California State

CBS Philly

Turkey shortage, rising grocery costs affect this Thanksgiving

(CBS/CNN) -- The U.S. Department of Agriculture says turkeys are 23% more expensive compared to last year. The spread of bird flu has hit some turkey farms and lowered the supply. The average price of a whole frozen turkey is currently $2.45 per pound, an increase of about $0.70 per...
Mashed

Whole Foods' Hot Bar Prices Stunned An International Shopper On TikTok

A lesson people typically learn while traveling is that food prices differ from place to place. For better or worse, this can create quite a culture shock if unexpected. According to Commodity, countries such as Iceland, Switzerland, and Denmark are the priciest when it comes to food. In the United States, the cost of an average meal for two is $55, (though New York City is right up there as "the only city to contend with its Scandinavian competitors" cost-wise). The most inexpensive places to find a meal are Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Nepal. And even though food prices in America have risen more than 4.5%, Americans still spend less on groceries overall than those in Europe do (per Quartz).
Popculture

Whole Foods Dessert Hit With Recall

Frequent shoppers at Whole Foods need to closely look at their recent purchases due to this recent recall. Amid a string of recalls at the popular grocery, another item has now been added to the "do not consume list." On Nov. 14, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) alerted consumers that Boston Baking Mini Cinnamon Crumb Cakes food snacks sold exclusively at Whole Foods Market stores have been recalled. The recall was initiated by Boston Baking, Inc. due to the presence of undeclared pecans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Daily South

Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco

Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
COLORADO STATE
TheStreet

The Biggest Crops in the U.S.

These days, everyone is likely feeling the pinch of rising food prices. Food is the third biggest expenditure for American households, behind housing and transportation, and rose to 12.4% of household spending in 2021. As of September 2022, grocery store food prices were 13% higher than in September last year, according to the USDA.
LOUISIANA STATE
ABC News

Kroger holds off passing turkey costs onto consumers, outlook for prices through new year

Americans may be feeling the pinch at grocery store checkouts, but the largest chain in the country has shared some positive news ahead of the holiday season. "Our turkey costs are up about 20%, but we decided early on to not pass that cost increase through to try to help somebody stretch their budget," Kroger Chairman and CEO Rodney McMullen told "Good Morning America."
KRCB 104.9

Local organic dairies withering under huge jumps in production costs

photo credit:  After decades of growing demand, drought and a far-away war are laying low local organic dairy farmers and processors. Without cash soon, it's feared several local dairy operators may soon close up shop.    "We have a drought crisis that is extreme," said Albert Straus, founder and CEO of Straus Family Creamery and something of the dean of sustainable animal agriculture. "Of the one hundred and six organic dairies in California, ten have gone out of business in the last few months, and there's another ten that are expected to go out of business before the end...
CALIFORNIA STATE
southdakotasearchlight.com

Thanksgiving holiday renews focus on bird flu, rising costs

Fresh turkeys are more expensive and smaller than usual leading into the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. That’s due, in part, to the deadly and highly transmissible avian influenza that has wracked turkey producers this year. The virus, which is transmitted by wild, migrating birds, has led to the deaths of about 8 million U.S. turkeys this year.
IOWA STATE

