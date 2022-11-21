ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Ryan Coogler, W. Kamau Bell & Nikyatu Jusu To Be Feted At Sundance’s Inaugural ‘Opening Night’ Event

By Matt Grobar
Deadline
Deadline
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q78Sm_0jIyB6jW00

Filmmakers Ryan Coogler ( Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ), W. Kamau Bell ( We Need to Talk About Cosby ) and Nikyatu Jusu ( Nanny ) have been named as the inaugural trio of honorees for Opening Night: A Taste of Sundance — a new annual event for the festival which will kick off in Park City, Utah on January 19.

Sundance ’s festival launcher will be an evening honoring inspiring and breakout storytellers whose journeys have been connected to Sundance throughout the years while raising funds and awareness for the Institute. Proceeds will be used to support the Institute’s year-round work uplifting global independent voices, both new and established, through artist programs, granting, and other initiatives.

The first-ever edition of Opening Night will see Coogler claim the Visionary Award, with Bell and Jusu to accept Vanguard Awards for nonfiction and fiction, respectively. The former award is intended to recognize an artist deeply connected to the organization and its programs, who has established an extraordinary career by way of a unique perspective and a commitment to impactful storytelling. The latter honor acknowledges artists whose work highlights the art of storytelling and creative independence.

Additional honorees will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Kicking off the 2023 edition of the Festival with this new celebration is a great opportunity to champion the storytellers we support and contribute to sustaining Sundance Institute grants, mentorships, and other critical resources that enable artists to bring their stories to life. We look forward to gathering together again in Park City to shine a light on the vision, originality, and independent spirit of artists whose careers we have supported,” said Sundance Institute CEO, Joana Vicente. “The opportunity to recognize Ryan with the Visionary Award and his contributions to the industry and Institute for over a decade is a special moment for us. We are equally honored to be able to present both Nikyatu and Kamau with the Vanguard Awards.”

Shared Coogler: “Ten years ago, I was filled with an immense sense of gratitude when I was selected by Michelle Satter and her staff for the Screenwriting Lab of 2012. My experience there provided me with momentum that has propelled me forward through a decade of professional work. It is with an even deeper sense of gratitude that I accept this honor. The Institute has been a constant source of support, resources, and access to so many incredible filmmakers, and I pray that it will continue to thrive for the sake of us who know the depths of its effects personally and for the fledgling storytellers that the Institute is destined to support in the future.”

Added Bell: “One of the happiest days during the production of We Need to Talk About Cosby was when I told the crew that we had been accepted to Sundance. With a project as thorny and nuanced as our series, there were many days when I thought no one outside of us would understand what we were all attempting to do. It is an extreme honor to be invited to accept this award for all the work and care that the crew and I put into our series.”

Said Jusu in closing: “I don’t use the term ‘family’ loosely, but I can unequivocally say that my adopted community at Sundance has become just that. I’ve navigated a serpentine, lonely, often times herculean climb as I pursued my passion for filmmaking over the years, so to be embraced by this filmmaking community of fellow hungry artists, material resources, mentorship, and most importantly access, has ignited the fire I need to endure this industry journey. I hope to give back to other aspiring filmmakers in the ways Sundance has so generously given to me. My gratitude knows no bounds.”

Coogler is a writer, director and producer who developed his acclaimed debut feature Fruitvale Station at Sundance as a 2012 Screenwriters Lab fellow. His film continued to receive additional creative, tactical, and granting support from the Sundance Institute thereafter, going on to premiere the film at the 2013 Festival. Fruitvale Station won both the U.S. Grand Jury Prize for dramatic film and the Audience Award for U.S. dramatic film, two of the the fest’s top honors. Coogler has also served as an Advisor for the 2013 Screenwriters Intensive and an artist trustee. His latest blockbuster, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever , is currently in theaters.

Bell is the comedian, director, and executive producer behind the Showtime docuseries We Need to Talk About Cosby , which premiered at Sundance 2022. He’s also the host and exec producer of CNN’s United Shades of America and the author of the New York Times bestseller, Do the Work: An Antiracist Activity Book , co-written with Kate Schatz.

Jusu is a writer, director, and Assistant Professor in Film & Video whose short film Suicide by Sunlight debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. She made her screenwriting and directing feature debut with the Anna Diop starrer Nanny , which earlier this year was acquired by Amazon and Blumhouse after becoming the first horror film to win Sundance’s Grand Jury Prize. The film supported through the Sundance Institute’s Screenwriter, Directors, Producer, and Catalyst Labs will open in limited release on November 23 before debuting on Prime Video on December 16.

The 2023 Sundance Film Festival will take place from January 19-29. More information about its Opening Night event can be found here .

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

‘Black Panther 2’ Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw On Working With Ryan Coogler, Missing Out On Lensing ‘Creed’ & Capturing The Human Emotion Of Wakanda

Cinematographer Autumn Durald Arkapaw was one of the most sought-after names at the recent Camerimage film festival, with both fans and industry colleagues flocking to hear her speak at a post-screening Q&A. The Bay Area native is currently enjoying a career boom after first drawing attention with deft work on indie pics like Gia Coppola’s Palo Alto and the Elle Fanning-starrer Teen Spirit before she was drafted into the MCU, lensing the breakout series Loki and now, Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther sequel Wakanda Forever. Arkapaw’s ascension has been swift, but she told Deadline that her process has largely remained the same. “I still...
Deadline

Ryan Coogler Gives Thanks To Supporters For The Success Of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

There’s a special place at cowriter/director Ryan Coogler’s table and in his heart for those who supported Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Marvel Studios’ official social media platforms, including Instagram, shared a message from Coogler thanking everyone who’s has gone to see Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters. Faced with the herculian task of doing a sequel without the original star, Chadwick Boseman, Coogler acknowledged the film was an “emotional outlet.” He closed his note with the tags “Chadwick Forever” and “Long Live T’Challa.” As of Nov. 20, Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever sent its worldwide cume well past the $500M mark.  The split...
Deadline

‘Art & Krimes By Krimes’ Filmmaker Alysa Nahmias Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed award-winning filmmaker Alysa Nahmias and her production company AJNA Films for representation. Nahmias most recently directed the awards-contending feature documentary Art & Krimes by Krimes about Philadelphia artist Jesse Krimes, who found a way to create stunning artworks while behind bars, smuggling his large-scale artwork out of prison as a way to survive in the act of creativity. The film acquired last year by MTV Documentary Films has won numerous festival prizes. After a limited theatrical run, Art & Krimes by Krimes will launch November 29th on Paramount+. Nahmias also recently produced Amazon Studios’ celebrated documentary Wildcat from...
Deadline

Kelsey Grammer Reveals Why David Hyde Pierce Is Not Returning To ‘Frasier’ Sequel Series

Kelsey Grammer is opening up about David Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return to the upcoming Frasier revival series on Paramount+. Hyde Pierce played Grammer’s titular Frasier Crane’s younger brother on the Emmy-winning Cheers spinoff series. “David basically decided he wasn’t really interested in repeating the performance of Niles,” Grammer told People in an interview. After Frasier, Hyde Pierce went on to successful theater career and most recently starred in the HBO Max series Julia. Grammer said Hyde Pierce’s decision not to return actually has worked out well in terms of the new series’ storyline. “In a very funny way, it just took...
Deadline

Mickey Kuhn Dies: Last Surviving ‘Gone With The Wind’ Cast Member Was 90

Mickey Kuhn, the last surviving credited cast member of the 1939 film classic Gone With The Wind, died Sunday at a hospice facility in Naples, FL. He was 90. His death was announced in a Facebook post by friend George Terrell. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story James Winburn Dies: Prolific 'Halloween' Stuntman Was 85 Related Story Jean-Marie Straub Dies: Radical French Filmmaker Of Straub-Huillet Duo Was 89 A prolific child actor of the 1930s and ’40s, Kuhn is best remembered for his role as Gone with the Wind‘s Beau Wilkes, the son of Ashley and Melanie Wilkes (Leslie Howard, Olivia de...
NAPLES, FL
Deadline

Kelly Rowland Doubles Down On Defending Chris Brown After AMAs Controversy: “We All Need To Be Forgiven”

Kelly Rowland is doubling down on defending Chris Brown following audible booing from the audience after his win at the American Music Awards 2022. “I believe that grace is very real, and we all need a dose of it,” Rowland told TMZ. “And before we point fingers at anybody, we should realize how grateful we are for every moment that we get, for even our own things that we have. I just think it’s important to remember to be human. We are humans.” When the reporter asked Rowland if Brown needed to be forgiven she said, “We all need to be forgiven...
Deadline

Stephen King Says MyPillow Will “Pretty Soon” Be Twitter’s “Only Advertiser Left” & Elon Musk Reacts

