ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit finds its success in what doesn’t happen

By Lynda Cohen
BreakingAC
BreakingAC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39HutR_0jIy6I5t00

Atlantic City’s anti-violence unit has a hard time counting its successes.

That’s because they can’t herald the crimes that didn’t happen.

“If there’s one shooting, you don’t hear about the 15 that we possibly stopped,” Nafis Hamilton explained when BreakingAC met with the team for a better understanding of their work. “A lot of stuff we do goes unnoticed and everyone in here is happy with that.”

One Neighborhood Evolution was formed in November 2020, as a response to the street violence.

But it was those chosen for the job that brought questions from the outside, even if there was a deeper understanding within the community.

“These are people who have history in the street,” Small explained when he introduced ONE. “However, they’re fully rehabilitated and ready to help the city they once helped to destroy.”

“Who best to guide those who are going astray than those who have went astray?” asked unit leader Floyd Tally, who prefers to go by Talib-diyn Abdullah.

Two years after his anti-violence initiative began, the mayor points to a dip in homicides and other violence as a testament to their work.

There have been four fatal shootings in the city this year, about a third of last year, said Tawana Taliaferro, who Small refers to as the first lady of the program.

The aim, however, is no killings, Abdullah said.

“Are we satisfied with that record right there? No,” he said. “Violence in itself is not normal. We’re satisfied with zero every year.”

But “if you didn’t have this program in place there would be more violence in the city than there is now,” said Kamal Allen, who previously did federal time.

Abdullah was just a teen when he found family in a gang. Having served time in prison, he now says he’s determined to help others get off the same path he went down.

Arrod Moore remembers being one of the kids Abdullah tried to help nearly a decade and half ago.

But like Abdullah, Moore had to learn the hard way. After doing about five years in prison, he got out determined to make a living and provide for his family.

Then around 2018, Moore got a peek into what would eventually be his calling.

A young man had just been killed in the city, and a growing war was brewing.

“There was Mr. Tally again. He was like, ‘Yo, we need your help,'” Moore recalled.

“I need you to grab some kids up. We’re gonna meet at the masjid,” Abdullah told him. “We’re gonna put out this feud.”

Moore didn’t ask questions. He just got some kids in a car and met up with the group at the mosque.

The gathering included factions from Back Maryland and Stanley Holmes Village, two sides that have a deep history of trouble.

While there was arguing, “cooler heads prevailed,” Moore said. “That struck something in my mind that I probably could do something like this.”

It would be a couple of years — and a 2019 drug case for which he was given two years probation — before Moore would find himself working for the city in a similar capacity.

“You’ve got a group of hardworking individuals that are putting their lives on the line,” Small said.

He’s not exaggerating.

Moore and another man were sitting in a vehicle in the Cedar Market parking lot on Pennsylvania Avenue, when they were shot May 13.

He knows there are whispers questioning whether he really is removed from his past. But Moore says he’s dealing with many of the same people now in an effort to put them on a different road.

“Him being wounded was in the line of duty,” Abdullah insisted. “He was actually trying to bring a situation to peace when it did occur.”

“It’s frustrating when you know you’re providing all the necessary tools to succeed and you have political opportunists politicizing murders and shootings,” the mayor said.

Moore said he understands the talk, and the danger.

Being shot was “an unfortunate event but my mind set is you just got to keep pushing forward,” he said. “Once you go out that door you don’t have a badge, you don’t have a gun. You can’t defend yourself, so you’re just really going off the trust of the people.”

Building those relationships is a key part of the job, said Asmar Coley.

And time often is a detriment

“These kids have got a lot of time on their hands,” Coley said. “That’s time to get in trouble.”

Tyyona Robinson has seen that first hand.

Before the program, her teenage sons were out fighting and getting into trouble, she said.

Things are different now.

“They go to school and come to work,” she said. “It stopped a lot of them being in the street them fighting.”

Deshawn Ward already had developed relationships with the city’s youth and provided an outlet for their time when he joined the team.

The co-founder of Stay Hungry Sports was already using basketball to help the Stop the Violence movement.

“This violence prevention program became 10 times better because we added one person who was already doing it,” Abdullah said of Ward.

“You’ve got to give the kids something,” Craig Newsome said. “When most of us hit the streets, you didn’t have anything in place to basically give them money.”

That’s why he says the jobs program aspect of what their unit is doing is so important.

“We give them a work ethic,” Newsome said. “They see us, and it gives them an example. They might not have an example at home.”

