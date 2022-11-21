Russia has spent $82bn on the war in Ukraine since it started its invasion on 24 February, Forbes has estimated.The report added that Russia has already spent a quarter of last year’s $340bn revenues on military operations.Meanwhile, seven people have been killed and 21 injured following Russian strikes in Kherson through Thursday.Kherson Oblast governor Yaroslav Yanushevych said: “Today is another terrible page in the history of our hero city.”In his evening address, president Volodymyr Zelensky said repeated Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast continue “almost every hour”.He added that the attacks started started after Russian forces were forced to withdraw...

