Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off

Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood sold a scratch-off ticket that won $3 million, state lottery officials say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: PA State Lottery

A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced.

A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.

The Trading Post will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, officials added.

The jackpot winner has not yet been identified.

Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players that winning tickets expire one year after the game's end-sale date, available on palottery.com. Winners should always sign the back of their tickets and call the state lottery for further instruction at 1-800-692-7481.

