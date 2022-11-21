Read full article on original website
9to5Mac
iOS 16 notifications: Three ways to change the new design
To coincide with the new Lock Screen widgets, Apple has also redesigned the notification system in iOS 16. Starting this year, notifications now appear at the bottom of your Lock Screen rather than at the top below the clock. This change is proving to be controversial for many iPhone users, but there are a few settings you can tweak that might improve the experience for you…
CarPlay features that are actually available in iOS 16
Apple showed off the next generation of CarPlay during WWDC 2022, and wow does it look stunning. The complete CarPlay takeover of the infotainment display, dash controls, and more tease us with Apple Car vibes. While Project Titan remains an R&D project, Apple says the first cars that will work...
9to5Mac
QCODE shows the future of premium audio podcasts, including in Apple Podcasts
QCODE has announced the release date of their all-new fantasy epic podcast series Birds of Empire. I received an early release of episode one, and it’s an amazing audio experience that’s worth sitting in a comfy chair, pouring a cup of coffee, closing your eyes, and letting your imagination transfer your mind to another world. It’s unlike any audiobook or podcast you’ve experienced thus far.
9to5Mac
Download these gorgeous iPhone 14 Pro schematic wallpapers plus what’s behind Basic Apple Guy’s creative process?
Design virtuoso Basic Apple Guy launched incredibly detailed, layered iPhone 14 schematic wallpapers in a variety of colors yesterday. Today, he has followed up by releasing his beautiful iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max wallpapers. Read on to download the new wallpapers for your iPhone plus insights on his creative process, tips for designers and artists, and more in a short interview with us.
9to5Mac
When is Apple Music Classical launching?
It’s been 15 months since Apple purchased the three-year-old classical music streaming service Primephonic. Meanwhile, there’s one month left for Apple Music to meet its plan of launching a stand-alone Apple Classical app that replaces the discontinued Primephonic app. In classic VH1 fashion, we wondered what happened to the Primephonic folks and where are they now. This is what we’ve learned.
Women's Health
The Apple Watch Is On Sale For Over $300 Off On Amazon For Black Friday Cyber Monday 2022
If you already have an iPhone, Mac, and iPad, you may ask yourself if it's actually worth adding an Apple Watch to your tech collection, too. I know I used to. But, trust me—it's worth it. And, now's the perfect time to consider getting an Apple Watch since Amazon just dropped major deals on Apple watches for Black Friday and Cyber Monday—and, their newest product—the Apple Watch Ultra—is included, too. *Happy dance*
9to5Mac
M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air: What’s the better holiday choice?
The 2022 iPad Air has the majority of features found in the 2021 iPad Pro like an M1 chip, ultra wide front camera with Center Stage, 5G connectivity, and more. However, the 2022 M2 iPad Pro brings the most advanced features and greatest performance in an iPad – but is it overkill? Follow along for a breakdown of all the similarities and differences between the 11″ M2 iPad Pro vs iPad Air to help you decide which is the best pick for you or a loved one.
9to5Mac
Aqara debuts new Cube Controller with HomeKit and Alexa support
Aqara, one of my favorite HomeKit vendors, has debuted another product just after the release of its Smart Feeder for Pets. Today, it’s upgrading the popular Aqara Cube Controller with HomeKit and Alexa support. The Aqara Cube T1 Pro’s functionality is similar to the original design, except it recognizes additional actions: push, shake, rotate, and tap.
Phone Arena
Hurry up and nab Apple's hot new AirPods Pro 2 at their $50 Black Friday discount today
As more and more retailers expand their early Black Friday 2022 promotions to more and more popular tech products released in the last year or so, you might not be shocked to hear that the second-generation AirPods Pro are already on sale at a $50 discount. But what's certainly a...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
9to5Mac
Sketchy rumor claims Apple planned to release a $49 Apple Pencil alongside the iPhone 14, but scrapped it at the last minute
A sketchy new rumor says that Apple had originally planned a new version of the Apple Pencil for release this year. According to a post on Weibo, Apple scrapped plans for a new $50 version of the Apple Pencil at the last minute, despite the fact that it had already entered mass production.
9to5Mac
Deals: 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro now $549 off, AirPods 3 $140, Apple Watch bands $25, more
As Thanksgiving Week marches along, we’re getting closer to Black Friday and all of the best early discounts are now going live. Leading the way, Apple’s 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro models are now up to $549 off at all-time lows. Apple’s latest AirPods 3 with wired charging case has also fallen to $140, which is joined by several official Apple Watch Sport Band colors at $25. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
9to5Mac
Thanksgiving tech support: Essential iOS and macOS tips and tricks to give your relative’s devices a tune-up
The United States is celebrating Thanksgiving today, and many Americans are getting ready for family gatherings, watching football games, enjoying their holiday free time – and looking for bargains as Christmas shopping approaches. If you’re the “tech person” in your family, chances are someone will ask for help with their iPhone or Mac. Here are some tips to make them run better!
The Apple Watch Ultra Is Down to The Lowest Price Ever on Amazon
Three new Apple Watches were released in Sept of 2022, and one punched the extra above the others. The Apple Watch Ultra wasn’t just the first new Apple Watch in a while, but it represents the first redesign to Apple’s smartwatch. It features a larger screen, a ruggedized...
9to5Mac
Apple TV+ drops first three episodes of action thriller ‘Echo 3’ early for Thanksgiving
Moved up from its usual Friday release time, Apple TV+ today released the first three episodes of its new action thriller series Echo 3, starring Luke Evans and Michiel Huisman. The series focuses on the rescue of Amber, a brilliant young scientist. With no one else stepping up to the...
Beats' best workout earbuds hit lowest ever price at Amazon on Black Friday
You can own a pair of Beats Fit Pro true wireless headphones for less, thanks to the retail giant's Black Friday sale
9to5Mac
Apple TV+ closing movie gap with rotating back catalog for subscribers
When Apple introduced Apple TV+, the company promoted it as a streaming platform focused on original movies and TV shows. However, Apple now seems to be shifting its strategy with Apple TV+, as the platform now has a back catalog for the first time. Apple TV+ now has a back...
9to5Mac
Typical Twitter Blue subscriber has 560 followers; Musk refuses to pay bills; more
The typical Twitter Blue subscriber, many of whom bought the subscription in order to get the blue verification checkmark, has 560 followers, says a new analysis. Subscribers include a significant number of accounts associated with the alt-right and election fraud, says the report …. Typical Twitter Blue subscriber. The New...
The Verge
Apple changed how reading books works in iOS 16, and I may never be happy again
Apple Books has been my main reading app for years for one very specific reason: its page-turning animation is far and away the best in the business. Unfortunately, that went away with iOS 16 and has been replaced by a new animation that makes it feel like you’re moving cards through a deck instead of leafing through a digitized version of paper. And despite the fact that I’ve been trying to get used to the change since I got onto the beta in July, I still feel like Apple’s destroyed one of the last ways that my phone brought joy into my life.
9to5Mac
iPad 10 vs 9 vs iPad Air: Which is the best pick for the holidays?
While the 10th-gen iPad comes with a slew of great updates, the 9th-gen iPad stays in the lineup and there’s also the 2022 iPad Air to consider. However, the iPad 10 may offer a sweet spot for modern features at an affordable price. Below we’ll break down all the similarities and differences between the iPad 10 vs 9 vs iPad Air to help you decide which is the best choice.
