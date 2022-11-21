Read full article on original website
Cowboys set unique NFL scoring record by becoming first team in league history to pull off this feat
The Dallas Cowboys easily had the most impressive win of Week 11 and that was mostly because they went on the road and absolutely destroyed the Minnesota Vikings, 40-3. As it turns out, the Cowboys actually made some NFL history on Sunday by setting a unique scoring record. During the win, the Cowboys became the first team in NFL history to score four touchdowns AND get three field goals of 50 yards or more in the same game. Somehow, that had never happened before.
Christian McCaffrey says Jimmy Garoppolo 'is a great leader' and 'doesn't get enough credit' for 49ers success
Jimmy Garoppolo's time with the San Francisco 49ers has been a rollercoaster: from his 5-0 start with the team after being acquired in a midseason trade from the New England Patriots in 2017 to tearing his ACL and missing all but three games in 2018; the run to the Super Bowl in 2019; missing 10 games in 2020 with an ankle injury; and suffering a sprained shoulder during the team's run to the NFC Championship Game in 2021 that foiled the 49ers' attempts to trade him and move on to Trey Lance, the third-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, in the offseason.
Rams could become first defending Super Bowl champion to be a 14-point underdog in Week 12 at Chiefs
The Rams could be on the wrong end of history when they visit the Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday. They are currently 14.5-point underdogs at Caesars Sportsbook. No defending Super Bowl champion has ever been a 14-plus-point underdog in a regular-season game. Entering this week, the largest spread ever by a reigning Super Bowl champion had been +13.5 by the 2018 Eagles at the Rams and 1995 49ers at the Cowboys. Both the Eagles and 49ers actually won those games outright.
Patrick Taylor: Released by Packers
Green Bay released Taylor on Wednesday. Taylor was signed to the active roster Nov. 15 ahead of the Packers' Thursday night loss to Tennessee, but he was limited to a special-teams role in that contest. The 24-year-old has been active for eight of Green Bay's 11 games this season, but he's seen only one offensive snap and no touches. Taylor could return to the Packers' practice squad if he goes unclaimed off waivers.
Odell Beckham Jr. free agency: Sterling Shepard says former Giants star would 'love' to play in New York again
Now that we are in late November, the Odell Beckham Jr. sweepstakes are in full effect. The star wideout is working back from a torn ACL he suffered in the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl LVI win in February, and there may be two teams that are favorites to land the 30-year-old.
Eagles' A.J. Brown: Comes down with illness
Brown was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report due to an illness. After avoiding the report entirely Wednesday, Brown now is dealing with some sort of ailment. He'll have one more practice and two more days to get healthy enough to be cleared for Sunday's game against the Packers. If Brown is limited or out this weekend, DeVonta Smith would become the Eagles' No. 1 wide receiver by default, but he also was added to Thursday's report as limited by a knee injury. As a result, the situation will be one to watch as the week continues to get a sense of both players' potential to play.
Cardinals fire assistant coach Sean Kugler following incident in Mexico City ahead of 49ers game
The Arizona Cardinals relieved offensive line coach/running game coordinator Sean Kugler of his duties, head coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday. Kugler was fired due to an incident that occurred in Mexico City on Sunday, but no further details about the situation have been released. "We relieved...
Why Louisville is not good, plus an overstuffed Thanksgiving gambling guide for the holiday weekend
Thanksgiving Weekend has arrived, and there will not be a PM edition of the newsletter on Thursday or Friday this week. That's the bad news. The good news is that I love you, and there's no way I would send you into a holiday weekend full of sports without the picks to get you through it.
Mike Tomlin fields questions about Steelers offense's predictability, Diontae Johnson's lack of involvment
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin must have known the question was coming. In fact, a question alluding to Bengals linebacker Germaine Pratt basically calling Pittsburgh's offense predictable following Sunday's game was the first question posed to Tomlin during his weekly press conference on Tuesday. Following the Bengals' 37-30 win, Pratt was...