The Atlantic County Gun Initiative works with judges, probation and parole to help young offenders and adults with gun charges to get jobs and a different direction, explained Omar McDaniels.

Four kids who started out on ankle bracelets not only have jobs, but they no longer have those electronic monitors, he said.

“Who would have thought when they were out there doing what they’re doing, one day they would be on conference calls with judges?” Small said.

He said the state is in full support, including monetarily.

The anti-violence initiatives received $1.5 million from the state this past year and another $2 million for next year.

“I wish we had the program back when we were their age,” Robinson said.

“We had to figure it out on our own,” Newsome said. “So, we’re just trying to be there for them and let them know, the streets ain’t it.”

CAPTION: The unit members attended a convention in D.C. to meet with another similar program.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yjbCJ_0jIy6I5t00

Comments / 5

Darielle Moore
3d ago

peace and blessings as the journey begins I see each of you have your own story to tell so the bricks that you lay shall become legendary I'll keep you in my prayers and thank you

Reply
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Shore News Network

Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI

ATLANTIC CITY, NJ – Starting tonight, the Atlantic City Police Department is beefing up its patrols around the city to keep an eye out for drunk drivers. Atlantic City is a favorite Thanksgiving week destination for many in the tri-state area. “Tonight, and throughout the week of Thanksgiving, the Atlantic City Police Department will have an increase in DWI Enforcement patrols throughout the city to ensure everyone has a safe and happy holiday,” the department said. The department welcomes visitors, but warns against driving while impaired. “If you’re going to enjoy a festive time in our city with your friends The post Atlantic City police increasing patrols to combat Thanksgiving DWI appeared first on Shore News Network.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

16 arrested in major drug, gun bust in Atlantic City, NJ area

ATLANTIC CITY — Multiple agencies said it took them months to take down a narcotics network and charge 16 people, 14 of them from New Jersey, with various related crimes. The Atlantic City Police Department announced the arrests Tuesday in conjunction with the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office, and the Drug Enforcement Administration's Atlantic City Resident Office and Liberty Mid-Atlantic Atlantic County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas Task Force.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

31 random old pictures of South NJ that I found on a cell phone

Do you ever stop and think about just how many pictures you have on your cell phone?. If you're like me, you've been backing up everything that's on your cell phone to a cloud or some other type of storage device. Last night, I was thumbing through my cloud and I realized I have over a decade's worth of pictures there. I mean, that's tens and tens of thousands of pictures of everything under the sun.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
phillyvoice.com

Reconnected after 20 years, a couple that met at McGillins Olde Ale House prepares to tie the knot

After more than 20 years, an unexpected phone call changed Ivy Jackson's life. Jackson, who has worked in the kitchen at McGillin's Olde Ale House in Center City since 1985, stunned herself when thoughts of an old co-worker drifted into her mind in the early days of the pandemic. She'd worked with Joseph Scott for a decade at the Irish pub before left for another job, and the two lost contact after just a few weeks.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Atlantic Club Casino To Be Developed Into Luxury Condominiums: Reports

A vacant property previously known as a popular boardwalk hotel will be developed into luxury condominiums, NJ Advance Media reports. Rocco Sebastiani, the president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc. — the New York investment and construction firm that owns the Boardwalk property— told the outlet that plans to convert the former casino at 3400 Pacific Ave. into high-priced residences are in motion.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

Holy Spirit High School, NJ Did Everything Just Right Today

After today, there are only two Thanksgiving Day rivalry high school football games left in New Jersey. Pleasantville High School just defeated Ocean City High School 40-21 in their centennial (100th meeting) and final game. They have decided to move their rivalry game to August, 2023 in the “Battle by...
ABSECON, NJ
roi-nj.com

Camden city, county have lowest unemployment rates in history of record-keeping

The state Department of Labor & Workforce Development released data that highlights how Camden County and Camden city’s unemployment rate fell to its lowest levels ever in the month of September. According to the state LWD report from Nov. 2, Camden City’s unemployment rate fell to 5.5%, while the county’s fell to 3% in September 2022. In July 2020, during the height of the pandemic, the unemployment rate was 22% for the city and 16.2% for the county.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
BreakingAC

BreakingAC

Atlantic City, NJ
6K+
Followers
608
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news site covering Atlantic City and the surrounding Atlantic County area, along with South Jersey towns in Cape May, Cumberland and Ocean counties in New Jersey.

 http://BreakingAC.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy