Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 killed in Woodland car crash after vehicle drives off highway
WOODLAND, Calif. — A solo car crash in Woodland ended in the death of two people and major injuries to a third person Thanksgiving morning, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers said a Ford going at high speeds westbound on I-80 toward Mace Boulevard drove from the roadway onto...
elkgrovelagunanews.com
Pedestrian killed on Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning
The CHP reported that a pedestrian was struck and killed early Wednesday morning on Interstate 5 near I Street in Sacramento. The driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on the scene and cooperated with the CHP. CHP Report:. On the above date at the above time, CHP...
CHP: Transient struck, killed on I-5 on-ramp in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO – A person was struck and killed on a Sacramento on-ramp to Interstate 5 early Wednesday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after midnight, a car was on the on-ramp to the northbound side of the freeway when the driver spotted another vehicle in front of him swerve to the right. That's when the driver noticed a pedestrian tyring to run across the lanes. The driver tried to slow down and swerve, but the pedestrian was fatally struck. Officers say the driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. He was not impaired at the time of the collision, CHP says. It appears that the person struck and killed was a transient, CHP says. He has not been identified and is being listed a John Doe by the Sacramento County Coroner's Office at the moment.
actionnewsnow.com
No injuries after head-on crash on Highway 70
YUBA COUNTY, Calif. - Highway 70 has reopened following a multiple-vehicle crash south of the Butte and Yuba county line. Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, four vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 70 south of Sparrow Lane. The CHP said it received reports of a green Mustang driving...
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Tuesday morning in Sacramento. Officials confirmed that one person died due to the pedestrian accident.
Fox40
Elk Grove fatal hit-and-run shuts down roadway
ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — A fatal collision involving a pedestrian is impacting traffic in Elk Grove on Wednesday morning, according to the Elk Grove Police Department. Police say that West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway will be closed for unknown amount of time as the vehicle versus pedestrian collision is under investigation.
Man hit, killed on northbound I-5 in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A man died overnight after being hit on northbound I-5, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP got reports of a crash around 12:15 a.m. It happened north of I Street. A car was driving on the I Street on-ramp to northbound I-5 when a vehicle ahead...
Parts of Sutter County without power after vehicle crashes into power pole
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Power has been affected in parts of Sutter County after a vehicle crashed into a power pole on Thursday, according to the Sutter County Fire Department. The accident occurred in the 1200 block of Acacia Avenue and forced a road closure between Highway 20 and the 1500 block of Acacia […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Suspected DUI Driver Arrested in Injury Accident
Injury Accident on Dry Creek Road May Have Involved DUI Driver. A suspected DUI driver was placed under arrest in Sacramento following an injury accident on November 20 that caused one woman’s death and injured two others. The collision occurred near the intersection of Dry Creek Road, where it crosses Marysville Boulevard, according to the Sacramento Police Department. A female passenger was transported to a hospital with serious trauma and died later.
Pedestrian hit and killed in Sacramento County
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A pedestrian was hit and killed Tuesday in Sacramento County. Around 6:30 a.m. California Highway Patrol received reports of a crash northbound on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and 43rd Avenue near South Sacramento.
25-Year-Old Joel Jimenez-Cervante Arrested Following A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Sacramento (Sacramento, CA)
The Sacramento Police Department reported a fatal three-vehicle accident on Sunday. The accident occurred near Dry Creek Road and Marysville Boulevard at around 4:15 p.m. The officials have said that three people were injured in the collision.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle in Sacramento, CHP says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian died Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash happened in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and 43rd Avenue. No other details were released. Stay with KCRA 3 for the latest.
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Elk Grove
ELK GROVE – An investigation is underway after a hit-and-run in Elk Grove left a pedestrian dead Wednesday morning. The incident happened a little after 5 a.m. near West Stockton Boulevard and Kyler Road. Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Elk Grove police confirmed that a pedestrian has died. Whoever struck the pedestrian didn't stay at the scene.No description of the suspect has been given. The pedestrian has only been identified by Elk Grove police as a man at this point.West Stockton Boulevard between Kyler Road and Whitelock Parkway is closed due to the investigation.
KCRA.com
Woman hit, killed in North Highlands, CHP says
NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — One woman was hit and killed in North Highlands Wednesday night, according to authorities. Find top stories from Wednesday in the video player above. The collision happened around 5:41 p.m. on Watt Avenue just south of Winona Way, the California Highway Patrol said in a...
kymkemp.com
Sacramento Police Release Information About the Arrest of a Homicide Suspect in Humboldt County Yesterday
Press release from the Sacramento Police Department:. On October 10, 2022 shortly before 1:30 a.m., Sacramento Police Department patrol officers responded to the 100 block of Olmstead Drive for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived on scene, they located a male adult with serious injuries from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital by the Sacramento Fire Department where he later succumbed to his injuries.
krcrtv.com
Sacramento Police release new details on homicide suspect arrested in Eureka
EUREKA, Calif. — Police in Sacramento said the man arrested during a SWAT team operation Eureka yesterday was wanted for killing a man in October. On Tuesday, a heavy law enforcement presence was on hand to arrest Louis Vongphasouk, 40. The Humboldt County Sheriff's Office said Vongphasouk crashed his car while trying to flee from law enforcement.
KCRA.com
Family of man killed in motorcycle crash involving Sacramento police considers lawsuit
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The family of a man who died in a motorcycle crash involving a Sacramento police officer has hired a Los Angeles law firm for a possible wrongful death lawsuit against the department. Police said an officer was responding to a call about a felony in progress...
Pedestrian killed in collision in South Sacramento
SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in South Sacramento, the California Highway Patrol said. According to CHP, the collision, which was reported around 6:30 a.m., happened on Martin Luther King Boulevard south of 43rd Avenue. CHP said the driver remained at the scene after the […]
actionnewsnow.com
Yuba City man dies in Highway 99 crash Monday night
SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. - A Yuba City man died after a crash on Highway 99 in Sutter County Monday night, according to the CHP. The CHP said a black SUV was traveling south in the second lane of Highway 99 around 9:30 p.m. and was approaching Wilson Road. A semi-truck...
KCRA.com
As loved ones grieve victims of Elk Grove train crash, questions rise about pedestrian safety
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friends and loved ones of thetwo people killed after being hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning placed candles near the railroad tracks Tuesday. "It's something that you just can't fathom," Peter Saephanh, who shared he'd known one of the victims, Duane...
Comments / 0