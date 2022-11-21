ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

ABC10

2 killed in Woodland car crash after vehicle drives off highway

WOODLAND, Calif. — A solo car crash in Woodland ended in the death of two people and major injuries to a third person Thanksgiving morning, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers said a Ford going at high speeds westbound on I-80 toward Mace Boulevard drove from the roadway onto...
WOODLAND, CA
elkgrovelagunanews.com

Pedestrian killed on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning

The CHP reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near I Street in Sacramento. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP. CHP Report:. On the above date at the above time, CHP...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
YUBA COUNTY, CA
Fox40

Elk Grove fatal hit-and-run shuts down roadway

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision involving a pedestrian is impacting traffic in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police say that West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway will be closed for unknown amount of time as the vehicle versus pedestrian collision is under investigation.
ELK GROVE, CA
ABC10

Man hit, killed on northbound I-5 in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died overnight after being hit on northbound I-5, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP got reports of a crash around 12:15 a.m. It happened north of I Street. A car was driving on the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 when a vehicle ahead...
SACRAMENTO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Suspected DUI Driver Arrested in Injury Accident

Injury Accident on Dry Creek Road May Have Involved DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest in Sacramento following an injury accident on November 20 that caused one woman’s death and injured two others. The collision occurred near the intersection of Dry Creek Road, where it crosses Marysville Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. A female passenger was transported to a hospital with serious trauma and died later.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Elk Grove

ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in Elk Grove left a pedestrian dead Wednesday morning. The incident happened a little after 5 a.m. near West Stockton Boulevard and Kyler Road. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Elk Grove police confirmed that a pedestrian has died. Whoever struck the pedestrian didn't stay at the scene.No description of the suspect has been given. The pedestrian has only been identified by Elk Grove police as a man at this point.West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway is closed due to the investigation. 
ELK GROVE, CA
KCRA.com

Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
NORTH HIGHLANDS, CA
kymkemp.com

Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday

Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
SACRAMENTO, CA
krcrtv.com

Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka

EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
actionnewsnow.com

Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
YUBA CITY, CA

