FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lorain officer-involved shooting ruled not excessive use of force
A Lorain officer-involved shooting has been ruled justified by county prosecutor J.D. Tomlinson.
cleveland.com
Man, 70, goes ballistic at Mayor’s Court: Parma Heights Police Blotter
On Oct. 27, a police officer working the Mayor’s Court detail requested assistance when a man started causing a disturbance while his case was being heard. The Parma Heights resident, 70, was yelling, swearing and pointing his finger at the magistrate. After he started to walk toward the magistrate, the officer arrested the man for contempt of court.
Cleveland Target shooting: Police give new details
Cleveland police have released new details on a Wednesday shooting at the Target along West 117th Street.
cleveland19.com
26-year-old Cleveland man in custody for allegedly driving stolen car onto airport runway
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said the vehicle that was seized after a man drove onto the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport runway was stolen out of Fairview Park. A lieutenant with the Fairview Park Police Department said the driver, identified as a 26-year-old Cleveland man, was taken into custody late Wednesday night, but no criminal charges have been filed yet.
Man shot at Cleveland Target, investigation underway
Cleveland police confirmed a man was shot at a Target store on Wednesday afternoon.
US Marshals capture suspect wanted for Sandusky stabbing, hit and run of OSHP trooper in Ravenna
CLEVELAND — U.S. Marshals from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force (NOVFTF) have captured a suspect wanted for several felonies, including assault on a police officer. According to a release, NOVFTF task force members arrested 35-year-old Alex Serrano on Thursday in Cleveland. The search for Serrano started on...
Man wanted for assaulting state trooper with car arrested in Cleveland
The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted for several crimes, including assaulting a state trooper with his car near Ravenna.
cleveland.com
Drunk hotel guest repeatedly causes a disturbance: Brooklyn Police Blotter
On Nov. 2, an employee at the Extended Stay Hotel called police about a man making a disturbance. An arriving officer talked to the drunk Cleveland man, who said he would behave.
Officer didn't use 'unreasonable force' in fatal shooting, prosecutor says
The Lorain County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday that Lorain Police Officer Kyle Shawver's actions were justified when he shot and killed a man who stabbed a K-9 and tried to stab him as well.
iheart.com
71 Year Old Ashland Man Indicted For Aggravated Murder
Ashland County Prosecuting Attorney Christopher R. Tunnell announced that the Ashland Grand Jury meeting for the month of November, 2022 issued an indictment against Stanley Gardner charging him with one count of aggravated murder with a 3-year firearm specification. A complaint charging Gardner with a count of murder had previously...
Parma suspect appears in court for body found in basement
The man charged with murder after a body was found wrapped in plastic in a Parma home appeared in court Tuesday morning.
cleveland.com
Federal agents arrest suspect in deadly shooting at Cleveland convenience store
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A man wanted in a shooting last month that killed a 60-year-old man as he was stocking shelves at a convenience store in the Glenville neighborhood was arrested Monday night by federal agents. Charlie Wright, 44, was inside a vehicle near the intersection of Parkwood Drive...
Two of six people charged for torture, murder of Ohio woman plead guilty
Two of the six people charged in the November torturing and murder of 21-year-old Alishah Pointer in East Cleveland pleaded guilty Monday to their roles in her kidnapping and death, and will likely face life in prison.
cleveland.com
Driver tries to hit man with vehicle: Parma Police Blotter
On Oct. 31, police were dispatched to the Bryant and Stratton building on Snow Road regarding an assault. An arriving officer talked to the caller, who said a man had attempted to cause harm by driving his vehicle into him. Police are investigating. Property theft: North Avenue. On Oct. 31,...
Mail carrier held at gunpoint: Suspect gets prison
A Cleveland man was sentenced to seven years and one day for pointing a gun at a mail carrier's head and pulling them from their vehicle, then crashing that vehicle.
Woman killed in Ohio metro park: Husband sentenced
A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio metro park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
Man gets 28 years to life in prison for 2018 Akron barbershop murder
AKRON, Ohio — An Akron man will potentially serve the rest of his life in prison for a fatal shooting at a barbershop more than four years ago. Summit County Common Pleas Court Judge Tammy O'Brien sentenced 29-year-old Salah Mahdi on Tuesday, further stating that the convicted killer will be eligible for parole after 28 years. A jury convicted Mahdi three weeks ago on charges of aggravated murder, murder, and having a weapon under disability.
cleveland.com
Mom warned about being ‘cool’ and allowing underage drinking: Seven Hills Police Blotter
On Oct. 28, police were dispatched to Glenella Drive regarding a noise disturbance. An arriving officer heard loud music playing from the home, which had more than a dozen juveniles inside. Once the teens saw the police, they took off out the back door and into the back yard. When...
Out-of-state businessman accused of raping woman in downtown Hilton
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A North Carolina businessman has been charged with raping a woman inside the Hilton Cleveland Downtown on Lakeside Avenue. Milosz Majewski, 32, of Summerfield, North Carolina, is accused of sexually assaulting a 29-year-old last Thursday in a hotel room while forcing his fingers into her mouth to keep her from screaming, charging documents show.
Driver who breached fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport stole car from woman looking for lost pet in Fairview Park, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The driver of a car that breached a fence at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and drove into the airfield had stolen the car from a woman who was looking for a lost pet in Fairview Park, police say. The 26-year-old Cleveland man accused of stealing the car...
WKYC
