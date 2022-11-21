ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwood, PA

Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sgu4u_0jIy89sV00
Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood sold a scratch-off ticket that won $3 million, state lottery officials say. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: PA State Lottery

A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced.

A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.

The Trading Post will earn a $5,000 bonus for selling the lucky ticket, officials added.

The jackpot winner has not yet been identified.

Pennsylvania Lottery reminds players that winning tickets expire one year after the game's end-sale date, available on palottery.com. Winners should always sign the back of their tickets and call the state lottery for further instruction at 1-800-692-7481.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

$1 Million Lottery Ticket Sold At Philadelphia Casino

One lucky player at A Live! Casino and Hotel in Philadelphia won a $1 million jackpot over the weekend, say state lottery officials. A Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold at the casino won a seven-figure prize in the Sunday, Nov. 20 drawing, lotto officials said. The lucky winner matched all five balls drawn to claim a $1,077,663.50 prize, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox32chicago.com

Unclaimed winning $2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana, set to expire soon

CHICAGO - An unclaimed $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is still unclaimed and will expire next month. The ticket for the June 18 drawing was sold at McClure Oil #53 at 670 East Main Street in Russiaville, and matched all five white ball numbers with a Power Play of 2x, according to a statement from the Hoosier Lottery.
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
Farm and Dairy

Pennsylvania potato growers celebrate 100 years of cooperation

CAMBRIDGE SPRINGS, Pa. — Potatoes roll down the grading line at one of Troyer Land Resources’s storage barns in northwest Pennsylvania on a November afternoon. These freshly cleaned potatoes are destined to become potato chips at Herr’s, one of the snack food manufacturers that put Pennsylvania on the map as the Snack Food Capital of the U.S.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

WINNERS: NJ Powerball Lottery Players Take Home $50K

Two New Jersey Lottery tickets matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn winning the $50,000 third-tier prize on Saturday, Nov. 19. Those tickets were sold at the following locations:. Bergen County: Meadowlands Convenience Mart LLC, 758 Paterson Plank Road, East Rutherford; and,. Monmouth County: ShopRite Liquor...
WBRE

5 businesses accused of selling alcohol to minors

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) —  Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within the Commonwealth. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
sauconsource.com

5 Stole Nearly $5K in Merchandise from Quakertown Walmart: Police

Richland Township Police and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help with identifying five people who police say stole nearly $5,000 in merchandise from the Richland Township Walmart just outside Quakertown on Nov. 9. In a Crimewatch post, authorities said the theft occurred at 8:52 p.m. at...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Philly and Wawa Give the U.S. a Unique Sandwich Offering

Many think of the Philadelphia sandwich as the cheesesteak, but there are actually three sandwiches that make the cut in our region, writes Crawford Smith for Mashed. Mashed took a look at the 11 best sandwiches from different regions of the country. Special attention was paid to towns that had long-standing traditions of unique local sandwiches. When you eat one of these, you’re eating decades and centuries of history.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Family Continues Search for Missing Delaware Teen Girl

The search continues for a Delaware teen girl who went missing nearly two months ago. Family members say Alexis Marrero, 15, of Bear, Delaware, was picked up by an unidentified man at the Christiana Mall in Newark, Delaware, back on Oct. 1 and later dropped off that night at a Walmart in Middletown, Delaware.
BEAR, DE
vista.today

VK Brewing Company Officially Opens at Former Ship Inn in Exton

The Ship Inn in Exton is once again welcoming customers after VK Brewing Company officially opened its new eatery in the historic building that it acquired last summer, writes Michael Tanenbaum for Philly Voice. And while the restaurant already has a full liquor license, the veteran-owned business is still in...
EXTON, PA
roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
wisr680.com

Burning Bush Banned In Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has added another shrub to its invasive species list—and this one is quite popular. The state Department of Agriculture voted to add the burning bush to its controlled plant and noxious weed list. The bush is known for its vibrant red colors that go on full display in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
411K+
Followers
60K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy