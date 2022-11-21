Read full article on original website
Related
Flight to Boston makes emergency landing due to ‘smoky odor’
A flight to Boston had to make an emergency landing before getting to the city the day before Thanksgiving. Delta Airlines Flight 2726, an Airbus A319, was scheduled to go from Rochester to Boston Wednesday. But had to land in Rochester International Airport in New York again due to the emergency. The flight left the airport 6:29 a.m. According to FlightAware, it landed at the same airport at 6:49 a.m.
WNAW
What is Open & Closed On Turkey Day In Massachusetts
What angered me lately was the fact that businesses were mandated to stay open on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Black Friday will be here before you know it and that is when you should concentrate on your shopping. Turkey Day should be a moment of "down time" where you can enjoy an awesome dinner and spend time with those who are extra special to you. However, the usual establishments will be CLOSED in Massachusetts and all across the tri-state region on the 4th Thursday of November:
This is the Oldest City in Massachusetts
It is widely believed that Plymouth is the oldest city in Massachusetts. Plymouth, Massachusetts (1620) Photo by(Joes Retirement Blog) Plymouth is a city in Plymouth County, Massachusetts, United States. The city is important in American history, folklore, and culture and is known as "America's Hometown." Plymouth is the site of a colony founded by the Mayflower Pilgrims in 1620 and where New England was first established. It is the oldest community in New England and one of the oldest in the United States. Located on the southwest shore of Massachusetts Bay, what is now Plymouth has been inhabited by indigenous peoples for centuries. Settlers may not have survived the winter of 1621 without the help of Squanto and other members of the Wampanoag tribe.
Trash pick-up delays across western Massachusetts
Across western Massachusetts, there will be no collection of trash Thursday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
whav.net
MassDOT to Close Ramps Between Interstates 495 and 93 in Andover Nightly, Starting Monday
Ramps at the interchange between Interstate 495 and 93 in Andover, are scheduled to close overnights from Monday, Nov. 28, through Saturday morning, Dec 3. The Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the temporary closings take place from 8 p.m.-5 a.m., along I-495 north, exits 97A and 97B. Access to one of the ramps will be maintained at all times.
MassDOT Announces Overnight Ramp Closures at 495/290 in Marlborough
In full transparency, the following is a press release from MassDOT submitted to SOURCE media. HUDSON/MARLBOROUGH – The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MassDOT) is announcing overnight ramp closures for the ramps from I-495 southbound to I-290 westbound and I-290 westbound to I-495 southbound in Hudson and Marlborough. These temporary...
thisweekinworcester.com
WRTA Schedule Changes for Holiday Weekend
WORCESTER - The WRTA announced it is closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 24, and there will be no fixed para-transit services. On Friday, Nov. 25, buses and vans will operate on a Saturday schedule, in addition to:. Routes 19 and 30 will operate on a modified Saturday schedule. Routes...
thisweekinworcester.com
Discounted Parking in Downtown Worcester, Canal District for Holiday Shopping
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester will offer special discounted parking rates for upcoming community festivities, including Small Business Saturday this weekend. Parking will be free at select municipal lots and garages for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, and a special rate of $1 will be in effect for the annual Festival of Lights Tree Lighting and Holiday Celebration, the Canal District Holiday Stroll and Tree Lighting, and stART at the Station the following weekend.
The Best Place To Live In Massachusetts
Massachusetts may be an expensive state to live in, but it's full of wonderful cities and small towns. However, one Massachusetts city reigns supreme.
mynbc5.com
Massachusetts Hiker missing in NH mountains turns 20 as search continues
New Hampshire Fish and Game continue to search for a Massachusetts woman who had not returned from a weekend hike in the White Mountains. Emily Sotelo, of Westford, was dropped off Sunday morning at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She intended to hike Mount Lafayette, Mount Haystack and Mount Flume.
Boston’s Pine Street Inn serves thousands of Thanksgiving meals for in-person dinner
BOSTON — The Pine Street Thanksgiving tradition was sidelined by Covid-19 for several years, but for the first time since the pandemic hit – the tables are being set for an in-person dinner. “It changes the building, it changes how people interact. It sends a message to the...
WCVB
Body of missing Massachusetts hiker found in snow-covered New Hampshire mountains
FRANCONIA, N.H. — The body of a Massachusetts hiker, who disappeared in New Hampshire's White Mountains after going for a hike early Sunday morning, was discovered by search and rescue crews on Wednesday. Emily Sotelo, a Westford, Massachusetts, native was dropped off at Lafayette Place Campground in Franconia. She...
This Is Massachusetts’ Most Searched-For Thanksgiving Recipe This Year
Here's a question, Berkshire County: Are you trying something new for Thanksgiving this year like adding a new dish to the holiday feast? If you are, you wouldn't be the only one. Every year, thousands and thousands of people go online around the holidays and search for recipes so they...
Families can stay a few days at this new Massachusetts emergency shelter
The state is seeing a surge of migrants and those struggling to find housing.
New England has 3 of the best U.S. small towns to visit for Christmas
One is in Massachusetts, according to TripsToDiscover.com. There are plenty of small towns and cities across the U.S. that celebrate the holidays in a big way, according to TripsToDiscover.com, and three of them are in New England. The travel site recently listed the 21 best small towns to visit for...
westfordcat.org
Westford COVID-19 Update: New Strain Predominant in Massachusetts
WESTFORD — Westford’s coronavirus cases have remained steady week over week according to data published by the Department of Public Health on Thursday. Between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, 31 positive cases have been reported in Westford. In those two weeks, Westford reported 40 total positive tests, with 7.13% of 519 tests returning positive.
fox29.com
Wild turkey population exploding in Massachusetts
BOSTON - The state that hosted the country’s first Thanksgiving meal is now dealing with a growing wild turkey population. According to the state’s wildlife officials, there were about 1,000 birds in 1978. Today, the population is estimated between 30,000 and 35,000 birds. State officials say wild turkeys...
hot969boston.com
New England Has 2 Of The Country’s Best Holiday Lights Displays
The travel guide Frommer’s has come out with their list of the nation’s most festive light display destinations. New England ranks high with 2 of the country’s best holiday lights displays. One of the most spectacular displays is right here in Massachusetts. The other is in Newport, Rhode Island.
Winter outlook: Boston 25 meteorologists share expectations for snow totals, storms, temperatures
BOSTON — Winter is officially still a few weeks away, but the weather it might bring is already on people’s minds. Boston 25 meteorologists Kevin Lemanowicz, Shiri Spear, Jason Brewer, and Vicki Graf are analyzing data to get a sense of the direction things might take in New England this year.
nbcboston.com
Rainy Sunday Storm Could Cause Airport Delays, Snow at Higher Elevations in Northern New England
We're mostly in the clear for the Thanksgiving holiday, but a potent area of low pressure brings rain and wind to Boston and New England on Sunday. Rain arrives midday Sunday, with some heavier showers possible by early evening. It should be very mild as the storm tracks well up into Canada. High temperatures could touch upon 60 in Southern New England, with mild 40s in the mountains.
Comments / 0