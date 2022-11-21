Read full article on original website
One of the Most Underrated Attractions in America is in Idaho
Idaho is home to one of the most underrated attractions in America, and it’s less than 2 hours from Boise. Any guesses? Shoshone Falls? Craters of the Moon National Monument and Preserve?. Nope. The answer might surprise you! Keep reading 👇. There’s a recent article from Prevention that shares...
Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins
The Snake River Plain is a prominent river drainage that cuts a broad “smile” across southern Idaho, easily recognizable from satellite imagery. The geologic history of the Eastern Snake River Plain and the Yellowstone Hotspot track are closely intertwined, but the Western Snake River Plain has a different story to tell. The Snake River flows more […] The post Idaho’s Snake River Plain: A tale of two basins appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Boise Internet Makes Their Pick For Boise’s Official State Motto
As we near the end of 2022, many of us will be looking ahead to the new year with a goal of change and/or a clean slate. What if the state of Idaho also went into 2023 with a "new year, new me" attitude and began the transformation by changing its state motto?
Is It Really Illegal To Warm Up Your Car In Idaho?
Let's be honest - winter sucks. Yes, there are a lot of fun things you can do when there is snow outside, but it's all contingent on whether you can even get outside at all. There are a lot of things that can keep us from heading into the Idaho winter wonderland. Between not having the will to get bundled up in an attempt to not freeze, countless warnings from mother nature that it's going to be stupid cold out, and the fact that my car hates winter and sometimes refuses to wake up in the frosty mornings. Winter is just too cold.
What to do this Thanksgiving weekend in Southeast Idaho
Check out these events happening in East Idaho this Thanksgiving weekend. Friday SIXES, 225 Yellowstone Ave. in Pocatello, will host a Friendsgiving Punk Show on Friday. There will be food at 4 p.m. catered by ChubbyZ, and the show begins at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 at the door or bring food to share (potluck style). ...
These Words Mean Something Different in Idaho
Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some words from movoto that have deep meaning here in Idaho but in other places means something different and usually less exciting. Words that Mean Different Things in Idaho. Idaho is different, in the best ways possible. Here are some...
kmvt
Demolition of Radio Rondevoo unveils a lost part of Twin Falls history
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — One of the most beloved buildings in Downtown Twin Falls saw is last signs of life this week. Back in mid-April, a fire broke out in the attic of the Radio Rondevoo Event-Center Building. That fire quickly spread throughout the building, leaving the structure as a total loss.
WATCH: Unannounced Visit By Deer Translates To Idaho Viral Video
You never know when hitting the record button on your phone will translate into something that makes a stranger's day. In the case of an Idaho resident who was visited by a herd of darling deer, it made a whole bunch of people's days. One of the great things about...
The Twisted, Freakish Guilty Pleasure That Is Twin Falls Walmart
Walmart is one of those stores that we don't admit we go to as much as we really do because it's a twisted, guilty pleasure. Each one of us also has that one aisle that very rarely changes, and yet we have to peruse it with the utmost concentration every damn time we go.
Is Seat Belt-Sharing Idaho’s Deadliest New Trend?
As I sat there at the Chef's Hut, sipping my coffee, waiting on my French toast with extra powdered sugar and a side of crispy bacon, a group of high schoolers two tables over stole my attention. But it wasn't my eye they caught, it was my ear. The six...
Post Register
Idaho's Largest Toy Drive starts tomorrow
Idaho's Largest Toy Drive kicks off Friday, Nov. 25, and will run through Dec. 6. Help make this year's Christmas magical for kids in need this year by bringing unwrapped toys to the Sportsman's Warehouse at 3797 East Fairview Ave in Meridian.
Best Places to Live in Idaho Based Off Livability Score
The gem state is known for its natural beauty, endless adventure possibilities, simpler lifestyle, and dare I say, potatoes - probably the most versatile food on the planet. So where is the best place in the great state of Idaho to call home?. A website called Area Vibes, has broken...
3 Great Steakhouses in Idaho
Steak with vegetablesPhoto byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Idaho and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
One of the Oldest General Stores In The Country Is Located Right Here In Idaho
One of the oldest General stores in the country is located right here in Idaho. It was built in the 1800s and is a perfect stop for the entire family. From time to time you'll find families at the general store enjoying homemade ice cream. Have you been to Tracy...
newsradio1310.com
7 Events Happening this Holiday Weekend in the Magic Valley
Thanksgiving weekend is finally here and many will be traveling and have plans with their friends and family already, but others will have friends and family coming to the Magic Valley and be looking for things to do and ways to entertain them this weekend. While eating and family time should be the priority, after Thursday, what do you do to get out of the house and have some fun? There are multiple events this weekend and plenty to take your friends and family to or to get out of the house away from everyone. Here are some of the events taking place in the Magic Valley this weekend.
10 Thanksgiving Movies You Must Watch this Holiday in Idaho
Thanksgiving is fast approaching, and while many take that as a cue to focus on Christmas shopping and getting ready for the next major holiday, maybe you should instead slow down and appreciate Thanksgiving. Many of us have certain movies we enjoy watching for Halloween and Christmas, but when it comes to Thanksgiving, not many have a movie or group of movies they have to watch every year, but maybe this year you should prop your feet up and enjoy some good ole fashion movies about Thanksgiving as the holiday approaches. Here is a list of some movies that everyone should watch to get into the holiday mood.
Pickup Rolls Down Mountainside, Two Twin Falls Men Killed
CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Two men from Twin Falls were killed last Thursday and a woman was seriously injured near Carey when their heavy-duty pickup rolled down a mountainside. According to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office, the two men killed were identified as 63-year-old Royce Fuller and 48-year-old Adan Cantu. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded at around 11 p.m. Nov. 19, to the area of Water Cress Campground on Little Fish Creek Road where a Ram 3500 pickup had rolled at least four times down the steep mountainside. A 41-year-old female backseat passenger had been able to call for help after walking several miles from where the crash happened. The woman was flown to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. All three people had been ejected from the pickup. According to the sheriff's office Fuller had been driving south on the road and for an unknown reason went off the side in a turn. Alcohol is being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.
pnwag.net
Idahoans Looking For Snow, Rain
With many farmers already thinking about the New Year, and what 2023 holds in store for their crop, their livestock and their operation, why should water be any different? Producers across southern Idaho are very hopeful this coming winter will be a cool one with a lot of rain and snow to replenish aquifers. Terrell Sorensen with University of Idaho Extension in Power County said the growing season emptied nearly ever reservoir in his area.
Idaho Wolf Board, Fish and Game to collar more wolves
BOISE — The Idaho Wolf Depredation Control Board at its meeting Tuedsay, Nov. 22, voted to pay USDA Wildlife Services to conduct collaring operations this winter. Directors of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game and the state Department of Agriculture co-chair the board. It is funded by the Legislature, Fish and Game and the livestock industry.
idahoednews.org
Campus news items: Idaho State studies an unknown 2 billion years of Earth’s geology
There is a 2-billion-year hole in what geologists know about planet Earth. Two Idaho State University geosciences professors and their students are part of a research team seeking to fill in that knowledge gap. They will be studying rocks that sit beneath the Great Unconformity. In scientific terms, an unconformity...
