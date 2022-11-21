Read full article on original website
Wrong Way Driver Arrested for Possible DUI
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol Baldwin Park officers and the Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls around 12:34 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, regarding a wrong-way traffic collision on the northbound 57 Freeway at Diamond Bar Boulevard in the city of Diamond Bar. Once...
Sheriff's Department hosts fundraiser for recruits hit by wrong-way driver
The grill was smoking, the burgers were flipping and the line was growing as hundreds came to Norwalk to help the injured recruits from Los Angeles County Sheriff's Academy Class 464. Many were from the law enforcement community. Some drove through hours of Thanksgiving traffic to show their support. "Even though we are not from Los Angeles County or the L.A. area, we are all brothers out here and this is a big deal for us," said Riverside Police Department Sgt. Ryan Taack.Local business owners and community members donated the food and materials for this fundraiser. All of the proceeds will go...
Man in Wheelchair Killed By Car in Long Beach; Driver Stays at Scene
A man in a wheelchair was fatally injured by a car in Long Beach this morning, and the driver stayed at the scene to cooperate with police, authorities said.
2 arrested in 405 Freeway shooting between robbery suspects, victim
LOS ANGELES - Two people have been arrested in connection with a robbery that led to a car-to-car shooting on the 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Monday, snarling traffic for hours. It happened just after 3 p.m. on northbound I-405 north of Victory Boulevard. According to the California Highway Patrol,...
Two Brothers Arrested in Shooting on 405 Freeway in Van Nuys Area
Two brothers were in custody Wednesday for their alleged involvement in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting on the northbound San Diego (405) Freeway in the Van Nuys area that left a motorist wounded.
Man found dead on freeway in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man’s body was discovered Thursday on the right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The discovery occurred about 6:35 a.m. on the southbound freeway at the westbound Century (105) Freeway, the California Highway Patrol reported. A Sigalert was...
Vehicle Crashes into Back of Semi; 1 Killed, 1 Critically Injured
City of Industry, Los Angeles County, CA: A vehicle collision involving a semi, trapped both occupants with one deceased around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23. Deputies with the Sheriff’s Industry Station and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a traffic collision with two people trapped inside a vehicle on the 14900 block of East Don Julian Road and Ninth Avenue in the City of Industry.
Authorities ID motorcyclist killed on southland freeway
IRWINDALE, Calif. – A 57-year-old man on a motorcycle who died on the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in Irwindale was identified Tuesday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim of the crash as Darren Rodgers. The crash on the southbound 605 Freeway at Lower Azusa...
Man's body discovered on Harbor Freeway in South L.A.
A man’s body was discovered today on a right shoulder of the Harbor (110) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said.
Stolen Vehicle Pursuit Ends in Officer-Involved Crash
A stolen vehicle pursuit ended in a crash Wednesday involving a police officer in Hawthorne, authorities said.
Authorities ID man killed in three-way collision
NORTHRIDGE, Calif. – The victim who was killed in a possible DUI crash in Northridge that injured six others was identified by county authorities Tuesday. Alejandro Campos, 20, was the man killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. The three-vehicle crash was reported...
Supporters help raise money for recruits injured in Whittier crash: 'We're going to be there'
Law enforcement and community members came together Wednesday to support the recruits who are still recovering after being struck by a driver during their morning jog in Whittier last week.
‘It’s not a game:’ Resident struck, injured during Anaheim street takeover
One person was seriously injured when he was struck by a driver fleeing a wild street takeover in Anaheim late Wednesday. The incident occurred around 10 p.m. at the intersection of South Rio Vista Street and East South Street. Video showed a red Ford Mustang doing doughnuts in the intersection before Anaheim Police Department officers […]
Police chase suspect beats LA holiday traffic, ditches car in residential area
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A suspect led authorities on a wild police chase during Los Angeles County's notorious holiday traffic Tuesday night. The suspect, accused of stealing the SUV they were driving in, led the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on a chase across parts of the San Gabriel Valley, the eastern parts of Los Angeles County and South Gate.
LAPD Detective Charged with Attempting to Possess Silencer
A Los Angeles Police Department detective has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, prosecutors said Wednesday.
LA sheriff's recruit now 'grave' after Whittier wrong-way crash; lawyer calls hit '100% unintentional'
Nicholas Gutierrez was released late Thursday – just hours after officials announced that he had been charged with attempted murder in connection with the wrong-way wreck.
Driver Says Crash That Hurt 25 LA Law Enforcement Recruits Was Not Intentional
The driver behind the wheel of a SUV that struck a group of sheriff's department recruits on a training run in Whittier says the crash was not intentional. Nicholas Gutierrez said in an exclusive interview with NBCLA that the crash that injured 25 recruits was not deliberate and that he fell asleep at the wheel.
LAPD detective who tried to buy gun silencer from China charged: DA
LOS ANGELES - A detective with the Los Angeles Police Department has been charged with attempting to obtain a gun silencer that he allegedly purchased from China, the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday. According to the LAPD, Detective I Luke Walden, who was last assigned to the...
L.A. officer who fired in store, fatally striking teen in dressing room, violated policy, board rules
LOS ANGELES — A Los Angeles police officer violated policy when he fired a rifle at a suspect inside a clothing store last year, killing a 14-year-old girl in a dressing room, a civilian oversight board ruled Tuesday. Officer William Dorsey Jones Jr. fired three times when police responded...
Officers Responding to ‘Unknown Trouble’ Call Find Man Struck in Head By Gun, Crowbar
Pasadena officers responding to a call transferred from the California Highway Patrol dispatch about 9:45 p.m. Monday encountered a victim who had been struck by a handgun then a crowbar, police said. The victim, a man in his 30’s, suffered a one-inch laceration on his head and hand injuries but...
