Read full article on original website
Related
oc-breeze.com
Da’ Hawaii Seniors Club elects 2023 Board, honors veterans, and has fun activities!
Da’Hawaii Seniors Club’s Program Co-Vice Presidents Sherrie Dixon and Donna Ray planned for a variety of activities at the club’s November 10, 2022, meeting at the Cerritos Senior Center. They prepared a special turkey craft for Thanksgiving suggested by Kyle Izumihara, planned to honor Veterans and November birthday celebrants, elect new officers for 2023, arrange for the Angklung Group to perform, and have members participate with Kanikapila (singing with instruments) to complete the day’s activities.
oc-breeze.com
Cypress College President JoAnna Schilling announces June 2023 retirement plans
JoAnna Schilling, Cypress College’s 12th president, announced earlier in the month that she will retire at the end of the academic year. Dr. Schilling was selected as president in April 2017 and will have served in the role for 6 years at the time of her retirement. “I am...
oc-breeze.com
Community invited to attend December 1 opening for park honoring landmark Mendez v. Westminster case
The City of Westminster, in partnership with the Orange County Department of Education, will host a grand opening ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 1 to celebrate the completion of a new park and monument honoring the historic Mendez v. Westminster case, which led to the desegregation of California’s public schools 75 years ago.
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach announces new Chief of Police
After a highly competitive process, the City of Seal Beach has selected Michael Henderson as the City’s next police chief. Chief Henderson has over 30 years of law enforcement experience, having come to the Seal Beach Police Department from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department in 2006. During his time with the Seal Beach Police Department, Chief Henderson has worked a variety of assignments, including Captain, Patrol Sergeant, Corporal, SWAT team member, Explorer Advisor, Emergency Services Coordinator, Public Information Officer and Homeless Liaison Officer.
oc-breeze.com
Office of Orange County Breeze to close for the Thanksgiving holiday
World headquarters of Orange County Breeze will close at 5 p.m. today, November 23, and remain closed through the Thanksgiving holiday weekend to allow our hard workers time off for family get-togethers. We hope that all our readers have a blessed Thanksgiving!. Articles will continue to publish here at oc-breeze.com...
oc-breeze.com
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022
Weather in northwest Orange County for Thursday, November 24, 2022:. Sunny, with a high near 78. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph. Clear, with a low around 53. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph after midnight. High temperatures are forecast to drop sharply over the weekend, with a...
oc-breeze.com
2022 MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland takes place on Saturday, December 3, 2022
You are invited to attend the City of Los Alamitos 11th annual MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Winter Wonderland presented by Universal Waste Systems (UWS). The event will take place on Saturday, December 3, 2022 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at St. Isidore Historical Plaza at 10961 Reagan Street and Pine Street. The free event will feature a snow play area sponsored by UWS, Santa and Mrs. Claus, vendors, entertainment by local school performing groups and organizations, tree lighting ceremony, food vendors, sensory calming area, and a children’s fun area. Parking is free for attendees and located at the Los Alamitos Medical Center parking structure.
oc-breeze.com
Precious Life Shelter’s “A Precious Christmas” Open House takes place December 11 , 2022
All are welcome at “A Precious Christmas”, our annual Open House on December 11, 2022 from 3:30 – 6:30pm at Precious Life Shelter, 10881 Reagan St., Los Alamitos CA 90720. Bring your kids to see Santa! There will be Holiday lights, decorations galore, refreshments, opportunity items, facility...
oc-breeze.com
Musical Theatre West announces cast for final production of 2022, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella
Long Beach’s premier theater company, Musical Theatre West (MTW), is pleased to announce the cast of its final production of the season, Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella. With an enchanting ensemble that boasts talent seen on Broadway, National Tours, stage and screen, the updated take on this favorite fairytale will set the scene of holiday magic for the whole family. MTW’s Rodgers + Hammerstein’s Cinderella will run for three weekends on select dates from December 2 – 18, 2022. Tickets range from $20 – $120 each and are available by phone at 562-856-1999 or online at musical.org.
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, October 10 to October 16, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. October 10, 2022. Disturbance...
oc-breeze.com
CHP seeking the public’s assistance in fatal hit and run traffic crash
On Saturday, November 19, 2022, at approximately 1:10 a.m., California Highway Patrol (CHP) Officers responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian hit-and-run traffic crash in the area of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street. The male pedestrian, a 30 year-old Long Beach resident, was walking southbound on Magnolia Street within the marked...
oc-breeze.com
2022 Seal Beach Holiday Parade street closures announced
The annual Seal Beach Holiday Parade will take place on Friday December 2, 2022, beginning at 7:00 P.M. The Seal Beach Police Department will be diverting traffic on Pacific Coast Highway and closing several streets to vehicular traffic for the parade. Main Street will be closed to all vehicular traffic...
Comments / 0