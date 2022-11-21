Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Related
Bham Now
27 New & Coming Soon Homes in Birmingham—Nov. 25-27
Are you looking for a new home in Birmingham? We’ve got 27 fresh, new and coming soon listings for you to check out this weekend – you’re sure to find the perfect home for you. Enjoy!. sq. ft. For more info, contact Brian Boehm at 205-238-8154 or...
Bham Now
9 fantastic weekend events including the Iron Bowl—Nov. 25-27
There’s just ONE more sleep until one of the best days of the year. Whether you’re looking to stay cozy and decorate for Christmas or head to fun events around Birmingham, here are the happenings you won’t want to miss in The Magic City, November 25-27. It’s...
Eagles in Birmingham: What was it like to see the classic rock band at Legacy Arena?
The Eagles have been around for (gulp!) half a century. The classic rock band was formed in 1971, released its debut album in 1972 and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. Fame, fans, hits, awards, respect...you name it, these guys have earned it. Now consider the BJCC’s arena in...
birminghamtimes.com
3 Popular Food Spots Closing in the Birmingham Area
Sometimes, the best is yet to come. We hate saying goodbye to these amazing Birmingham spots, but hope to see them again in the future. Read on to learn about four places that recently closed in The Magic City. On Tap Sports Café | Hoover. On Tap Sports Café...
Tuscaloosa restaurant feeds hundreds for Thanksgiving
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — More than 2,000 free meals were served to families on Thanksgiving day in Tuscaloosa at downtown restaurant Chuck’s Fish. 155 volunteers spent the day at Chuck’s to help staff feed everyone who came inside for a Thanksgiving meal. Erin Barfield is the restaurant’s manager and says the business prepares for the annual […]
wbrc.com
Hundreds attend Sam Lapidus Montclair Run in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Every Thanksgiving Day Since 1976, the Levite Jewish Community Center welcomes the Birmingham community to Montclair Road for the Sam Lapidus Montclair Run. More than 1,300 runners showed up for the event that celebrates Sam Lapidus’s life and raises funds for the LJCC and the Alabama...
Bham Now
Rod Wave is coming to Birmingham on December 5—everything you need to know
The Rod Wave – Beautiful Mind Tour is coming to the BJCC on Monday, December 5—you don’t want to miss it. Keep reading for all the details and to get tickets to the show. Tickets available at Ticketmaster and the BJCC Central Ticket Office. Rod Wave at...
comebacktown.com
Man sheds tears over old Birmingham restaurant
Today’s guest columnist is Terry Barr. In my adopted hometown of Greenville, we have two synagogues and one Jewish deli. I am not a member of either religious house because long ago I distanced myself from organized practice, except of the yoga, or writing, kind. And while my gluten...
Bham Now
Alabama Symphony Orchestra & Opera Birmingham performers rock with the Eagles [PHOTOS]
Last night, legendary rock band the Eagles played at The BJCC as part of their Hotel California 2022 Tour. During the concert they featured some special guests, including musicians and singers from the Alabama Symphony Orchestra, Opera Birmingham and many other local artists. According to Alabama Symphony Orchestra Executive Director...
wbrc.com
PHOTOS: UAB’S RNICU babies are ready for Thanksgiving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The adorable patients in the UAB Regional Neonatal Intensive Care Unit are ready for Thanksgiving!. Check them out in their custom, hand-made Thanksgiving outfits. NOTE: UAB supports “Back-to-Sleep,” and these infants were monitored during the photoshoot. Get news alerts in the Apple App Store...
Birmingham Airport Authority says ticket sales nearing pre-pandemic numbers
This story originally appeared in The Lede. For more or to subscribe, visit www.birminghamlede.com. Although airports around the globe were forced to cut back on flight numbers in the wake of COVID, business is beginning to boom once again according to representatives from the Birmingham Airport Authority (BAA). VP of...
Birmingham ready to pounce on Atlanta’s vulnerability
ComebackTown giving voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. My wife and I just got back from a trip to Atlanta to visit our son and family. Not even rush hour traffic—this was the weekend. Where is the quality of life in that?. And Atlanta’s about to get...
Bham Now
The famous Velma’s resturant is returning to Trussville in 2023
According to an interview with the Trussville Tribune, the iconic Velma’s is returning to Trussville. The new and improved restaurant and bar will stay true to its original design while adding modern touches. Keep reading to learn what made this place so iconic and what to expect for its return.
wbrc.com
World-famous Budweiser Clydesdales coming to Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are headed to Tuscaloosa just in time for the holiday season thanks to beverage distributor Adams Beverages. The Clydesdales are scheduled to make several appearances in the area December 7-10 to benefit The Salvation Army. “What an exciting opportunity to bring the...
A recipe for cancer, new clinical trial comes to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Tomorrow morning, families all over will work to prepare a Thanksgiving meal to remember, but Faeth Therapeutics hopes to find a recipe just right for taking down cancer. CEO of the company, Anand Parikh tells CBS42 their company was built to be the first of its kind in history, developing what […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Birmingham, AL
Nestled right on the Jones Valley in the heart of the state of Alabama is the city of Birmingham. Not to be confused with one of the biggest cities in the United Kingdom, Birmingham, Alabama, has the highest population in the state and is the seat of Jefferson County. Established...
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
UAB patient receives a ‘million-dollar’ surprise following treatment
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Members of the Million Dollar Band took a break from Iron Bowl prep Tuesday to surprise a superfan. Britney Thomas is from Huntsville but has been traveling to Birmingham to UAB Hospital for medical treatments. She survived two strokes, four years ago at the age of 14, which left her unable […]
Bham Now
There are over 22K job openings in the Birmingham-Hoover Area
It’s time to polish off your resume and find your dream job. According to Indeed.com, the Greater Birmingham Area has over 22K job openings. Keep reading to find out about the job market and local companies hiring. Find your next job on Bham Now’s featured listings. Your browser...
280living.com
Modern vintage clothing store opens at The Summit
Elyce Arons had never been to Birmingham. When she spoke to 280 Living, she was at work on the creative floor at her office in New York City overlooking Bryant Park. Arons is the co-founder and current CEO of Frances Valentine, a modern-American fashion and lifestyle brand founded in 2016 by Arons and her friends Kate and Andy Spade.
Comments / 0