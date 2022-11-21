‘Godfather of Harlem’: Bumpy Johnson Is Taking What’s His in Exclusive Season 3 Clip and Photos (Video)

Read full article on original website
‘Devotion’ Stars Jonathan Majors and Glen Powell on Building Camaraderie in a Bathhouse: ‘In It With Me, Thick and Thin’
Telling the true story of two Navy pilots' bond in the Korean War, the actors dedicated themselves to each other "to make the best movie possible"
How to Watch ‘The Fabelmans’: Is Steven Spielberg’s Autobiographical Film Streaming?
The director mined his childhood memories for a cinematic experience
‘Glass Onion’ Review: ‘Knives Out’ Sequel Is a Quick-Witted but Uninspired Whodunit
Daniel Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc, with Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Leslie Odom Jr. and Janelle Mone also joining the cast
The Mousetrap: Agatha Christie’s West End hit to make Broadway debut after 70 years
Whodunnit running in the West End since 1952, interrupted only by Covid, will open in New York in 2023
‘Disenchanted’ Director Adam Shankman Says Struggle of Sequels is Fans Actually Wanting Characters to ‘Be the Same’ As Always
The director tells TheWrap that that makes things a bit complicated
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Exits as Co-Showrunner Ahead of Production
Ademu-John, who replaced Jon Spaihts in 2021, will remain involved as executive producer on the HBO Max project
Nickelodeon Holiday Special to Feature Keke Palmer, Drew Barrymore, Tinashe (Exclusive)
Keke Palmer, Drew Barrymore, Tinashe and more stars are set to appear during Nickelodeon’s upcoming holiday special, “The Great Nickmas Tree Sliming… Hosted by That Girl Lay Lay,” which will air on the youth-oriented network on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. ET/PT, TheWrap can exclusively reveal.
Mandy Moore Joins Season 2 of Peacock’s ‘Dr. Death’ Anthology Series
Mandy Moore will join the Season 2 cast of Peacock’s “Dr. Death” anthology series in her first role after “This is Us.”. The actress will play Benita Alexander, an investigative journalist who falls into a whirlwind romance with celebrated surgeon Paolo Macchiarini (Edgar Ramirez). Season 2...
Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig Fight to Survive an ‘Airborne Toxic Event’ in New ‘White Noise’ Trailer (Video)
Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Noah Baumbach’s “White Noise,” starring Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig as the heads of a blended family forced to go on the run after an “airborne toxic event” settles over their town. The adaptation of Don DeLillo’s prize-winning novel...
‘Wednesday’ Review: Jenna Ortega Delightfully Seethes in Netflix’s Moody YA Mystery
Tim Burton directs the first four episodes of this "Addams Family" riff that's more "Veronica Mars" than "Sleepy Hollow"
How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?
Disney’s newest animated family film is out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. “Strange World” is the first new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2021’s “Encanto,” and hails from some of the same filmmakers as “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Here’s all you need to know to watch the movie, which is from co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen (who also wrote the screenplay).
‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Fires Back at Tarantino for Saying Marvel Actors Aren’t Movie Stars
"I loved the 'Golden Age' too, but it was white as hell," the actor wrote
Here Are All the Songs in Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’
Vivid renditions of La Llorona, Nothing Else Matters, and more color the Jenna Ortega series
Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders
For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
Director Francis Lawrence Lightens Up with ‘Slumberland:’ ‘Everything I Had Done Was Pretty Dark’
“Slumberland” is here. But instead of putting you to sleep, “Slumberland” will thrill you with its tale of a young girl named Nemo (Marlow Barkley), who, after suffering the tragic loss of her father (Kyle Chandler), starts slipping into a fantasy realm when she dreams. That’s where she teams up with the impish Flip (Jason Momoa) and together they go on a series of daring adventures across various dream realms (including one where everyone is made up of flowers). Based, in part, on the “Little Nemo” comic by Winsor McCay, “Slumberland” is an imaginative and fun-filled romp.
‘Devotion’ Review: Jonathan Majors Pilots a Drama That’s Searing on Racism But Rah-Rah About War
Squadrons of F4U Corsair aircraft swarming the sky in perfect formation, bullets dancing past and through them, explosions and crashes galore: J.D. Dillard’s “Devotion” is a strikingly attractive war film. Although making war look this pretty may undermine the whole “war is hell” vibe that most movies go for, “Devotion” has a more romantic notion of its central conflict. Dillard paints the Korean War as the backdrop for heroic deeds and masculine bonding, never mind the complexities of the geopolitical stage.