2022 Thanksgiving Day football odds, picks, predictions, bets: This NFL parlay pays almost 50-1
Thanksgiving Day is notorious for gluttony, and the NFL is doing its part to satisfy your appetite again this year with three games on Thursday's 2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL schedule. The holiday begins with the Detroit Lions (4-6) hosting the Buffalo Bills (7-3) at 12:30 p.m. ET and continues with the New York Giants (7-3) visiting the NFC East-rival Dallas Cowboys (7-3) at 4:30 p.m. ET. The final game on the slate pits the New England Patriots (6-4) against the host Minnesota Vikings (8-2) at 8:20 p.m. ET.
Packers' Randall Cobb: Dealing with illness
Cobb was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness. After a recent stint on injured reserve due to a high-ankle sprain, Cobb mixed back in to the Packers offense during last Thursday's loss to the Titans, gathering in all six targets for 73 yards. An illness is affecting his practice reps to kick off Week 12 prep, but he at least has two more opportunities to log a full session and clear himself ahead of Sunday's game in Philadelphia.
Bills' Mitch Morse: Questionable for Thanksgiving
Morse (elbow) is considered questionable to play Thursday versus the Lions, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. Morse has been dealing with an elbow issue for a couple months now, making his status for Thanksgiving Day against the Lions come into question. That being said, the center has been able to play through the issue and seems likely be ready to go for Thursday's contest. If Morse ends up being ruled out, the Bills will have to shuffle around their offensive line considering he's the only natural center on the roster, though they've operated without the frequently injured Morse before.
Packers' Rudy Ford: Sits out practice Wednesday
Ford did not practice Wednesday due to an illness. Ford has seen an increased role over Green Bay's past two games, totaling 93 defensive snaps and recording eight tackles and two interceptions. The severity of his illness is uncertain, and he'll have two more opportunities to get back on the practice field ahead of Sunday's Week 12 clash against the Eagles.
LOOK: Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall gets Patriots tattoo after losing bet to Julian Edelman
Former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall, who played two seasons with the New York Jets, made a bet with New England Patriots legend Julian Edelman ahead of their former teams' game last Sunday. The Patriots beat the Jets, 10-3, and as a result Marshall has some brand new ink on his right arm.
NFL Week 12 picks: Patriots shock Vikings on Thanksgiving, Cowboys steamroll Giants, Packers upset Eagles
It's Thanksgiving Week and we all know what that means around here: Instead of football picks, I'm going to share all my favorite Thanksgiving recipes with you!. Actually, that's a lie. I have no recipes. I've never cooked a turkey in my life, I've never been within five feet of a green bean casserole and I'm not even sure how mashed potatoes are made. I think you just get potatoes and mash them, but I can't say that with 100% certainty.
Lions' Evan Brown: Out for Thanksgiving
Brown (ankle) will not be available for the Lions' Thanksgiving matchup with the Bills. Brown injured his knee in the Lions' Week 11 win over the Giants. As a result, Ross Pierschbacher will back up Frank Ragnow at center.
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 12, 2022: Model says start Raheem Mostert, sit Joe Mixon
The New Orleans Saints won their fourth game of the season last week, beating Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams 27-20 at home. Tight end Juwan Johnson hauled in three receptions for 47 yards and a touchdown, but where will he land in the Week 12 Fantasy football rankings? Johnson has caught a touchdown in his last three games, but now he'll square off against a 49ers defense that's giving up just 283.9 yards per game.
Texans' Kyle Allen: Could replace Mills
Houston head coach Lovie Smith suggested changes are coming, which could involve Allen replacing Davis Mills as quarterback, Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports. "We're not pleased with where we are. Do we need to do some things differently? Yes. We will," Smith said. The coach's comments struck...
Matt Canada addresses Bengals LB Germain Pratt's criticism of Steelers offense: 'There's a back story to that'
It's been a tough season for Matt Canada. The Steelers' second-year offensive coordinator has been the center of intense criticism as Pittsburgh's offense has struggled to score points this season. And while Canada's unit did score a career-high 30 points against Cincinnati this past Sunday, they managed to score just 10 points in the second half (the last score coming in the game's final minute) while netting just 139 total yards in a 37-30 loss.
Zach Wilson benched: Jets players informed former No. 2 overall pick will not start vs. Bears
The New York Jets are making a quarterback change. Jets players were informed during a team meeting Wednesday that Zach Wilson would not start Sunday's game vs. the Chicago Bears, according to ESPN and confirmed by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones. After a Sunday full of drama, Jets head...
