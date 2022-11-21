Read full article on original website
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Offense Finally Looks Well-Armed
NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans head into Sunday’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals equipped with something that’s eluded them almost all season: the threat of a downfield passing attack. It would have been impossible to say the same just a week ago. That was before Ryan Tannehill...
Week 12 Rankings: Kickers
Happy Thanksgiving, folks. I’ve got a lot to be grateful for and I’m sure you do, too. I hope we can all appreciate each other, give love and celebrate the big and small things in life. Without further ado, here are my Week 12 PPR rankings. We’re on a bye week from bye weeks, so hopefully your team’s at full strength. Let’s see what we’re made of!
Adam Thielen Spits Out Postgame Turkey After Vikings' Thanksgiving Win Over Patriots
Thielen thought the postgame turkey the Vikings got was a little too dry.
Lane Kiffin leaves fans anxious after comments over Auburn job following Egg Bowl loss
Kiffin's postgame comments about not leaving Ole Miss for Auburn were not inspiring.
Broncos’ Top HC Candidates to Replace Nathaniel Hackett in 2023
The Denver Broncos will likely be looking for a new coach come January 9, 2023. While GM George Paton hired Nathaniel Hackett earlier this year, the team has drastically underperformed. It will be hard to stick with Hackett, as Denver sits 0-3 in the division with two games left against the Kansas City Chiefs and one against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Bullets GM of basketball MacKinnon's juggling act as interim head coach
Brisbane Bullets GM of basketball Sam MacKinnon is facing a juggling act as he takes over as interim head coach in a bid to turn the side around while he continues his search of a final import player.
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Cowboys vs. Giants: 5 Key to Win, Squashing Saquon, Thanksgiving Inactives
The Dallas Cowboys will look to improve on that 7-3 record when the New York Giants come to town for the Thanksgiving Day/"Odell Beckham Jr. Bowl'' game at AT&T Stadium. Both teams are coming off vastly different outcomes from last Sunday as Dallas blew the brakes off the Minnesota Vikings, while the Detroit Lions handled the Giants easily in a 31-18 win.
Patriots at Vikings: Mac Jones Finds DeVante Parker For 40 Yards: WATCH
Aside from the gratuitous ‘Draft Day’ reference, the New England Patriots offense has come to play on Thanksgiving night. Though the Patriots and Minnesota Vikings are locked in a tight prime time battle at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is taking advantage of a strong performance from his offensive line to resurrect his relationship with his receivers — particularly DeVante Parker.
Patriots Choke on Turkey, Mistakes; Lose Late Lead to Vikings
Welcome back, Mac, wasn't enough. On a Thanksgiving night when New England Patriots' quarterback Mac Jones looked like his Pro Bowl self for the first time this season, it was the defense and special teams that cracked in an excruciating 33-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. In a surprising shootout at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Patriots let one slip away.
Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers Exits Thanksgiving Tilt With Shoulder Injury
The New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are off to a fast start on Thanksgiving night. While each team found the end zone on their respective opening drives, the Patriots first-possession score may have come at a price. New England’s top wide receiver, Jakobi Meyers, suffered a shoulder injury...
Patriots, Vikings Turkey Trotting Early: Mac Jones TD Pass Helps 10-7 Lead: WATCH
The New England Patriots and the Minnesota Vikings are wasting no time in turning up the heat on Thanksgiving night. For two offenses which were maligned for being ‘sleepy’ last Sunday, the Pats and Vikings found the end zone on their first offensive drives. In the process, they have tied their Week 12 prime time matchup from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis at 7-7.
‘We Hit A Lull’: Stefon Diggs on Josh Allen Fix in Bills’ Thrilling Win Over Lions
Stefon Diggs thinks it's a simple formula. "We have the best quarterback in the league,'' the Buffalo Bills receiver said after the Thanksgiving thriller in Detroit, a last-second 28-25 win over the Lions. "Anytime we hit a lull, it's like, his eyes are locked in, he's focused. I try to...
Jerry Jones fields questions about 1957 photo published in report
Jerry Jones answered questions about a story published by The Washington Post after Thursday's win over the Giants.
Turnovers on Menu for Eagles vs. Packers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers entered this Thanksgiving week thinking about turkey. The Philadelphia Eagles are thinking about turnovers. The Eagles, with an NFL-best 9-1 record headed into Sunday night’s game against the Packers, lead the league with a plus-12 turnover margin. That’s powered by a defense that is tied for No. 1 with 13 interceptions and is No. 1 overall with 21 takeaways.
Jaguars vs. Ravens: 5 Pressing Questions On Week 12 Battle
The Jacksonville Jaguars are set to have a big week on their hands. After a much-needed Week 11 bye, the 3-7 Jaguars are now set to host the Baltimore Ravens in Week 12. “The bye week is kind of two-fold. One, it’s a chance to get away, get healthy and recharge. The second part of that is to kind of reflect and go back and either rewatch or go back through your performance as a player, as a coach, and evaluate," Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson said.
Giants Fall to Dallas 28-20 on Thanksgiving
The New York Giants blew a 13-7 halftime lead over the Dallas Cowboys, falling to their division rivals 28-20 at AT&T Stadium thanks in part to two touchdown catches by tight end Dalton Schultz. New York, who, with the loss, fell to 7-4 on the year, have now been swept...
From the Raiders’ Locker Room: S Roderic Teamer
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders (3-7) are back in the win column after completing a sweep of the Denver Broncos on Sunday. We caught up in the locker room with S Roderic Teamer and you can watch that entire interview below:. The Raiders' game on Sunday is in Seattle and...
Dak Prescott’s Cowboys Offense Struggles; Giants Ahead at Halftime
Entering their annual Thanksgiving matchup at AT&T Stadium, the Dallas Cowboys were looking to make it a season sweep over their NFC East rival, New York Giants. But after a handful of mistakes and missed opportunities, they still have a lot of work to do, with the Giants leading the Cowboys 13-7 heading into the locker room at halftime.
