Heartbroken ITV World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim forced off air after hearing mother had been killed by digger
HEARTBROKEN World Cup pundit Nadia Nadim was forced off air on ITV after hearing her mother had been killed by a digger. The 34-year-old striker, who was born in Afghanistan but represents Denmark’s national team, is currently in Qatar working for the broadcaster. She was part of ITV's panel...
England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?
Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
Football rumours: Liverpool chase Jude Bellingham and Alex Iwobi to sign new Everton deal
What the papers sayAlex Iwobi will sign a new £100,000-a-week contract with Everton, according to one national outlet. The 26-year-old midfielder has become a central player for Frank Lampard’s side and will reportedly be offered the contract for another three-and-a-half years.The Times writes that Liverpool will continue with their pursuit of 19-year-old Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham despite news that sporting director Julian Ward will depart the club next summer.At Old Trafford, speculation continues over potential buyers. The Manchester Evening News reports Amancio Ortega, the owner of fashion chain Zara, is interested in bidding, while the Daily Star reports Apple...
Qatar vs Senegal live stream: How to watch World Cup fixture online and on TV
Qatar and Senegal will each look to bounce back from opening World Cup defeats at the other’s expense, as the teams go head to head in Group A.Hosts Qatar began their home campaign with an uninspiring showing as they lost 2-0 to Ecuador, while Senegal looked worthy of a draw with Netherlands until the Dutch struck twice late on for a 2-0 win.A win for Qatar or Senegal here would drastically change the dynamic of the group, however, in the race for a place in the knockout stages.After Qatar vs Senegal, Netherlands play Ecuador in Friday’s other Group A...
