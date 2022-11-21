Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Race aims to bring Fort Wayne families together on Thanksgiving Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants from across the country took to the streets of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning for the Galloping Gobbler race. Participants ran and walked a 4-mile course winding through the historic Lindenwood Cemetery, with runners starting and finishing at the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center. Some donned festive Thanksgiving-themed costumes for this year’s race.
5 escape house fire in southwest Fort Wayne
Firefighters responded to a reported house fire at 1322 Michigan Ave. at approximately 12:45 a.m.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Fort Wayne Firefighters battle overnight house fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue. The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters worked for approximately 20 minutes to control the fire, according to officials. Five people were in the house...
WOWO News
Penguin Point has announced the closure of 7 locations in north and northeast Indiana
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Penguin Point said in a Facebook post that the closures are effective immediately and include locations in Plymouth, Elkhart, Fort Wayne, Marion, Goshen, and Warsaw. Employees were offered positions at remaining locations, which include Warsaw, Wabash, Auburn, Elkhart, Columbia City, North Manchester, and South...
wfft.com
Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge to close Wednesday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Fourth Street River Greenway pedestrian bridge will close for repairs starting Wednesday. The suggested detour route and bridge location can be seen on the map above and can be found on the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation website.
railpace.com
Fort Wayne RR Historical Society Acquires Park Series Dome
The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired the Riding Mountain Park, a vintage streamlined dome-lounge-observation car built in 1954 for transcontinental passenger train service on the Canadian Pacific. The acquisition was made possible by a private donor. Plans call for the car to undergo a significant multi-year mechanical overhaul...
WANE-TV
PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
wfft.com
Latest COVID-19 update released by the Allen County Department of Health
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Department of Health (ACDH) released an update today on the state of COVID-19 in Allen County. They reported two deaths and 264 positive cases this week, bringing totals to 119,874 cases and 1,213 deaths as of today. Other updates relating to COVID-19...
wfft.com
Keeping the streak alive: Fort Wayne woman has run every day for 20 years straight
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – At some point every day you’ll find Eliza Miron outside running. A goal that started small when she was 16 but grew into a lifestyle. “I just had this desire to be good at something,” she said. “But I felt ‘ok, this is something I could work hard at and see the results. So I wanted to commit for a year.
WNDU
State shuts down pumps at Phillips 66 in Warsaw after complaints of gas causing car damage
WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - On Sunday, multiple customers said they filed complaints of car trouble after pumping gas at the Phillips 66 in Warsaw. On Monday, the State sent the county’s weights and measures inspector, who found 8 inches of water in one of the gas storage tanks and tagged the pumps to indicate they were shut down.
22 WSBT
South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
fortwaynesnbc.com
Mild weekend
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The air remains on the mild side. There will be some light rain this evening into early Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday with the high reaching 50. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures near 55. Rain returns late Saturday and Sunday looks very wet but high temperatures will still be around 50. More mild weather is expected next week.
wfft.com
Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
WOWO News
Allen County Commissioners select new jail site
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
WANE-TV
2 women over 100 years old celebrate centenarian feat
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday. Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.
WANE-TV
Visit Fort Wayne’s ‘Dazzling Holiday Houses’ list returns
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although Christmas is still over a month away, some Fort Wayne families have already decked out their yard with enough decorations to go around for a whole neighborhood. Visit Fort Wayne highlights some of those extraordinary houses with elaborate decorations in its annual “Dazzling...
WISH-TV
Silver Alert canceled for woman missing from northern Indiana since Nov. 10
ELKHART, Ind. (WISH) — A 32-year-old missing from northern Indiana is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, says an Indiana Silver Alert issued Tuesday afternoon. Nancy Brown was last seen at 10 p.m. Nov. 10 in Elkhart, according to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office....
wfft.com
St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
wfft.com
Union Street Market opens to the public
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
WIBC.com
South Bend Man Accused of Being Drug Kingpen in Ft. Wayne
FT WAYNE, Ind.–A man from South Bend is accused of being a drug kingpen in Ft. Wayne. Police believe Kwan Ware, 49, was responsible for bringing meth into Ft. Wayne and having it distributed out of an apartment. Police said in court documents that the operation had been going on for years.
