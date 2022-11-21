Read full article on original website
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Lola Waterman hosts E-Filing for self-represented litigants
BROOKLYN HEIGHTS — If you are representing yourself in court in New York City it is time to get over to the Brooklyn Bar Association’s website to check out a forum designed for self-represented litigants hosted by attorney Lola Waterman. On Thursday, Nov. 17, Waterman moderated a panel...
Rev. Sharpton rips ‘latte liberals’ for opposing Mayor Adams’ crime fighting agenda in annual Thanksgiving address
The Rev. Al Sharpton used his annual Thanksgiving address Thursday to boost Mayor Adams’ public safety agenda — and blast its critics as “latte liberals.” Speaking at his National Action Network headquarters in Harlem, Sharpton lauded Adams for centering his mayoralty on combating crime as well as police misconduct in the NYPD. “We want our community safe from both the cops and the robbers ...
Adult Survivor’s Act takes effect in NY on Thanksgiving
NEW YORK (PIX11) — On Thanksgiving Day, the Adult Survivor’s Act takes effect in New York. It creates a one-time, one-year window for adult sexual assault survivors to press charges, regardless of when the crime happened. “We, along with thousands of New Yorkers, give thanks to our lawmakers who have created this one-year look-back period, […]
NYSP increasing surveillance for communities at risk of hate crimes
Surveillance will be ramped up in New York's communities that are potential targets for hate crimes
newschoolfreepress.com
State Senator Jessica Ramos joins picket
New York State Senator Jessica Ramos joined the picket line in front of the New School University Center in support of part-time faculty this morning. The part-time faculty have been on strike since Wednesday as they continue to collectively bargain with the university for a fairer contract. In a moment...
bkreader.com
Bed-Stuy Residents Are Calling for Accountability Around Dangler Mansion
Bed-Stuy community members have compiled a list of demands following the demolishment of The Jacob Dangler Mansion, reports Carib News. The list is directed towards the Landmarks Preservation Commission (LPC), the New York City Department of Buildings, the Mayor’s Office, and developer Tomer Erlich. Despite repeated community organizing since...
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Actions to Prevent Hate Crimes and Protect New Yorkers
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced actions to prevent hate crimes, promote tolerance, and protect New Yorkers. The Governor signed two pieces of legislation to support hate crime prevention and education efforts, building on the administration's efforts to increase funding to protect targets of hate crimes and increase surveillance and protection for communities at risk. The first piece of legislation requires individuals convicted of hate crimes to, in addition to other penalties, undergo mandatory training or counseling in hate crime prevention and education. The second establishes a statewide campaign for the acceptance, inclusion, tolerance, and understanding of diversity, including, but not limited to diversity based on religion, race, color, creed, sex, ethnicity, national origin, age, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression. Governor Hochul also encouraged community-based organizations to apply for $50 million in available funding to strengthen safety measures and protect against hate crimes, and extended the deadline for applications.
Hochul directs NYS Police to increase surveillance in LGBTQ and Jewish Communities
Earlier this month, the state announced $96 million will be going towards strengthening safety and security measures at non-profit community organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks.
bkreader.com
Park Slope’s Lesbian Archive Makes History as First Official LGBTQ+ Brooklyn Landmark
The Lesbian Herstory Archives at 484 14th St. was officially commemorated as an individual landmark by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission on Nov. 22. This commemoration makes it the first individual landmark in Brooklyn designated for its associations with the LGBTQ+ community. “For over 30 years, the building...
WPXI
Writer who accused Trump of 1990s rape files new lawsuit
NEW YORK — (AP) — A writer who accused former President Donald Trump of rape filed an upgraded lawsuit against him Thursday in New York, minutes after a new state law took effect allowing victims of sexual violence to sue over attacks that occurred decades ago. E. Jean...
riverdalepress.com
Two political groups proud of Ryan race
Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
What’s News, Breaking: Wednesday, November 23, 2022
BIDDING FOR CONEY ISLAND’S ENTERTAINMENT HUB: Thor Equities, Coney Island business owner Joe Sitt’s real estate development firm, has partnered with three organizations in their bid for a “comprehensive casino, hotel, and entertainment proposal,” according to reports on Tuesday. Thor Equities, along with Saratoga Casino Holdings, the Chickasaw Nation, and Legends, are vying for three coveted new casino licenses from the state; and they pledge to employ local Coney Islanders, partner with local businesses, and create a job training program.
bronx.com
Administration For Children’s Services Employee, Kinisha Barrett, 41, Arrested
On Thursday, October 27, 2022, at 2028 hours, the following 41-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the Midtown North Precinct / Transit District 1 in Manhattan. Arrested:. Kinisha Barrett. Administration For Children’s Services (ACS) Employee. Charges:. criminal possession of a...
Staten Island grand jury calls for election law changes after finding alleged fraud in ‘21 race
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A grand jury convened to consider allegations of fraud in a 2021 Staten Island primary issued a blockbuster report calling for changes to state election law after the panel said it found there was criminality involved in the race. The report, thought to be the...
bkreader.com
Indictment finally comes for murderer of Indiana tourist staying in Bushwick AirBnB
Justice may finally be coming for an Indiana tourist who was shot and killed while he was staying in a Bushwick AirBnB on a vacation in Brooklyn. District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced on Friday that […] Click here to view original web page at brooklyneagle.com.
SILive.com
Here are the top 10 highest-paying NYC civil service jobs, according to data
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — New York City provides a wealth of career opportunities with room to grow and top benefits through its civil service jobs — but some careers pay more than others. New York City employs hundreds of thousands of people in its 80 agencies, and taking...
Brooklyn barber offers asylum seekers free housing, haircuts
A barber in Brooklyn, who knows what it's like to start a life in a new country, is opening his heart and his home to immigrants seeking asylum in New York.
pix11.com
Armed robber targets Queens bodegas, smoke shops
A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. A brazen robber has targeted smoke shops and bodegas in Astoria, College Point and Elmhurst, police said Thursday. Shoppers hoping to score Black Friday bargains. So what Black Friday deals should you...
NY1
Queens congressman-elect talks Jan. 6, being a gay Republican
George Santos is heading to Washington in January to represent a congressional district that spans parts of Queens and Nassau County. The first openly gay Republican elected to Congress, Santos beat Democrat Robert Zimmerman in what was believed to be the first general election congressional race between two openly gay candidates.
New York City headed for "economic tsunami," Mayor Eric Adams warns
NEW YORK - Mayor Eric Adams is looking to tighten the city's budget again. A multi-billion dollar deficit is expected next year. For one, he's ordered a partial hiring freeze as he warns of an "economic tsunami" coming towards New York City. As CBS2's Alice Gainer reports, this builds on what he already asked of these agencies back in September. He cites the local and national economies, financial markets, rising healthcare costs, high energy prices and inflation as the reasoning. In a letter to commissioners of city agencies, the mayor's budget director said 50% of open city government jobs will not be filled -...
