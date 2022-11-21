ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Cirque Dreams Holidaze comes to Kansas City to kick off the Christmas season

By Charlie Keegan
KSHB 41 Action News
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WaMAW_0jIy8Afz00

People around Kansas City can kick off the Christmas season the day after Thanksgiving at the Kansas City Music Hall with a musical performance called Cirque Dreams Holidaze .

The performance, which runs from Friday, Nov. 25 to 27, is rooted in circus. During the 90-minute long show, a variety of performers display their talents in different specialties, from aerials and jump rope, to a Russian bar and Rhoenrad Wheel.

The costumes are almost as impressive as the acts themselves. Performers wear nearly 200 costumes and more than 50 hats, many of which have chinstraps to keep them in place during the high-flying performances.

“These costumes are designed not only just to look good, but to be functional. They have to be thick enough that (they) can protect our bodies. We're not going to get injured by our equipment, but they also have to be flexible and durable that we can do splits and go upside down,” explained performer Doug Stewart.

Shows take place on the following dates and times:

  • 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 25;
  • 3 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26;
  • 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27.

Tickets to the show are available online .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Startland News

Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide)

Editor’s note: This feature is the first in Startland News’ five-part holiday gift guide showcasing Kansas City makers and their products. Check out the featured maker below, then keep reading for five gift ideas to get started. A decade later, Pancho’s Blanket co-owner Jonathan Garvey is still wearing a hooded sweater his mom bought him The post Shop Small: 5 gifts for people who are always cold (KC Gift Guide) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KIX 105.7

One Of Missouri’s Best Steak Joints Is In Kansas City

The last time I visited Chicago my buddy Bill wanted to go check out this steakhouse near my Mom's that I had heard lots of great things about. As we finished our meal Bill suggested that perhaps we need to find more of these neighborhood steak joints to try when I'm home for a visit. That got me thinking about steak, so when I saw this list of 7 Steakhouses in Missouri That Are Delicious Places To Dine I had to look at the list. When I saw Jess & Jim's Steakhouse in Kansas City, I knew it was a place I want to go check out.
KANSAS CITY, MO
hbsdealer.com

Westlake Ace goes to the dogs

Westlake Ace Hardware recently celebrated National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week by surprising several animal shelters across the country with supplies, financial support, and treats for the furry residents and the big-hearted humans who take care of them. “Our team in Fresno, California, dropped in on the Animal Compassion Team to...
KANSAS CITY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Here’s the plan for the old Leawood Winstead’s on 135th

The owner of a Johnson County antique shop is bringing a new combo antique shop and dumpling restaurant to south Leawood, where a Winstead’s diner previously operated. The new eatery could open as soon as January, according to owners. 📣 New to the Post?. We’re the only local...
LEAWOOD, KS
KICK AM 1530

A city in Missouri makes the Best Places to Visit in the US list

Disney World is on the list, and so is New York City, so which place in Missouri makes a website list of the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA?. If you could only visit one place in Missouri where would you go? Branson? Columbia? Lake of the Ozarks? St. Louis? Well, if your answer is Kansas City, then you are right in line with the 50 Best Places to Visit in the USA that Must be on your Bucket List article from countryliving.com.
MISSOURI STATE
KSHB 41 Action News

KSHB 41 Action News

Kansas City, MO
38K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kansas City, Missouri news and weather from KSHB 41 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.kshb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy