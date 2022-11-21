Read full article on original website
Related
Powder Springs nonprofit feeds 1,200 families a week
It’s 6 a.m. on a Saturday and families are already lined up, waiting in their cars for the box of food that will help ge...
‘Blue Thanksgiving’ volunteers feed first responders on Thanksgiving Day
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Thanksgiving Day started early for dozens of volunteers in Cobb County as “Blue Thanksgiving” aimed to feed hundreds of law enforcement members and first responders throughout metro Atlanta. “We have hot meals and cold meals depending on the time of day they come...
Inflation drives Georgians to food pantries
Metro Atlanta food banks and pantries say they’re experiencing peak demand this holiday season as inflation and the end of some pandemic-era aid programs pinch the pocketbooks of the region’s most vulnerable.
Atlanta teachers shop for free at this grocery store, then give back
The Grocery Spot, a community-supported free grocery store in Atlanta, dedicates shopping nights just for teachers and school staffers.
cobbcountycourier.com
Cobb County’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility spills 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater into Lake Allatoona
Cobb County distributed the following notice of a spill of 5.72 million gallons of disinfected wastewater from the Cobb County Water System’s (CCWS) Northwest Water Reclamation Facility into Lake Allatoona:. “On Thursday, November 17, 2022, Cobb County Water System’s Northwest Water Reclamation Facility discharged treated wastewater that did not...
Gwinnett County pop-up grocery store offers free Thanksgiving items ahead of holiday
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A free pop-up grocery store in Gwinnett County is giving families in need the chance for a Thanksgiving feast. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Organizers say rising food costs are making the need greater than ever. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Thanksgiving giveaways happening in metro Atlanta | 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Here are a few last-minute Thanksgiving giveaways happening in the metro Atlanta area. What: Woah Vicky will be hosting this event in person from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. alongside Pastor Drew and will be handing out meals to those who attend from the Atlanta community and surrounding areas. This event is free and open to the public.
scoopotp.com
SNOW DAY AT ALPHARETTA CITY CENTER
Alpharetta City Center (ACC) will turn into a Winter Wonderland this December as its inaugural “Snow Day at ACC” event ushers in the holiday season with family friendly festivities. On Saturday, December 10th from noon to 3 p.m., attendees can enjoy live music at a snow-filled ACC and discover several surprises and delights throughout the property.
Traffic Watch: Detours on busy FoCo roads for Thanksgiving race
(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents hitting the road early on Thanksgiving Day will want to pay attention to some road detours and lane closures in the southern part of the county.
AccessAtlanta
3 must-try holiday recipes approved by Atlanta food royalty
It’s that time of year when families and friends gather around the table to eat, drink and possibly engage in their once-a-year political debates (let’s hope not!). Whatever Thanksgiving Day entails, it’s always made better by an immaculate spread. With so many celebrities, chefs and even influencers...
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan daycare named for continued quality by state agency
A daycare in Newnan is among 126 child care providers named to the Quality Rated Class of 2012 by the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. Stonebridge Early Learning Center in Newnan was the only one from Coweta County named to the class, which celebrated the 10th anniversary of the Quality Rated program.
Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet)
“We’re finally coming around to this new era of Georgia wine where we’re venturing out and discovering some grapes that actually grow well here,” says Sean Wilborn, wine farmer and proprietor of Cloudland Vineyards + Winery in Buford. The post Georgia wine is coming into its own (and no, it’s not all sweet) appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Marietta firefighters seek raises amid resignations
Some Marietta firefighters say Fire Chief Tim Milligan is not properly advancing them through the city’s pay structure, ...
secretatlanta.co
Atlantic Station’s Holiday Lights Drive-Thru Is Back And Brighter Than Ever!
Atlantic Station annual becomes THE place to be over the holiday season, and that’s definitely solidified by its drive thru holiday lights extravaganza. Along with their dazzling ice-skating rink and other festive offerings, this special light show has become a holiday tradition in the ATL. Atlanta Holiday Lights features...
The Best Neighborhoods To Live In Atlanta, Georgia If You're LGBTQ+
Moving as a member of the LGBTQ+ community can be a bit of a challenge and take some additional research; luckily, Atlanta is progressive and welcoming.
cityofsugarhill.com
Service Announcement From Waste Management
City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a one-day delay for both waste and recycling pick up due to the Thanksgiving holiday. All residents with a Thursday service day will receive service on Friday and all residents with a Friday service day will receive service on Saturday.
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Berkadia Arranges $47.8M Sale of Hardy Springs Built-to-Rent Active Adult Community in Dallas, Georgia
DALLAS, Ga. — Berkadia Institutional Solutions has arranged the sale of Hardy Springs, a 149-unit single-family, built-to-rent, active adult community located in the Atlanta suburb of Dallas. Russ Hardy of Berkadia Atlanta and Brooks Minford and Simona Wilson of Berkadia Seniors Housing & Healthcare completed the $47.8 million sale...
Pride Publishing
Faith of a Mustard Seed
The Times makes me grateful for my Master of Divinity earned from Three institutions of historically Black origin; “Gammon Theological Seminary” in the “Interdenominational Theological Center” in the “Atlanta University Center”. Central Methodist Episcopal Church, Atlanta, now, since 1968, United as Methodists; takes it’s...
thecitymenus.com
Lululemon To Stay at The Avenue Peachtree City, Relocates to Larger Space
A Christmas wish for many is coming true. In a message from The Avenue Peachtree City, Lululemon which has been The Avenue’s pop-up decided to stay as a permanent retailer and relocate to a much larger suite next to the recently renovated LOFT. This is all due to the success of Lululemon’s pop-up.
3 Atlanta McDonald’s employees deliver healthy baby after mom goes into labor in restaurant bathroom
ATLANTA — Three McDonald’s managers helped to deliver a surprise baby girl at an Atlanta store the morning before Thanksgiving. Sha’querria Kaigler, Keisha Blue-Murray and Tunisia Woodward were performing their normal duties at work at the store on Fulton Industrial Blvd when they suddenly heard a piercing scream from the bathroom, according to McDonald’s.
Comments / 0