zip06.com
Thanksgiving Friday, Firelight Festival at Whitfield
The Henry Whitfield Museum, 248 Old Whitfield Street, Guilford is planning an open house on Thanksgiving Friday and also a Firelight Festival in December. On Thanksgiving Friday, Nov. 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., The Henry Whitfield State Museum will be open with self-guided tours of the Old Stone House and the Guilford architecture exhibit. There will be indoor and outdoor activity sheets for all ages and holiday shopping in the museum gift shop. Visitors are invited to bring donations for the Guilford Food Bank and new, unwrapped toys for Toys for Tots. Admission is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors and veterans, $5 for kids 6-17, and free for kids 5 and younger. More information is available by calling 203-453-2457.
zip06.com
Making Preparations
Workers use bucket trucks to string the Branford Christmas Tree lights together on Nov.17 for a test before the official tree lighting on Nov. 26 during the town’s annual Holiday Parade and Tree Lighting.
zip06.com
Jennifer Bassett: A Church is Home and Community
Houses of worship have always been both places for individuals and families to seek a sense of belonging and community and a place for those same people to give back to the community. That has been the main drive for Jennifer Bassett, a co-warden and dedicated member of St. John’s Episcopal Church.
zip06.com
Tillier Says Teamwork Key Ingredient of Christ Church’s ‘Chili to Go’
A big team of parishioners pitches in to offer Christ Episcopal Church’s “Chili to Go,” to the Guilford community. But when it comes to helping pull it all together, someone has to hold the ladle. This year, the ladle’s been passed to Susan Tillier. Susan credits...
zip06.com
NBPS Student-Led Campaign Benefits Tommy Fund for Childhood Cancer
NORTH BRANFORD - Being caring citizens who take action in their communities to help the lives of others is part of the mission of North Branford Public Schools (NBPS) and the vision of our graduates. Throughout the year, and especially during the holiday season, students participate in a number of community service and awareness campaigns to meet this goal.
zip06.com
Shopping Small
Kim Miller and her dog Watson shop for gifts at the Guilford Art Center’s Holiday Expo on Nov. 20. The Holiday Expo runs through Jan. 8 with special shopping events planned. For more information about the Guilford Art Center’s Holiday Expo, visit guilfordartcenter.org/holidayshop.
zip06.com
It’s a Walk in the Woods…Branford Land Trust Annual Van Wie Walk
Join the Branford Land Trust on Sunday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. for this annual hike at Van Wie Woods, exploring fields, woodlands, streams, and granite outcrops of the 100 acres donated by two generations of the Van Wie family. The walk will be led by several local naturalists, and it’s a great opportunity to enjoy the outdoors and refreshing fall weather with friends and family.
zip06.com
Thrifting for a Cause: Mollow’s Pop-Up Shop Benefits Local Non-Profits
“I’ve been thrifting my whole life,” says Evie Mollow, 16. “I would go with my mom and find all these nice clothes I could find in a store, but they were second-hand. And I’ve wanted to make a business out of it, because my friends would tell me, ‘I want you to thrift for me — you always find the right stuff!’”
hk-now.com
Holiday on Main Street Features the Magic of Middletown
Submitted by Haley Stafford, Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce. (November 21, 2022) —Central Business Bureau Chairwoman Pamela Steele and Event Chairman Al Santostefano of the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce invite the community to experience the Annual Magic of Middletown presented by Holiday on Main Street! This magical series of events will be held on the weekends from Thanksgiving to Christmas. These safe, fun and interactive events are sure to get the community excited and downtown to feel the holiday spirit.
hk-now.com
Three Authors, One Book-Signing in Middletown December 11th
(November 23, 2022) — Perk on Main, at 386 Main Street in Middletown, will host a book signing featuring three local authors on December 11, 2022 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m. Randy Wojnarowicz has spent 27 years in healthcare as an executive focused on serving. Medicaid and Low-Income Medicare...
greenwichsentinel.com
Phragmites Removal at Bruce Park
The Conservation Commission, Parks and Recreation and Pollinator Pathway took on Phragmites removal in Bruce Park. This activity was permitted by CT DEEP. The affected area included two tidal ponds with a total of 3 phragmites stands (two in the large pond and one in the small pond). The stand in the small pond was successfully excavated by Parks and Recreation last year with minimal regrowth this season. The excavation is an expensive activity and large equipment had to be utilized to reach out to the deeper parts of the tidal ponds. The Conservation Commission Staff has applied for grants to carry out this excavation process but was not successful in securing the necessary funding.
zip06.com
Hopeful and Proud
Sometimes the world feels chaotic and overwhelming. What roots and centers us is a steadfast feeling of community and belonging. Last Thursday, at the November Board of Education meeting, I witnessed a group of community members share love and support for our students, teachers, and staff. Messages of kindness and inclusivity were spoken during the public comment portion of the meeting. Parents and teachers spoke about how inclusion and safety are essential components to building better and more beautiful North Haven Public Schools. It was such a welcoming and tangible reminder of the goodness that is here in our town. I stepped away from that meeting feeling hopeful and proud! North Haven Pride!
trumbulltimes.com
After 63 years, Trumbull cemetery to finally allow headstones
TRUMBULL — After more than 60 years, a Trumbull cemetery is getting something it never had before — headstones. The town's Planning and Zoning Commission voted 5 to 1 at a recent meeting to allow Gate of Heaven Cemetery, 1056 Daniels Farm Road, to expand and allow headstones in the small expanded area. The decision amends a condition of a zoning approval from Aug. 8, 1959 that only allowed flat grave markers in the cemetery.
zip06.com
Whitfield House Receives $500K Grant
The Henry Whitfield State Museum has announced the awarding of a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service (NPS) for the historic preservation of the structure. A National Historic Landmark and Connecticut State Archaeological Preserve, the Henry Whitfield House is recognized as the oldest house in Connecticut and the oldest stone house in New England, with some claims to it being the oldest stone structure residence of European origin in the New World.
valleypressextra.com
Simsbury family honors son’s legacy by working to stop stigma
Connor Johnson was a fighter and battler his entire life. Described by his parents as a sensitive kid in touch with the feelings of others, the family now hopes his story will help others. “For kids like that there are pros and cons because you feel everything more intensely,” said...
Statue’s Approval Heralded, With History
(Updated) The group charged with coming up with an Italian heritage-celebrating sculpture to replace the long-gone Christopher Columbus statue in Wooster Square Park gathered at the site of the past and future monuments on Tuesday to celebrate a major milestone for the project — and to kick off a $300,000 fundraising drive.
Best CT bakeries for Thanksgiving pies: Yelp
(WTNH) — What’s the only dish more arguably iconic than a Thanksgiving turkey? The pie, of course! America loves pie, it’s a fact as old as Thanksgiving itself. According to Google Trends, the top searched pies the week of Thanksgiving in the U.S. are as follows: Pumpkin pies (Searched by 44% of Americans) Apple pie […]
zip06.com
New Plays & Musicals, Old Favorites, Lots of Music For The Holidays
Connecticut theater-goers have some new choices for holiday theater, concerts, and dance beyond the usual mixture of A Christmas Carol, It’s a Wonderful Life, and The Nutcracker. Goodspeed has a brand-new musical, Christmas in Connecticut, based on the film of the same name. The 1945 rom-com film that starred...
Family wants to keep Rose’s Berry Farm running
GLASTONBURY — Although the Town Council has voted to buy 23 acres of Rose’s Berry Farm on Matson Hill Road, a local businessman and his family are asking the council to consider a different approach that they say could preserve the same land as part of a working farm.
Connecticut bars welcome busy night before Thanksgiving after 2 years of COVID
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — The night before Thanksgiving is typically a busy night for bars and restaurants, but this year, they’re welcoming people back after not having business for two years during the pandemic. In downtown Milford, the Thanksgiving celebrations started Wednesday evening. “[It’s the] biggest drinking holiday of the year,” said Kaille Oakes, of Milford. […]
