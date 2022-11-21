Dolly Parton And Miley Cyrus To Co-Host ‘Miley’s New Years Eve Party’ Live In Miami

What better way to ring in the New Year than with Mrs. Dolly Parton?

She’s set to co-host Miley Cyrus’ Miley’s New Year’s Eve special live from Miami, Florida this year, the pair just announce via Instagram.

In a video they posted to the social media site, Miley said:

“‘Miley’s New Years Eve Party’ is about getting glamorous and dressing your best.”

And Dolly agreed, adding:

“Well we do that every day, don’t we Miley?”

To which Miley responded:

“You taught me well! Join us in Miami December 31st, live on NBC and streaming on Peacock.”

And Dolly said:

“It’s gonna be legendary!”

Miley, who is actually Dolly’s goddaughter, added:

“She would know.”

Amen to that, Miley…

“NEW YEAR, NEW CO-HOST !

Tune in to Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party 12/31 at 10:30pm ET on @NBC and @PeacockTV to watch us rock out the show.”

It’s the second year Miley has hosted a New Year’s special, and it’s set to be executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator and executive producer Lorne Michaels.

The show will feature a stacked lineup of performances and special guests, which are still to be announced.

Here’s their video announcement:

This is the second big project they’ve worked on together this year, as they teamed up for a T-Mobile commercial called “Do It For The Phones,” which aired during the Super Bowl in February: