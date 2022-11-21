‘Godfather of Harlem’: Bumpy Johnson Is Taking What’s His in Exclusive Season 3 Clip and Photos (Video)

For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO