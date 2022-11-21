ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blacksburg, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

NO. 24 PURDUE 80, WEST VIRGINIA 68

Percentages: FG .511, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 8-17, .471 (Gillis 2-3, Newman 2-4, Jenkins 1-1, Smith 1-1, Kaufman-Renn 1-2, Loyer 1-4, Morton 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 3 (Edey, Kaufman-Renn, Morton). Turnovers: 17 (Edey 6, Jenkins 3, Gillis 2, Newman 2, Smith 2, Loyer, Waddell). Steals:...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

West Virginia 64, Cent. Michigan 33

WEST VIRGINIA (4-0) Blacksten 2-3 2-2 6, Hemingway 3-9 1-2 7, Quinerly 4-9 1-2 10, Smith 4-11 3-4 12, Watson 2-6 0-2 5, Beh 3-4 0-0 6, Diggs 4-5 0-0 8, Bates 0-2 0-0 0, Nichols 1-2 0-0 3, Hunter 0-0 0-0 0, Rogers 1-2 0-0 2, Samuel 1-2 3-4 5, Totals 25-55 10-16 64.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Porterville Recorder

Georgia 68, Wisconsin 60

WISCONSIN () Williams 6-11 1-2 13, LaBarbera 6-12 0-0 13, Pospisilova 3-9 0-0 7, Schramek 4-12 2-2 10, Wilke 5-10 0-0 14, White 0-2 0-0 0, Copeland 1-1 0-0 3, Porter 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 25-57 3-4 60. GEORGIA () Nicholson 2-10 3-4 7, Zoesha Smith 0-3 0-0 0, Brittney...
ATLANTA, GA
Porterville Recorder

SIENA 80, FLORIDA STATE 63

Percentages: FG .364, FT .760. 3-Point Goals: 4-15, .267 (Fletcher 2-4, Mills 1-2, Da.Green 1-7, House 0-1, Jackson 0-1). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Corhen, Da.Green, Mills). Turnovers: 17 (Fletcher 4, Corhen 3, Jackson 3, Warley 2, Cleveland, Da.Green, De.Green, McLeod, Mills). Steals: 11 (Fletcher 5,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

NORTH CAROLINA STATE 76, DAYTON 64

Percentages: FG .491, FT .737. 3-Point Goals: 6-22, .273 (Joiner 2-5, Morsell 2-6, T.Smith 2-7, Thomas 0-1, Clark 0-3). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 5. Blocked Shots: 4 (Mahorcic 2, Clark, Thomas). Turnovers: 11 (T.Smith 8, Mahorcic 2, Morsell). Steals: 7 (Clark 2, Joiner 2, Morsell 2, T.Smith). Technical Fouls:...
DAYTON, OH
Porterville Recorder

NO. 18 ALABAMA 81, NO. 12 MICHIGAN STATE 70

Percentages: FG .444, FT .708. 3-Point Goals: 8-23, .348 (Miller 4-7, Burnett 2-2, Clowney 1-2, Jah.Quinerly 1-3, Griffen 0-1, Gurley 0-4, Sears 0-4). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Bediako 2, Miller 2, Clowney). Turnovers: 10 (Clowney 4, Jah.Quinerly 3, Bradley 2, Gurley). Steals: 6 (Clowney 3,...
EAST LANSING, MI
Porterville Recorder

NO. 22 TENNESSEE 73, USC 66, OT

Percentages: FG .450, FT .875. 3-Point Goals: 5-15, .333 (Ellis 3-6, Johnson 1-2, White 1-3, Dixon-Waters 0-2, Peterson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 8 (Morgan 4, Dixon-Waters 2, Johnson, White). Turnovers: 19 (Peterson 7, Dixon-Waters 5, Ellis 3, White 2, Morgan, Thomas). Steals: 7 (Johnson 3,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

No. 8 Duke 54, Oregon St. 51

DUKE (5-1) Mitchell 0-4 1-2 1, Filipowski 5-13 8-9 19, Lively 1-1 0-0 2, Proctor 1-7 2-2 5, Roach 3-14 0-0 7, Young 4-5 3-4 11, Grandison 0-4 2-2 2, Blakes 0-3 0-0 0, Whitehead 2-9 1-2 7. Totals 16-60 17-21 54. OREGON ST. (3-2) Ryuny 3-5 0-0 8, Taylor...
CORVALLIS, OR
Porterville Recorder

No. 13 NC State 82, Vanderbilt 73

NC STATE (5-1)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 52.542, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 9-20, .450 (Johnson 4-6, Brown-Turner 3-4, Hayes 2-4, Boyd 0-1, Hobby 0-1, James 0-1, Rivers 0-1, Timmons 0-2) Blocked Shots: 8 (Boyd 3, Rivers 3, Johnson 1, Baldwin 1) Turnovers: 17 (Brown-Turner 4, Johnson 3, Baldwin 3, Rivers 3, Hayes...
RALEIGH, NC
Porterville Recorder

Oklahoma St. 79, Florida St. 77

OKLAHOMA ST. (5-1) Collins 5-10 2-2 12, Alnatas 7-19 2-2 19, Chastain 3-9 2-4 8, Keys 4-10 2-3 12, Milton 6-11 4-8 17, Garzon 3-8 1-2 9, De Lapp 1-1 0-0 2, Asi 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 29-68 13-21 79. FLORIDA ST. (5-1) Howard 2-10 0-0 5, Timpson 7-12 1-2...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

Xavier 90, Florida 83

FLORIDA (3-2) Castleton 5-14 1-2 11, Felder 3-5 0-0 7, Bonham 9-19 3-6 23, Lofton 2-10 0-0 4, Richard 7-12 0-0 18, Kugel 5-11 0-0 12, Fudge 1-4 0-0 2, Jitoboh 1-1 0-0 2, M.Jones 2-3 0-0 4. Totals 35-79 4-8 83. XAVIER (4-1) Freemantle 5-5 3-4 14, J.Nunge 6-9...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Porterville Recorder

SETON HALL 70, MEMPHIS 69

Percentages: FG .451, FT .655. 3-Point Goals: 4-14, .286 (C.Lawson 1-1, J.Lawson 1-2, K.Davis 1-2, Kennedy 1-4, Dandridge 0-1, Williams 0-1, Hardaway 0-3). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 4 (Dandridge 2, C.Lawson, Williams). Turnovers: 16 (K.Davis 5, Dandridge 3, Lomax 3, Williams 2, Akobundu-Ehiogu, C.Lawson, McCadden). Steals:...
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

NO. 20 UCONN 83, OREGON 59

Percentages: FG .476, FT .545. 3-Point Goals: 17-37, .459 (Newton 5-6, Hawkins 5-14, Calcaterra 3-4, Sanogo 2-2, Karaban 2-4, Clingan 0-1, Alleyne 0-2, Diarra 0-2, Jackson 0-2). Team Rebounds: 1. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Clingan 4, Hawkins, Karaban, Sanogo). Turnovers: 11 (Jackson 5, Karaban 2, Sanogo 2, Hawkins,...
OREGON STATE
Porterville Recorder

OLE MISS 72, STANFORD 68

Percentages: FG .500, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 4-11, .364 (Abram 2-2, Brakefield 2-2, Burns 0-1, Caldwell 0-1, Fagan 0-2, Mat.Murrell 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Burns, McKinnis). Turnovers: 10 (Allen 2, Brakefield 2, Caldwell 2, Abram, Fagan, Mat.Murrell, McKinnis). Steals: 6 (Burns 2, Abram, Fagan,...
STANFORD, CA
Porterville Recorder

NO. 3 KANSAS 69, WISCONSIN 68, OT

Percentages: FG .387, FT .571. 3-Point Goals: 9-29, .310 (Dick 3-7, McCullar 3-9, Wilson 2-6, Harris 1-1, Yesufu 0-1, Clemence 0-5). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Harris, McCullar). Turnovers: 13 (Harris 4, Wilson 3, Adams 2, Pettiford 2, Clemence, McCullar). Steals: 5 (Harris 3, Adams, McCullar).
MADISON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy