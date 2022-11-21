ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

‘Godfather of Harlem’: Bumpy Johnson Is Taking What’s His in Exclusive Season 3 Clip and Photos (Video)

By Raquel "Rocky" Harris
TheWrap
TheWrap
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
TheWrap

How to Watch ‘Strange World': Is the Disney Movie Streaming?

Disney’s newest animated family film is out just in time for Thanksgiving weekend. “Strange World” is the first new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios since 2021’s “Encanto,” and hails from some of the same filmmakers as “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Here’s all you need to know to watch the movie, which is from co-directors Don Hall and Qui Nguyen (who also wrote the screenplay).
TheWrap

Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders

For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
MONTANA STATE
TheWrap

Director Francis Lawrence Lightens Up with ‘Slumberland:’ ‘Everything I Had Done Was Pretty Dark’

“Slumberland” is here. But instead of putting you to sleep, “Slumberland” will thrill you with its tale of a young girl named Nemo (Marlow Barkley), who, after suffering the tragic loss of her father (Kyle Chandler), starts slipping into a fantasy realm when she dreams. That’s where she teams up with the impish Flip (Jason Momoa) and together they go on a series of daring adventures across various dream realms (including one where everyone is made up of flowers). Based, in part, on the “Little Nemo” comic by Winsor McCay, “Slumberland” is an imaginative and fun-filled romp.
TheWrap

‘Devotion’ Review: Jonathan Majors Pilots a Drama That’s Searing on Racism But Rah-Rah About War

Squadrons of F4U Corsair aircraft swarming the sky in perfect formation, bullets dancing past and through them, explosions and crashes galore: J.D. Dillard’s “Devotion” is a strikingly attractive war film. Although making war look this pretty may undermine the whole “war is hell” vibe that most movies go for, “Devotion” has a more romantic notion of its central conflict. Dillard paints the Korean War as the backdrop for heroic deeds and masculine bonding, never mind the complexities of the geopolitical stage.
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy