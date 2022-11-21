ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

A Christmas Carol in Dance

Sedona.Biz
Sedona.Biz
 3 days ago

Flagstaff News – Canyon Movement Company is BACK with the Holiday Classic like you’ve never seen it before! Join us for this performance of A Christmas Carol in Dance. Director Gina Darlington and choreographers in the Company have re-created their bi-annual holiday show. You’ll see aerial dance, a stilt walker, youth dancers, multi-media including film, modern choreography and new music this December! Partnering with Wade Thorson, Kristi Long, Jennifer Dimieri, Rueda en la Montaña, Velocity Dance Company, youth community dancers, and SES Productions, this is a show you won’t want to miss!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02J198_0jIyBmWf00 New special effects and choreography, new cast members and other surprises are in store. Enhanced contemporary costumes, a cast of over 30, and aerial dance make this a must-see show this season! This bi-annual Flagstaff production uses music by a variety of artists, both classical and contemporary music, and choreographic interpretations lending a fresh look to this favorite holiday story. Projected film enhances the production.

Performances are December 9 and 10, 7:30 p.m., 11:00 AM matinee on the 10th at the Clifford E White Theater on NAU Campus

Tickets: $15/general, $10/child-student donation at the door.
Check our website www.canyonmovementcompany.org for more information

The story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a story of charity, love, and compassion as we witness the changed heart of a stubborn old man. Ghosts from the past, present, and future, remind him of the good in the world. Ultimately, his fear of the same fate as his greedy partner, Jacob Marley, motivates a change of heart.

Wade Thorson portrays the role of Scrooge. Jacob Marley is portrayed by Eric Walden. Canyon Movement Company dancers choreograph and perform the adult roles. Guest artists Jennifer Dimieri performs on the aerial Lyra, and Kristi Long performs on stilts

Director Gina Darlington is back at the helm for this production. “We are thrilled to bring this production from 2019 back to life! Our audience and supporters loved this production in the past and we won’t disappoint this year. Canyon Movement Company has gone through a lot of major changes in the past two years, and we are re-envisioning the direction of the company for the future. We will celebrate thirty years in 2023, and look forward to what’s in store.”

This performance is supported in part by funds from the City of Flagstaff and Creative Flagstaff, the Arizona Commission on the Arts with funds from the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Arizona Community Foundation.

This post A Christmas Carol in Dance originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sedona.Biz

“Fool Me Twice!” at the Museum with Michael Peach

Sedona News – The Sedona Heritage Museum presents Michael Peach in a performance of his original show “Fool Me Twice!” on Saturday, December 3 at 1:30 p.m. Poet and historical researcher, Peach’s program is inspired by his investigations into Sedona and Arizona history. Sedona audiences have grown to love his style of blending original ‘cowboy’ poetry, tall tales, and [...] This post “Fool Me Twice!” at the Museum with Michael Peach originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Festival presents ‘Neil Young: Harvest Time’ on screen: Dec. 1 & 4

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical event “Neil Young: Harvest Time” showing Thursday and Sunday, Dec. 1 & 4 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Created between January and September 1971, the docu-film “Neil Young: Harvest Time” takes us on an intimate [...] This post Festival presents ‘Neil Young: Harvest Time’ on screen: Dec. 1 & 4 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
jackcentral.org

Students hold “No thanks, No Giving” march

In celebration of Native American Heritage Month, the Students Indigenous Circle of Flagstaff organized a march to Flagstaff City Hall Nov. 17, one week before Thanksgiving. Called “No thanks, no giving,” students said they were there to protest colonialist holidays. Led by student ambassador Kaly Arvizu, people dressed...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Little Things

… sometimes when you are cloud flying there will be massive build ups of clouds as you can see in the photo above and frequently, off by itself there will be a cloud of diminutive size hanging all by itself and the little one in this photo is no exception, it just was out there [...] This post Today’s Photo From Ted Grussing Photography: Little Things originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

“A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends”

Tickets are on sale now for an enchanting family-friendly evening to spark your holiday spirit. Join five-time GRAMMY® Nominee David Arkenstone and his ensemble for A Winter’s Eve Concert as the renowned composer/musician embarks on an 18-date holiday concert tour throughout Colorado, Arizona and California.  Sedona News – Magic fills the air when five-time Grammy® [...] This post “A Winter’s Eve Concert with David Arkenstone & Friends” originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Portrait of the Queen’ premiere Nov. 30-Dec. 8

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join theaters around the country for the premiere of “Portrait of the Queen” showing Nov. 30-Dec. 8 at the Mary D. Fisher and Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatres. Queen Elizabeth II was the most photographed, the most loved and talked about, spied upon, praised, criticized, popular [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Portrait of the Queen’ premiere Nov. 30-Dec. 8 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Fest presents Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Dec. 2-8

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of Guillermo del Toro’s “Pinocchio” showing Dec. 2-8 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro and award-winning, stop-motion legend Mark Gustafson reimagine the classic Carlo Collodi tale of the fabled wooden boy Pinocchio who is [...] This post Sedona Film Fest presents Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’ Dec. 2-8 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Come stuff the bus at Posse Grounds on Dec. 6

Sedona News – On Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at the Posse Grounds Pavilion, the city invites all residents to bring new, unwrapped toys to “stuff the bus” with all toys being donated to Sedona Toys for Tots. The goal is to fill a Sedona Shuttle bus with toys, which [...] This post Come stuff the bus at Posse Grounds on Dec. 6 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
Sedona.Biz

Famed Flamenco Artist Esteban Live at Sound Bites Grill

By Tommy Acosta Sedona AZ News: On Saturday, November 26, from 7 to 9 p.m., world-renown master flamenco guitarist Esteban will grace the Sound Bites Grill Celebrity Show Room stage.  Esteban is considered one of the most talented Flamenco guitarists in the world. He is a living legend for classical guitar music aficionados, having played [...] This post Famed Flamenco Artist Esteban Live at Sound Bites Grill originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Navajo-Hopi Observer

Giving Machines charity coming to Flagstaff

The Light the World Giving Machine, the popular “vending machine” that works in reverse, creating a memorable way to give to those in need during the Christmas season, will open to the public on Nov. 16 at Heritage Square, 6 E. Aspen Avenue in downtown Flagstaff, where they will remain through Dec. 1.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Listen, learn and provide feedback on Sedona in Motion and Economic Vitality Community Plan topics

Sedona News – The city of Sedona invites the community to sign up and attend two upcoming virtual Listening and Learning Sessions on Sedona in Motion (SIM) and Economic Vitality. Both held on Zoom, the first on SIM will take place on Dec. 7, 2022 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. and the second on Economic Vitality [...] This post Listen, learn and provide feedback on Sedona in Motion and Economic Vitality Community Plan topics originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Tlaquepaque’s Holiday Events Create Enchantment

Sedona AZ News: Tlaquepaque Arts & Shopping Village rolls in December with holiday events celebrating both Christmas and Hanukkah. It’s a place where the spirit of Christmas comes to life with traditional music, Santa Claus, and children. Tlaquepaque also honors Hanukkah with a traditional event on December 18th with the Lighting of a Menorah. Their [...] This post Tlaquepaque’s Holiday Events Create Enchantment originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Exhibition on Screen ‘Cézanne: Portraits of a Life’ encore Nov. 29

Sedona News – Sedona International Film Festival presents the Exhibition on Screen series with “Cézanne: Portraits of a Life”. The event will show in Sedona on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 3:30 p.m. at the festival’s Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Exhibition on Screen is thrilled to present one of the most talked-about exhibitions of the year. Dedicated [...] This post Exhibition on Screen ‘Cézanne: Portraits of a Life’ encore Nov. 29 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Fest presents ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ Nov. 25-30

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths” showing Nov. 25-30 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. Five-time Academy Award-winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu brings us “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths”. “Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful [...] This post Fest presents ‘Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths’ Nov. 25-30 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Concert for George’ Nov. 29

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to join cinemas around the globe for a worldwide theatrical event “Concert for George” showing Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 4 and 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. On November 29, 2002 — one year after the passing of George Harrison — Olivia Harrison [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents ‘Concert for George’ Nov. 29 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Fest presents ‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’ Nov. 25-28

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power” showing Nov. 25-28 at the Alice Gill-Sheldon Theatre. In this eye-opening documentary, celebrated independent filmmaker Nina Menkes explores the sexual politics of cinematic shot design. Using clips from hundreds of movies we all know and love [...] This post Fest presents ‘Brainwashed: Sex-Camera-Power’ Nov. 25-28 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Free concert at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Donna Hazlewood

Verde Valley News – Join us in the Fireside Room at Camp Verde Community Library at 5:00 pm on Thursday, December 1st for the return of Donna Hazlewood, the winner of Verde Valley’s Got Talent. Donna Hazlewood was born and raised in the South and has lived in Arizona for over 30 years. She has been a [...] This post Free concert at Camp Verde Community Library featuring Donna Hazlewood originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
CAMP VERDE, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Nov. 22

Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present Sedona’s New Family-Friendly Improv Troupe — Unauthorized Happiness — on Tuesday night, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre. Unauthorized Happiness is returning to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre with their completely made up, completely hilarious improv show. Unauthorized [...] This post Sedona Film Festival presents A Night of Improv Comedy Nov. 22 originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

“Let’s Talk Music” Event Offers Discussion Inspired by Upcoming Chamber Music Sedona Concert

Sedona News – On Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at 5 p.m., “Let’s Talk Music,” an event held at the Sedona Public Library, will offer fascinating insight into the composers and style of music that will be featured at Chamber Music Sedona’s “Past Inspirations” concert, coming up on December 4. Presented by Rob Schottland, a member [...] This post “Let’s Talk Music” Event Offers Discussion Inspired by Upcoming Chamber Music Sedona Concert originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley.
SEDONA, AZ
Sedona.Biz

Sedona.Biz

Sedona, AZ
398
Followers
1K+
Post
42K+
Views
ABOUT

The Premier Internet Voice of Sedona, Verde Valley, Flagstaff

 https://www.sedona.biz

Comments / 0

Community Policy