FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATOR GIVES FINAL GO-AHEAD FOR HISTORIC KLAMATH DAM REMOVAL PLAN
Klamath River Basin, California, and Oregon — The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) gave its final approval Thursday for a plan to remove four dams on the Klamath River in California and Oregon. The order paves the way for enactment of a settlement agreement nearly 15 years in the...
OREGON STATE POLICE FIREARMS INSTANT CHECK SYSTEM (FICS) UPDATE- OREGON
The Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
FREE PARKING AT OREGON STATE PARKS THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING
Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites Oregonians to head outside the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Popularly known as “Green Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving has become a tradition in recent years. Oregon state parks will once again waive day-use parking fees in the 24 parks that are open and charge for parking on that day.
Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114
As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement
SALEM — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who are...
AVISTA CUSTOMERS TO PAY HIGHER NATURAL GAS RATES DUE TO INCREASED GAS PRICES STARTING NOVEMBER 1
SALEM, Ore. – The Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) recently approved an increase in natural gas rates for Avista Utilities customers due to significant increases in global natural gas prices reflected in the annual purchased gas adjustment and related filings. The increase goes into effect November 1, 2022. The...
