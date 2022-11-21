ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bham Now

27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27

Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghamtimes.com

3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area

Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run. More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant

Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability

ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
ATLANTA, GA
Bham Now

The famous Velma’s resturant is returning to Trussville in 2023

According to an interview with the Trussville Tribune, the iconic Velma’s is returning to Trussville. The new and improved restaurant and bar will stay true to its original design while adding modern touches. Keep reading to learn what made this place so iconic and what to expect for its return.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wbrc.com

World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL

Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Bham Now

There are over 22K job openings in the Birmingham-Hoover Area

It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 22K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings. Your browser...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
280living.com

Modern vintage clothing store opens at The Summit

Elyce Arons had never been to Birmingham. When she spoke to 280 Living, she was at work on the creative floor at her office in New York City overlooking Bryant Park. Arons is the co-founder and current CEO of Frances Valentine, a modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade.
