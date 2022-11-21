Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota United sign goalkeeper Eric Dick to new one-year contract
Minnesota United have re-signed goalkeeper Eric Dick to a new one-year contract, the club have announced.
USMNT team news: Gregg Berhalter confirms Gio Reyna ready for England clash
Gregg Berhalter has confirmed key playmaker Giovanni Reyna will be available for the USMNT's clash with England on Friday.
Faces of Football: Cameroon - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Cameroon - a letter to the national team.
Faces of Football: Uruguay - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Uruguay - a letter to the national team.
DC United sign former LAFC & Minnesota United goalkeeper Tyler Miller
DC United have completed the signing of free agent goalkeeper Tyler Miller, the club announced Wednesday. Miller joins the Black and Red on a two-year deal until the end of the 2024 MLS season. “We are getting a proven MLS goalkeeper who has seven years of experience in this league,”...
Faces of Football: Tunisia - a letter to the national team
Faces of Football: Tunisia - a letter to the national team.
Atlanta United appoint Seattle Sounders' Garth Lagerway as president & CEO
Atlanta United have officially announced Garth Largerway as their new CEO and president.
Orlando City sign free agent midfielder Felipe Martins
Orlando City have bolstered their midfield with the signing of free agent Felipe Martins, the club announced Tuesday.
Gregg Berhalter explains Gio Reyna's absence against Wales
The US men’s national team kicked off their 2022 World Cup campaign with a 1-1 draw against Wales.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0