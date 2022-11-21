ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 0

Related
Klamath Alerts

OREGON STATE POLICE FIREARMS INSTANT CHECK SYSTEM (FICS) UPDATE- OREGON

The Oregon State Police (OSP) is aware that the public has many questions regarding Ballot Measure 114. The Oregon Secretary of State’s office notified OSP that Ballot Measure 114 will go into effect at 12:00 a.m. on December 8, 2022. The Oregon State Police is working very closely with the Department of Justice, the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association and the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police to assess the required processes that need to be completed to implement this law.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

FREE PARKING AT OREGON STATE PARKS THE DAY AFTER THANKSGIVING

Oregon Parks and Recreation Department invites Oregonians to head outside the day after Thanksgiving, Nov. 25. Popularly known as “Green Friday,” the day after Thanksgiving has become a tradition in recent years. Oregon state parks will once again waive day-use parking fees in the 24 parks that are open and charge for parking on that day.
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

Klamath County Sheriff’s Office on Ballot Measure 114

As of today, it is unclear whether Ballot Measure 114 has passed with a majority of vote throughout the state. In Klamath County, 76% voted “No” on this measure. Many questions have arisen as to what will happen to the rights of gun owners in Oregon if it passes. Myself, and other Sheriffs, often rely on the analysis of our legal advisor(s) through our Oregon State Sheriffs Association. Having reviewed the BM 114 and the legal analysis received, the following opinion is my understanding of the likely next steps in the unfortunate event it passes. For the record, I believe BM 114 to be an unconstitutional restriction on the right to possess firearms.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
Klamath Alerts

Oregon, Japan sign driver license agreement

SALEM — Representatives of Japan and the state of Oregon signed an agreement Nov. 1 that makes it easier to obtain a driver license for Japanese citizens in Oregon and Oregonians living in Japan. This reciprocity agreement will allow current holders of passenger-vehicle driving privileges in Oregon who are...
OREGON STATE
Klamath Alerts

Klamath Alerts

Klamath Falls, OR
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news for Klamath Falls and Klamath County. Also features major breaking news headlines for regional and national stories.

 https://www.klamathalerts.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy