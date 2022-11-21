ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar

MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments.

