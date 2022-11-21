Flo Milli joins us from her dressing room at the hallowed Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles, the ends of her hair curled into the immaculate 1960s-inspired bubble flip that’s become the 22-year-old rapper’s signature. A few green rooms down is Flo’s opener Monaleo, appearing on Zoom as her makeup artist takes to her cheeks with an assortment of brushes and wands. It’s the last night of the “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” tour, the pair’s month-long, 17-city jaunt across the country; they’ve certainly had fun, and emotions are running high. For Flo Milli, whose brash and idiosyncratic mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here? dropped in the pandemic summer of 2020, followed this year by its spiritual sequel You Still Here, Ho?, the tour was her first opportunity to prove herself as the bonafide headliner and ferocious stage presence she is. On the road, Flo was joined by the 21-year-old, Houston-born rapper she affectionately calls “Leo,” who broke out last year with the viral hit “Beating Down Yo Block.” Earlier this year, foreshadowing their eventual link-up, Leo enlisted Flo to join her on a remix her single “We Not Humping,” a funky and cocksure anthem in which the two rappers go bar for bar, chewing out a man they refer to, rather devastatingly, as “Mr. I Need A Break After The First Fuckin’ Round.” But Flo and Leo, the pacemakers for an enterprising, do-it-yourself wave of Gen-Z emcees, have one more night to give. So, moments before they took the Roxy stage, they joined us to document a tiring but ultimately instructive month on tour, revealing the lessons learned—and calories burned—along the way.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO