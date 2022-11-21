ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

WANE-TV

Race aims to bring Fort Wayne families together on Thanksgiving Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Participants from across the country took to the streets of Fort Wayne early Thursday morning for the Galloping Gobbler race. Participants ran and walked a 4-mile course winding through the historic Lindenwood Cemetery, with runners starting and finishing at the University of Saint Francis’ Hutzell Athletic Center. Some donned festive Thanksgiving-themed costumes for this year’s race.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Fort Wayne Firefighters battle overnight house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Fort Wayne firefighters responded to a house fire in the 1300 block of Michigan Avenue. The call came in around 12:45 a.m. Thursday. Firefighters worked for approximately 20 minutes to control the fire, according to officials. Five people were in the house...
FORT WAYNE, IN
railpace.com

Fort Wayne RR Historical Society Acquires Park Series Dome

The Fort Wayne Railroad Historical Society has acquired the Riding Mountain Park, a vintage streamlined dome-lounge-observation car built in 1954 for transcontinental passenger train service on the Canadian Pacific. The acquisition was made possible by a private donor. Plans call for the car to undergo a significant multi-year mechanical overhaul...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

PHOTOS: 2022 Night of Lights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The 2022 Night of Lights took over downtown Fort Wayne Wednesday night as numerous Christmas displays were lit up across the area. Here are some photos capturing the evening’s events.
FORT WAYNE, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend "Drug Kingpin" arrested in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WSBT) — Fort Wayne police have arrested a South Bend man after a months-long drug investigation. Investigators say 49-year-old Kwan Ware is the "kingpin" of a major narcotics ring. Officers searched his Fort Wayne apartment and found Meth, Marijuana, cocaine, and 900 fentanyl pills. Ware is...
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Mild weekend

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The air remains on the mild side. There will be some light rain this evening into early Friday morning. Skies will clear Friday with the high reaching 50. Saturday will be sunny with temperatures near 55. Rain returns late Saturday and Sunday looks very wet but high temperatures will still be around 50. More mild weather is expected next week.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Union Street Market businesses prepare to feed Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Inside the Union Street Market, businesses clip tags off new chairs and unpack boxes, making final preparations before they feed Tuesday’s anticipated crowd. “It’s a great space. People should be very proud of their community to have a market and really an experience so...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Allen County Commissioners select new jail site

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Commissioners have selected a site on the former International Harvester campus for the new Allen County Jail. Commissioners approved a motion for a purchase agreement of the site at 2911 Meyer Road in East Fort Wayne. The total acreage for the site is around 140 acres, with about 250,000-square feet in the buildings on the site. The jail would be built on farmland next to the buildings there. There is a neighborhood on Medford Drive, which is land next to the proposed site.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

2 women over 100 years old celebrate centenarian feat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Wilda Timmerman, 104, and Vivian Purvis, 103, along with Lutheran Life Villages, celebrated their lives with a party and cake Wednesday. Despite their age, both Timmerman and Purvis stay active, and Purvis holds the honor of being the oldest participant in Fort4Fitness as a member of the Silver Fox Club.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Visit Fort Wayne’s ‘Dazzling Holiday Houses’ list returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Although Christmas is still over a month away, some Fort Wayne families have already decked out their yard with enough decorations to go around for a whole neighborhood. Visit Fort Wayne highlights some of those extraordinary houses with elaborate decorations in its annual “Dazzling...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

St. Mary's Soup Kitchen serves hundreds for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Hundreds were served at the annual St. Mary's Thanksgiving Day dinner. Chairman of the dinner Patrick McBride said they serve about 1,500 people each year between sit-down and carry-out. For those inside, McBride loves taking time to talk with as many people as he can.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Union Street Market opens to the public

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - A major part of the electric works campus is now open to the public. The Union Street Market celebrated its opening Tuesday. Several local shops offered food and drink to anyone who stopped by, with more than a dozen businesses part of the market. Owners...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WIBC.com

SOUTH BEND, IN

