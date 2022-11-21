Sheetz is slashing the price of its gas ahead of Thanksgiving. Here’s what to know

With millions of travelers expected to hit the road this Thanksgiving, a convenience store chain is slashing the price of its gas.

Starting Monday, Nov. 21, Sheetz is offering customers a chance to fill up their tanks for $1.99 per gallon, the company wrote in a news release.

Here’s what to know about the discount.

How can drivers save money?

Sheetz’s price drop only applies to Unleaded 88 gas, a midgrade fuel that reportedly can be better for engines. The gas is approved “for use in all 2001 and newer cars, trucks and SUVs,” according to the company.

“The only difference in the makeup of Unleaded 88 and 87 is their percentage of ethanol,” Sheetz wrote. “Unleaded 88 contains 5 percent more ethanol than Unleaded 87. Unleaded 88 burns cleaner and reduces toxins, making it more environmentally friendly.”

Sheetz has more than 640 stores across several states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania. Unleaded 88 is sold at 368 of the chain’s locations.

To find out if a store is participating, use the Sheetz mobile application or visit orders.sheetz.com/findASheetz and filter for Unleaded 88 gas.

“We hope this price reduction provides much-needed relief at the pump for our customers as they travel for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Travis Sheetz, president and CEO, said in the news release.

The $1.99 per gallon discount ends on Monday, Nov. 28.

What should you expect on the road?

Sheetz announced its deal as AAA anticipates almost 49 million people will take car trips during this year’s Thanksgiving travel season.

Travel is expected to peak on Wednesday, Nov. 23, with the most road congestion predicted in the afternoon, McClatchy News reported.

As of Nov. 21, the national average price for a gallon of gas was $3.66, down 11 cents from the week before, according to AAA.

