality rate at 30 days after surgery or procedure was the primary endpoint. There were also secondary outcomes, such as length of stay, ICU admission, and 30-day readmission rates.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Main Cause of Fibroids?
The exact cause of fibroids is not known although certain factors may contribute to their formation, such as:. Genetics (including gene mutations in the MED12, HMGA2, COL4A5/COL4A6, or FH genes) Progesterone and estrogen. Growth factors. Extracellular matrix (ECM) The substance that binds cells together, just like mortar holds bricks together.
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
MedicalXpress
Era of hope for patients with lung cancer
November is Lung Cancer Awareness month. Lung cancer is the most common cancer worldwide, with more than 2.1 million cases, according to the American Lung Association. Advancements in lung cancer management, from early diagnosis through treatment are improving patient outcomes. "Lung cancer is not a death sentence anymore," says Dr....
MedicalXpress
Some heart disease patients implanted with a VAD have better survival, more likely to receive a heart transplant
Researchers at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine published a study in Circulation showing that, among ventricular assist device recipients, patients with a particular form of dilated cardiomyopathy known as familial dilated cardiomyopathy have better clinical outcomes compared with other forms of the disease.
cancerhealth.com
Treating Breathing Problems in People with Cancer
People with advanced cancer can have a host of symptoms that harm their quality of life. For those with trouble breathing, called dyspnea, drugs called corticosteroids are often prescribed to provide relief. But in a new study—the largest ever clinical trial of steroids for dyspnea caused by advanced cancer—these drugs...
Healthline
What Is a TAVR Procedure?
Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a minimally invasive procedure that involves replacing the aortic valve in people with aortic stenosis. It has several benefits over open heart surgery, such as a smaller incision, faster recovery, and shorter hospital stay. Transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) is a procedure that replaces...
ajmc.com
Nirmatrelvir-Ritonavir Shows Safety, Efficacy in Real-world Study of High-risk COVID-19 Patients
The retrospective study evaluated outcomes in patients prescribed nirmatrelvir-ritonavir, as well as the management of drug interactions by clinical pharmacists prescribing the regimen. Combination nirmatrelvir-ritonavir (Paxlovid) showed safety and efficacy in high-risk patients with COVID-19 in a real-world observational study. The findings were published in the Journal of the American...
MedicalXpress
Death, hospital readmission more likely for Black patients after coronary stenting
Black patients who undergo minimally invasive procedures for clogged arteries are more likely to die or be readmitted to the hospital months after the procedure, a Michigan Medicine study finds. The research team analyzed more than 29,000 older patients with Medicare insurance who underwent percutaneous coronary intervention, which includes stenting...
MedicalXpress
By sparing the femoral artery, surgeons can help alcohol septal ablation patients walk sooner post-surgery
Hypertrophic obstructive cardiomyopathy (HOCM) is a common genetic condition that can cause fatigue, shortness of breath, fainting and chest pain, according to the American Heart Association. In HOCM, the heart muscle thickens, reducing blood flow from the left ventricle of the heart to the rest of the body. Treatment usually...
MedicalXpress
Exploring birth choices after previous cesarean and risk of pelvic floor surgery
Vaginal birth after a previous cesarean section is associated with an increased risk of pelvic floor surgery compared with planning another cesarean, according to research publishing in PLoS Medicine. The findings provide useful information to help women who have had a previous cesarean section when planning how to give birth in their next pregnancy.
Healthline
Having Surgery to Treat Spinal Stenosis? Here's What You Need to Know
While usually a last resort, surgical treatment for spinal stenosis produces consistently positive results and can be noninvasive as well. Spinal stenosis is a painful condition that happens when the space inside your backbone is too small for your nerves to pass through. Some people who have spinal stenosis have no symptoms at all, but many people experience pain, weakness, and numbness.
physiciansweekly.com
Clinical Outcomes in COVID-19 and Gynecologic Cancer Patients
It is unknown how COVID-19 infection would affect patients with gynecologic cancers. Researchers set out to document the clinical pathways, treatment modifications, and short-term clinical outcomes of COVID-19 co-infected patients undergoing gynecologic oncology in the United States. The COVID-19 and Gynecologic Cancer Registry was established by the Society of Gynecologic Oncology to record the clinical histories of women with gynecologic cancers who have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Factors associated with hospitalization and mortality in the first 30 days after a diagnosis of COVID-19 were analyzed using logistic regression models.
Mainstay Medical Announces Publication of Post-Market Clinical Trial Data from Ongoing ReActiv8®-C Study in Chronic Low Back Pain Patients
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Mainstay Medical Holdings plc today announced the publication of data from a single center, real-world study with one-year clinical follow-up of patients selected from the ReActiv8®-C study. Patients implanted with ReActiv8 at Klinikum Itzehoe were consecutively included into this cohort if they presented with back pain ≥6 and no prior lumbar surgery. The one-year results, published in World Neurosurgery, showed that a majority of the 44 patients followed up with demonstrated statistically significant improvements in pain (NRS), disability (ODI) and quality of life (EQ-5D-5L). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005230/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
MedicalXpress
Adherence to quality indicators low in chronic myeloid leukemia
For newly diagnosed chronic-phase chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) patients, adherence to guideline-based quality indicators is low, according to a study published online Nov. 11 in Leukemia & Lymphoma. Geneviève I.C.G. Ector, M.D., Ph.D., from Radboud University Medical Center in Nijmegen, Netherlands, and colleagues obtained data from population-based registries in the...
aiexpress.io
Effects of implementing a clinical pathway on antibiotic prophylaxis for patients who underwent an elective surgery
Medical pathway growth and implementation in an digital order entry system. This examine was carried out at a tertiary college hospital within the Seoul metropolitan space of Korea. The hospital developed a high-level EHR system. Moreover, it operates a complete system comprising greater than 264 CPs as of 202027. This single-site time collection was set on the workplace of the High quality enchancment and Course of, an institutional authorities answerable for CP growth and monitoring.
2minutemedicine.com
ENT-01 reduces rates of constipation in patients with Parkinson’s disease
1. In comparison to placebo, ENT-01 increased rates of complete spontaneous bowel movements per week for patients with Parkinson’s disease (PD). 2. No serious adverse events occurred with the use of ENT-01 and the most commonly reported adverse effect was nausea. Evidence Rating Level: 1 (Excellent) Study Rundown: Non-motor...
Healthline
How to Treat Aortic Valve Stenosis Without Surgery
You might be able to avoid surgery to repair the valve in your heart that releases blood from the left ventricle into the aorta. Instead of the typical aortic valve replacement surgery, a nonsurgical procedure using catheters and small incisions could be an option. When the aortic valve in your...
cgtlive.com
NRTX-1001 Reduces Mesial Temporal Lobe Epilepsy Seizures in 2 Patients
The first participant has been followed-up for 3 months so far after treatment while the second is only 1 week post-treatment. The neural cell therapy NRTX-1001 was well-tolerated and reduced seizures in the first 2 patients with drug-resistant unilateral mesial temporal lobe epilepsy (MTLE) treated in a first-in-human phase 1/2 study (NCT05135091).1.
