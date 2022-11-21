Flagstaff News – Canyon Movement Company is BACK with the Holiday Classic like you’ve never seen it before! Join us for this performance of A Christmas Carol in Dance. Director Gina Darlington and choreographers in the Company have re-created their bi-annual holiday show. You’ll see aerial dance, a stilt walker, youth dancers, multi-media including film, modern choreography and new music this December! Partnering with Wade Thorson, Kristi Long, Jennifer Dimieri, Rueda en la Montaña, Velocity Dance Company, youth community dancers, and SES Productions, this is a show you won’t want to miss!

New special effects and choreography, new cast members and other surprises are in store. Enhanced contemporary costumes, a cast of over 30, and aerial dance make this a must-see show this season! This bi-annual Flagstaff production uses music by a variety of artists, both classical and contemporary music, and choreographic interpretations lending a fresh look to this favorite holiday story. Projected film enhances the production.

Performances are December 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m., 11:00 AM matinee on the 10th at the Clifford E White Theater on NAU Campus

Tickets: $15/general, $10/child-student donation at the door.

Check our website www.canyonmovementcompany.org for more information

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a story of charity, love, and compassion as we witness the changed heart of a stubborn old man. Ghosts from the past, present, and future, remind him of the good in the world. Ultimately, his fear of the same fate as his greedy partner, Jacob Marley, motivates a change of heart.

Wade Thorson portrays the role of Scrooge. Jacob Marley is portrayed by Eric Walden. Canyon Movement Company dancers choreograph and perform the adult roles. Guest artists Jennifer Dimieri performs on the aerial Lyra, and Kristi Long performs on stilts

Director Gina Darlington is back at the helm for this production. “We are thrilled to bring this production from 2019 back to life! Our audience and supporters loved this production in the past and we won’t disappoint this year. Canyon Movement Company has gone through a lot of major changes in the past two years, and we are re-envisioning the direction of the company for the future. We will celebrate thirty years in 2023, and look forward to what’s in store.”

This performance is supported in part by funds from the City of Flagstaff and Creative Flagstaff, the Arizona Commission on the Arts with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Arizona Community Foundation.

This post A Christmas Carol in Dance originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .