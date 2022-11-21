Read full article on original website
Legendary Actress Acknowledges "I'm Not Gonna Be Around For Much Longer" Amid Cancer Battle
Legendary actress Jane Fonda acknowledged in an interview that she is “not gonna be around for much longer,” according to a write-up posted in Pop Culture. Fonda is quickly approaching her 85th birthday and has recently been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. The legendary actress has begun receiving chemotherapy treatments.
'People Throw Stones at Me and Call Me a Monkey” - A 17 Year Old Teenager Cries Out
Have you ever considered how difficult life would be if you were very different from everyone else? Have you ever felt humiliated because of how life has treated you? When it comes to life stories, many questions have been raised, but few, if any, have been answered.
Watch The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson remove stage invader with his guitar at Australia concert
The Black Crowes guitarist Rich Robinson removed a stage invader with his guitar at a concert in Australia over the weekend. The incident happened after a man jumped onstage while the band were performing ‘Stare It Cold’ at the Palais Theatre in Melbourne on Sunday (November 20). Security...
Matthew Perry says a “higher power” helped him through drug addiction and near-death experience
Friends star Matthew Perry has said a “higher power” helped him through his drug addiction. While promoting his new book, Friends, Lovers, And The Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir, on Bill Maher’s Real Time, the Chandler Bing actor opened up about his near-death experience. Perry explained that...
Watch Wilko Johnson perform Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ at final show
Wilko Johnson fans have been paying tribute to the late musician by sharing footage of his final concert – watch his last performance of Dr Feelgood’s ‘Roxette’ below. The beloved singer-songwriter died at his home on Monday (November 21), it was confirmed yesterday (23). He was 75 years old. Johnson had been diagnosed with terminal pancreatic cancer in 2013.
Spice Girls’ Mel C “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at Qatar World Cup as LGBTQ+ ally
Melanie C has said she “wouldn’t be comfortable” performing at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar as an LGBTQ+ ally. The host nation has faced widespread condemnation over its views on homosexuality (which is illegal in Qatar), women’s rights, and the deaths of migrant workers who built the stadiums for the tournament.
N-Dubz postpone Nottingham show five minutes after scheduled stage time
N-Dubz postponed their show in Nottingham last night (November 22) five minutes after they were due on stage. The London group – comprising Dappy, Fazer and Tulisa – were set to perform at the city’s Motorpoint Arena as part of their current UK tour, which marks their first run of live dates together in 11 years.
Morrissey posts clip of kids mocking music critics for new album
Morrissey has shared a video of children mocking music critics, in promotion of his forthcoming album ‘Bonfire Of Teenagers’. The soloist and former The Smiths singer posted a clip of a kid approaching another kid who’s posing as a music journalist. The scene shows the critic telling...
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim to headline Wilderness 2023
The Chemical Brothers, Christine and The Queens and Fatboy Slim have been confirmed as the headliners for Wilderness Festival 2023. The event will return to Cornbury Park in Oxfordshire on the weekend of August 3-6 next year. Also in attendance are the likes of Sugababes and Confidence Man, alongside an...
Robert Smith reacts to news of train strike action scheduled for one of The Cure’s Wembley shows
The Cure frontman Robert Smith has reacted with dismay to news that there will be a rail strike on the same night as one of the band’s upcoming shows at Wembley Arena. The Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) announced earlier this week a series of 48-hour walkouts that will take place in December and January, the first day of which is scheduled for December 13, the same night as the final show of The Cure’s three-night Wembley run.
BoA – ‘Forgive Me’ review: a veteran artist blazes thrilling new trails
We’ve seen many facets of BoA over her 22 years in the music industry. She went from the sweet, debuting 13-year-old in ‘ID; Peace B’ to the confident woman of 2020 single ‘Better’. One of Asia’s most cherished artists, BoA seemed to have done it all; what else could she possibly have in store? But the “queen of K-pop” does that title justice once more on new EP ‘Forgive Me’, which shines on its own while making memorable additions to an already bejewelled discography.