Stephen King is back at calling out Twitter’s new direction as Elon Musk took the reins of the company. This time, the bestselling author made an observation over what advertisers the social media platform would have after many companies paused their spending. “Pretty soon the only advertiser left on Twitter will be My Pillow,” King tweeted. Musk saw the tweet and replied, “Oh hi lol.” In a follow-up tweet, Musk said he was “curious” about the quality of MyPillow asking if it is “actually a great pillow.” Not having said enough, Musk then predicted a headline that could’ve been generated following the exchange...
Deadline

‘House Of The Dragon’ Star Emma D’Arcy Drops Out Of Anna Politkovskaya Biopic ‘Anna’, Replaced By Naomi Battrick

EXCLUSIVE: House of the Dragon star Emma D’Arcy has dropped out of feature thriller Anna about fearless Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya due to a scheduling clash, replaced by Naomi Battrick (The Postcard Killings). D’Arcy, who broke out as the older Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen in Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, was due to play Politkovskaya’s daughter Vera Politkovskaya in the Cannes Market package which stars two-time BAFTA nominee Maxine Peake (Black Mirror) as lead and is directed by Broadchurch’s James Strong from a screenplay by Eric Poppen. Deadline understands Battrick replaced D’Arcy several weeks ago in the film that was previously titled Mother...
Deadline

‘Fantastic Beasts’ Actress Poppy Corby-Tuech Signs With Buchwald

EXCLUSIVE: Poppy Corby-Tuech (Fantastic Beasts) has signed with Buchwald for representation. Corby-Tuech is best known for portraying the character of Vinda Rosier in the Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts film franchise led by Eddie Redmayne and Jude Law. She stars in the second and third installments, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald and Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore. Based on the book by J.K. Rowling and a spin-off prequel to the Harry Potter novel and film series, the Fantastic Beasts series has grossed over $1.8 billion worldwide. Other film credits include 2013’s Dracula: The Dark Prince and 2016’s Una. She most recently starred as Mariel Raphael in the Amazon original...
People

Owen Wilson Looks Unrecognizable as Bob Ross-Like Artist in First Look at 'Paint'

The Marry Me actor portrays Carl Nargle in the IFC Films production that also stars Michaela Watkins, Wendi McLendon-Covey and Stephen Root It's no happy accident: That's Owen Wilson channeling a Bob Ross-like painter with hardly a hair out of place! In a first-look photo from the forthcoming movie Paint, the Marry Me star, 53, plays a Vermont painter named Carl Nargle, who seems to be sporting the same iconic hairstyle as the late PBS host of The Joy of Painting. According to a synopsis from the IFC Films...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

‘Shang-Chi’ Star Simu Liu Slams Quentin Tarantino’s Take On Marvel, Says Golden Age Of Hollywood “Was White As Hell”

Simu Liu is pushing back on Quentin Tarantino’s comments about Marvel and how the films have made movie stars obsolete. “If the only gatekeepers to movie stardom came from Tarantino and Scorsese, I would never have had the opportunity to lead a $400 million plus movie,” Liu shared on Twitter. “I am in awe of their filmmaking genius. They are transcendent auteurs. But they don’t get to point their nose at me or anyone.” Liu starred in the Marvel movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in 2021. The film was the first one for the studio with an Asian...
Deadline

Al Roker Misses First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In 27 Years; Anchor On The Mend As Dylan Dreyer Fills In

Stalwart Today show anchor and weatherman Al Roker missed his first Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years today, as he recovers from a recent hospitalization. But he was all thumbs-up on social media as he cheered on cohosts Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb – and made it home in time to catch some of the show, and for dinner. Roker was replaced at the annual Thanksgiving event by Dylan Dreyer, Today‘s meteorologist who filled in as she covered the parade from the Upper West Side in New York City. Roker had been absent from Today in the past weeks, and recently...
Deadline

Mariah Carey Closes Out Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade With “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

Just before the arrival of Santa’s sleigh, Mariah Carey closed out the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with a performance of her signature holiday hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” You can watch it below. Wearing a bejeweled crown and a pink gown with a matching umbrella, Carey sang the song flanked by dancers. She was helped by her 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan, who sang and danced behind her. Related Story Al Roker Misses First Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade In 27 Years; Anchor On The Mend As Dylan Dreyer Fills In Related Story NYPD Beefs Up Thanksgiving Parade Counterterrorism Efforts Following Colorado Shooting;...
Deadline

TV Meteorologist & Pilot Die In Helicopter Crash In North Carolina

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag died in a helicopter crash Tuesday while reporting for the CBS affiliate station in Charlotte, NC, the station confirmed. “The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board,” WBTV said in a statement. “We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.” The crash occurred around noon Tuesday off Interstate 77. Charlotte police officers confirmed two people died on the scene, according...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Deadline

Hallmark’s ‘Three Wise Men And A Baby’ Becomes Basic Cable’s Most-Watched Movie of 2022

Christmas has already come early for the Hallmark Channel: Three Wise Men and a Baby has become the most-watched movie of the year to date across ad-supported cable in key demographics, according to Nielsen. Three Wise Men and a Baby, which premiered on Nov. 19 as part of Countdown to Christmas, averaged 2.9 million homes, 411,000 women 25-54, and 3.6 million total viewers, according to Nielsen. It was ad-supported cable’s most-watched movie of the year to-date among homes, viewers, women 18+, persons 18+, women 25-54, and women 18-34. The movie stars Andrew Walker, Tyler Hynes, and Paul Campbell as three brothers who find themselves caring for...
Deadline

CBS Broadcasters Slammed For Mocking Native American Basketball Player’s Name

Wichita State Men’s basketball player Isaiah Poor Bear-Chandler isn’t pleased with how his culturally significant name was mocked by CBS Sports broadcasters. The basketballer is half Native American from the Oglala Lakota tribe and grew up on a reservation in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. CBS Sports broadcasters Chris Walker and Chick Hernandez joked that “Poor-Bear” was “Pooh Bear” during their coverage of Monday’s Wichita state win over Grand Canyon University When word got back to Poor Bear-Chandler, he responded on Twitter. “So it’s okay to make fun of my last name?” Poor Bear-Chandler wrote on Twitter. “Just shows your ability to be serious in a professional...
WICHITA, KS
Deadline

Ice Cube Confirms Vax Requirement Spurred Exit From Sony Comedy ‘Oh Hell No’

Ice Cube has confirmed that he exited Oh Hell No, a Sony comedy in which he would have starred opposite Jack Black, after refusing to comply with a requirement that he be vaccinated against Covid-19. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t want to get the motherf-cking jab. I turned down $9 million because I didn’t want to get the jab,” he said during an episode of the podcast Million Dollaz Worth of Game published on Monday. “F-ck that jab, and f-ck y’all for trying to make me get it. So, I don’t know how Hollywood feels about me right...
Deadline

Supreme Court Clears Way For Congress To Get Donald Trump’s Tax Returns

Donald Trump has lost a bid to deny a Democratic-led House committee the right to obtain his tax returns. After a lengthy legal battle, the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of the former president’s financial documents to the House Ways & Means Committee. In an unsigned terse statement with no noted dissents, the Court rejected Trump’s plea to prevent the Treasury Department from providing six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses to the committee. Richard Neal, the chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, has sought Trump’s returns since...
FLORIDA STATE
Deadline

Jimmy Kimmel Likens Bob Iger To Classic Coke

The surprise return of Bob Iger as Disney CEO, replacing his own replacement Bob Chapek, is not without precedent in corporate America, as Jimmy Kimmel reminded viewers last night. “It’s like what happened with Coca-Cola when they switched the formula,” said the host of ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! of his old boss/new boss. “Now we’re back to Bob Classic I guess.” Kimmel summarized the Disney switch-up for his viewers: “The big story in Hollywood today involves our parent company, Disney,” he said. “Our former boss has returned. It’s a little bit confusing. What happened, basically, our former CEO at Disney was a guy...
Deadline

Netflix & Paramount+ To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ ; TVOKids Spotlights Down Syndrome With Toon Series; ‘One Piece Film Red’ London Takeover — Global Briefs

Netflix & Paramount+ UK To Profile ‘Strip Search Caller’ Netflix and Paramount+ have struck a first of its kind-of-deal over a true crime documentary telling the story of the strip search caller in the U.S. Paramount+ has taken UK rights to Pervert: The Hunt for the Strip Search Caller and Netflix has rest of world on the doc, which it will be calling Don’t Pick Up the Phone. The deal is believed to be the first time two streamers have worked in such a way in the UK and rest of world. The doc tells the shocking story of a hoax caller who targeted fast...
Deadline

Deadline

141K+
Followers
39K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy