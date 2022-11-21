Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
NY Offering $50,000 For Help Solving Shooting Of 2 NeighborsStill UnsolvedNew York City, NY
Dirt Bikers Beat Man to Death in Road Rage IncidentBronxVoiceManhattan, NY
NYC Migrants: Families With Children Spend Freezing Night Outside Waiting for ICE AppointmentAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
The richest person in New JerseyLuay RahilSaddle River, NJ
Epic Thanksgiving Feast Served by Strangers on New York SubwayGillian SisleyNew York City, NY
Related
interviewmagazine.com
Flo Milli and Monaleo Are Still Here, Ho
Flo Milli joins us from her dressing room at the hallowed Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, the ends of her hair curled into the immaculate 1960s-inspired bubble flip that’s become the 22-year-old rapper’s signature. A few green rooms down is Flo’s opener Monaleo, appearing on Zoom as her makeup artist takes to her cheeks with an assortment of brushes and wands. It’s the last night of the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” tour, the pair’s month-long, 17-city jaunt across the country; they’ve certainly had fun, and emotions are running high. For Flo Milli, whose brash and idiosyncratic mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? dropped in the pandemic summer of 2020, followed this year by its spiritual sequel You Still Here, Ho?, the tour was her first opportunity to prove herself as the bonafide headliner and ferocious stage presence she is. On the road, Flo was joined by the 21-year-old, Houston-born rapper she affectionately calls “Leo,” who broke out last year with the viral hit “Beating Down Yo Block.” Earlier this year, foreshadowing their eventual link-up, Leo enlisted Flo to join her on a remix her single “We Not Humping,” a funky and cocksure anthem in which the two rappers go bar for bar, chewing out a man they refer to, rather devastatingly, as “Mr. I Need A Break After The First Fuckin’ Round.” But Flo and Leo, the pacemakers for an enterprising, do-it-yourself wave of Gen-Z emcees, have one more night to give. So, moments before they took the Roxy stage, they joined us to document a tiring but ultimately instructive month on tour, revealing the lessons learned—and calories burned—along the way.
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Twitter employee says the NY office cafeteria is serving 2 types of mac and cheese but grilled shrimp is off the menu, as cost-cutting continues
Twitter's free lunches have faced scrutiny from Elon Musk before. He previously claimed the lunches were costing the company $400 per meal.
At least three Hollywood stars are descended from America's wealthiest family of the Gilded Age
Actor Timothy OlyphantCredit: Mingle Media TV; CC-BY-SA-2.0 America's Gilded Age extended from 1870 to 1900. During this time, there was rapid economic growth. The Gilded Age was a time of massive wealth contrasted with extreme poverty. The wealth was concentrated among a few families with 2% of American families holding more than a third of the nation's wealth.
Famed Rock Guitarist and Actor Dies
We have received sad news out of the United Kingdom with word that Wilko Johnson, a famed actor and rock guitarist, has died at the age of 75, according to Deadline. “This is the announcement we never wanted to make, and we do so with a very heavy heart. Wilko Johnson has died. Thank you for respecting the family’s privacy at this very sad time. RIP Wilko Johnson,” a post on Johnson’s social media pages announced.
Column: Want to see more Latinos in books? Start by reading these
In an era where Latino representation in books is still sorely lacking, four books released in 2022 show what happens when authors take it upon themselves to tell their community's tales.
Comments / 0