Rapid City, SD

kenneth dietrich
3d ago

I am sure the gun only had one trigger and there for,only one shooter,,,I suggest the non shooter, turn himself in,, before the shooter takes you out, and blames the murder on you..

KELOLAND TV

Authorities looking for Rapid City inmate

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Corrections is asking for the public’s help in finding an inmate placed on escape status. Officials say 38-year-old Trevor Chipps left his community assignment in Rapid City Wednesday and did not return. He stands 5-feet, 9-inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Second ‘person of interest’ in Sunday’s shooting no longer being sought

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rapid City police say they no longer are looking for Dustin Way in connection with the deadly shooting in North Rapid Sunday night. In a release Wednesday, police say they have made contact with 30-year-old Way. He is the second person police were looking for. They also made contact earlier this week with 26-year-old Colten Triebwasser. Police did not comment on the outcome of their contact with these two Rapid City men.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

1 person killed in Rapid City shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Rapid City Police say they have been able to contact Colten Triebwasser and is no longer being sought as a person of interest in the homicide. Police in Rapid City are investigating a homicide that happened late Sunday night. Rapid City Police say they...
RAPID CITY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Rapid City man fatally shot by police officer

A Rapid City man was fatally shot by a Rapid City Police officer Friday morning at an apartment building. The man, whose name has not been released, was taken to the hospital where he was declared dead. According to Chief of Police Don Hedrick, police received a report about 5:30...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Rapid City man draws 18-month sentence for having guns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Brandon Tyon, 43 of Rapid City, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for “possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.”. Besides 18 months in prison, Tyon will also serve three years of supervised release. Tyon pleaded guilty to the firearms charge in August.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Teens arrested in Rapid Valley drive-by shooting

RAPID VALLEY, S.D. (KELO) — Two teenage boys were arrested after a weekend crime spree. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says the incidents happened Saturday morning. A drive-by shooting took place in the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley around 2 a.m. No one was hurt...
RAPID VALLEY, SD
KEVN

A man was found dead at a North 7th Street home Sunday night

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Police are looking for a man they believe was involved in a deadly shooting at a North Rapid City home Sunday night. Dustin Way, 30 of Rapid City, is being sought “based on information garnered in the investigation,” according to a Rapid City Police Department release. Police were initially looking for two men. However, Colten Triebwasser, 26 of Rapid City, has been contacted by police and is no longer a person of interest.
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Juveniles weekend crime spree lands them in custody

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Early Saturday morning police were called to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 1500 block of Dorothy Drive in Rapid Valley. According to the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office, two juveniles are being detained at the Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center regarding the shooting on Saturday.
RAPID VALLEY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Spearfish opens new driver license exam station

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — People in one western KELOLAND community will soon have a new place to renew their driver’s license. Starting Wednesday, Nov. 30th, the driver licensing exam station in Spearfish will be at a new location. The station is moving from its current spot in...
SPEARFISH, SD
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City has had more than 8 inches of snow already

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Someone in the storm center would be thankful for more snow. Meteorologist Scot Mundt looks at where he stands with his snowfall prediction. Even though temperatures have cooled for Thanksgiving, the snow stayed away. Don’t get me wrong, that’s great as it’s a big travel day as many spent the day with family and friends. But for this guy, he’s already behind when it comes to snow.
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Holiday deals with the Man Salon

Unfortunately, the days of the old-timey barber shop are long gone. When was the last time you saw a barber pole spinning outside a local business? The result is that you usually can’t find a hair salon that caters specifically to men. Shawn Ericsson is the founder of The...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
newscenter1.tv

Rapid City residents bring handmade scarves to decorate downtown statues

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A group of knitters from the Echo Ridge Good Samaritan Society Independent Living Facility took to the streets of downtown Rapid City on Monday to place handmade scarves on the presidents statues. Resident Jan Albright explains about her and her friends’ experience making the accessories.
RAPID CITY, SD

