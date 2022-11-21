ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 area colleges and universities receive state funding for security

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
COLUMBUS — Six area colleges and universities will be receiving funding from the state to help with campus security projects, according to Governor Mike DeWine’s office.

The governor announced Monday 33 colleges and universities across the state will received a total of $5 million in grants for security projects to enhance the safety of students and staff.

“These funds will go directly toward helping our institutions of higher education become more secure,” DeWine said. “The importance of campus safety cannot be overstated, and Ohio is committed to supporting efforts that keep our colleges and universities safe.”

The six area schools receiving funding include:

  • Miami University- $163,414 (Butler County)
  • Central State University- $150,000 (Greene County)
  • Wright State University- $147,930 (Greene County)
  • Sinclair College- $118,350 (Montgomery County)
  • Clark State College- $93,372 (Clark County)
  • Edison State Community College- $61,460 (Miami County)

“Part of preparing students for future success is ensuring they feel safe on their campuses,” said Ohio Department of Education Chancellor Randy Gardner.

Funds will be used to cover expenses associated with physical security enhancements including security cameras, door locks, alarms, public address systems and metal detectors, the Governor’s office said.

To be eligible for grant funding, colleges and universities conducted a security and vulnerability assessment to identify areas in need of safety enhancements.

©2022 Cox Media Group

