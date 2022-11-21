ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

People should stay cautious about COVID-19 amidst Thanksgiving celebrations

By Natalia Gurevich
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NfkS_0jIyB9Nh00

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS RADIO) – As Thanksgiving approaches and the holiday season kicks off in earnest, people need to start planning ahead to stay COVID-19 safe.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

While it's next to impossible to eliminate the risk of transmission altogether, there are several ways to dramatically minimize that risk.

It’s not too late to put together some precautions, said Dr. John Swartzberg, a clinical professor of medicine at UC Berkeley on KCBS Radio's " Ask an Expert " with Melissa Culross on Monday.

Those hosting others in their home can ask their guests not to join if they’re exhibiting even the mildest of symptoms the morning of.

"Ask them to please stay home," he said. "Tell them you’ll do the same."

If hosts wake up in the morning and are congested or have a sore throat, they need to cancel whatever celebration they have planned, even if they've already got a 20-lb turkey ready to go.

Another way people can plan ahead is to start being cautious now about avoiding any situation that could cause transmission, not just for COVID-19 but also RSV and the flu.

"Just add more precautions to Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday," said Swartzberg. "So that by the time Thursday rolls around the chances of being recently infected are very small."

Finally, it would be helpful for people to test themselves a few hours before the big meal.

"If everybody's testing negative that's going to be together the chances of somebody being contagious it is markedly reduced," he said.

With the house itself, if it’s not too cold, people could also have a few windows open to create ventilation in the space. Or if people have them, use HEPA filter air purifiers.

Just those simple steps can go a long way in preventing a Thanksgiving surge of cases.

Those who are traveling are facing different risk factors. The most important thing while in an airport, on a plane or on a bus, is to have a mask on.

DOWNLOAD the Audacy App
SIGN UP and follow KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Health precautions still advised as Bay Area families gather for Thanksgiving

SANTA CLARA -- For many Bay Area families, this Thanksgiving celebration will mark the first big holiday gathering since the start of the pandemic, with some health experts advising caution.While doctors want to encourage loved ones to reconnect during holiday weekend, they say people should also keep in mind important guidelines to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other infectious diseases.  Santa Clara resident Archita Mandal has family visiting her home for Thanksgiving. She said it's the first time she feels safe having everyone together. "The kids have grown up in the last two years and we haven't been able to...
San Francisco Examiner

Flu, COVID, RSV: What to know as winter holidays approach in S.F.

No need to panic yet, say city health experts, but COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus and other germs are here and likely to spread in the coming winter months. “We are in such a different place than before with COVID. We may and will see an increase in people getting sick in the community, but a vaccine-heavy community like the Bay Area probably won’t be largely sick,” said Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Secret SF

40 Spectacular Activities For A Wonderful Winter In The Bay Area

Winter in and around San Francisco is a time for getting cozy and leaning into the holiday spirit. Here are some of our favorite cold-weather activities to enjoy during the winter season in the Bay Area, but be sure to see our 2022 holiday roundup for even more festive options. Stay warm and have a great time all the way into February! A homey, roaring fire is a hot commodity during winter (and basically any other season) in SF’s characteristic foggy weather. We’ve rounded up some of our favorite fireplaces in San Francisco, ranging from outdoor patios to neighborhood bars to fine dining restaurants. Discover more of our favorite fireplaces around San Francisco. If you’re looking for an even more immersive holiday experience in the bay, these winter wonderland escapes will make your heart grow three sizes (no roast beast required). Here we’ve rounded up everything from magical train journeys to SF pop-up holiday bars in the spirit of staycation.
WOODSIDE, CA
7x7.com

73 Great Holiday Gifts Made in the Bay Area

Give our beloved Bay Area the greatest gift of all this season: Shop local!. We've rounded up a pile of perfect presents at every budget from local artists, makers, small businesses, and brands. There's something for everyone: foodies, design junkies, culture vultures, style mavens, wellness warriors, littles, and wanderlusters. Plus, a few of our favorite NorCal nonprofits that deserve your seasonal donations.
KTVU FOX 2

Homeless women in San Jose return thousands in cash to rightful owner

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A group of homeless people in an encampment in San Jose jumped into action to help a neighbor who lost almost everything in a recent fire. Two of the good Samaritans were women who found a large amount of cash that belongs to the fire victim never hesitated in doing the right thing.
SAN JOSE, CA
Diana

This Is the Oldest House in San Francisco

Abner Phelps HousePhoto byAbner Phelps House/ Wikipedia. The Abner Phelps House is currently the oldest house in San Francisco. It was built in approximately 1850 by Abner Phelps and his wife Augusta Roussell with pre-constructed house parts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Rising Flu, RSV Cases Impacting Capacity at South Bay Hospitals

Children across the South Bay are flocking to emergency rooms with RSV and flu, putting a strain on hospitals. A survey of every hospital in the county conducted Tuesday, found there are only six available pediatric intensive care unit beds, 21 pediatric beds and 26 available neonatal intensive care unit beds.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

The Most Expensive Denny's In California Is In The Bay Area

The Denny's located at 816 Market St. in San Francisco is the restaurant's most expensive location in California, according to SF Gate. For example, the Lumberjack Slam is the most expensive meal on the menu and goes for $19.99 in SF, but costs just below $14 in some places in California.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Mountain Democrat

Northern California Christmas trains offer festive trips

Revelers seeking a little holiday magic will feel like they’ve stepped into a Christmas storybook thanks to holiday trains within an easy drive of the Bay Area and greater Sacramento regions. Delightful rail adventures departing Willits, West Sacramento and Fort Bragg run through the month of December. All of...
FORT BRAGG, CA
SFist

Where to Go to See Some Twinkly Holiday Lights Around SF

Hey! The world doesn't seem to be imploding on itself just yet, and it's the holidays! So grab your flask, strap on one of those beer hats, and go out in search of some distracting/numbing seasonal cheer. There are ample opportunities this year for holiday magic in the form of...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy