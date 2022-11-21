ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

MassLive.com

Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’

A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
WNAW

What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts

What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Ty D.

This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts

It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
PLYMOUTH, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

WRTA Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend

WORCESTER - The WRTA announced it is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, and there will be no fixed para-transit services. On Friday, Nov. 25, buses and vans will operate on a Saturday schedule, in addition to:. Routes 19 and 30 will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. Routes...
WORCESTER, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Discounted Parking in Downtown Worcester, Canal District for Holiday Shopping

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester will offer special discounted parking rates for upcoming community festivities, including Small Business Saturday this weekend. Parking will be free at select municipal lots and garages for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and a special rate of $1 will be in effect for the annual Festival of Lights Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration, the Canal District Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting, and stART at the Station the following weekend.
WORCESTER, MA
mynbc5.com

Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues

New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
WESTFORD, MA
westfordcat.org

Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts

WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
WESTFORD, MA
fox29.com

Wild turkey population exploding in Massachusetts

BOSTON - The state that hosted the country’s first Thanksgiving meal is now dealing with a growing wild turkey population. According to the state’s wildlife officials, there were about 1,000 birds in 1978. Today, the population is estimated between 30,000 and 35,000 birds. State officials say wild turkeys...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
hot969boston.com

New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays

The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England

We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
BOSTON, MA

