Russian rouble edges up in narrow trading range vs dollar
MOSCOW, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble strengthened on Friday, trading in a narrow range between 60 and 61 to the dollar as it has for much of the week, supported by exporters buying roubles to cover month-end tax payments.
German economy beats expectations with 0.4% growth in Q3
BERLIN, Nov 25 (Reuters) - The German economy grew slightly more in the third quarter than preliminary figures suggested, bolstered by consumer spending, data showed on Friday.
Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says we’re not just headed for another recession, but a ‘profound economic and financial shift’
Mohamed El-Erian during an event at at the University of Cambridge. Investors and economists have been sounding the recession alarm. But one major economist who has seen warning signs mounting for many months says this potential recession is unlike what we’re used to. That economist is Mohamed El-Erian, previously...
Retailers face ‘Bleak Friday’ as cost of living crisis hits spending – business live
Retail experts predict a more muted Black Friday this year, as consumers cut back and Royal Mail strike disrupts deliveries
Foxconn's woes to take bigger toll on giant China iPhone plant as more workers leave -source
TAIPEI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Foxconn's (2317.TW) flagship iPhone plant in China is set to see its November shipments further reduced by the latest bout of worker unrest this week, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said on Friday, as thousands of employees left the site.
