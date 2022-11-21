ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
NME

Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show

Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
NME

N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time

N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage. The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.
NME

Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album

Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
CALIFORNIA STATE
NME

Robert Smith reacts to news of train strike action scheduled for one of The Cure’s Wembley shows

The Cure frontman Robert Smith has reacted with dismay to news that there will be a rail strike on the same night as one of the band’s upcoming shows at Wembley Arena. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced earlier this week a series of 48-hour walkouts that will take place in December and January, the first day of which is scheduled for December 13, the same night as the final show of The Cure’s three-night Wembley run.
NME

BoA – ‘Forgive Me’ review: a veteran artist blazes thrilling new trails

We’ve seen many facets of BoA over her 22 years in the music industry. She went from the sweet, debuting 13-year-old in ‘ID; Peace B’ to the confident woman of 2020 single ‘Better’. One of Asia’s most cherished artists, BoA seemed to have done it all; what else could she possibly have in store? But the “queen of K-pop” does that title justice once more on new EP ‘Forgive Me’, which shines on its own while making memorable additions to an already bejewelled discography.

Comments / 0

Community Policy