Branson, MO

KTLO

Business owner arrested for violating hot check law

A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
BAXTER COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Two people charged with assault in Barry County

CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
BARRY COUNTY, MO
933kwto.com

Springfield Man Sentenced To 235 Months in Prison

A Springfield man will spend time in federal prison in a child exploitation case. A judge sentenced Kody Ray Kelso to 235 months in prison. Investigators say Kelso used a teen dating site to contact a person that he believed was a 13 year-old girl and asked for them to send him nude photos.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

SPD investigates terroristic threat made towards cancer center

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating terroristic threats made towards the Hulston Cancer Center on Nov. 8. According to the probable cause statement, Carl E. Keller called the facility and spoke with a receptionist about how Keller was upset his friend did not receive their medications.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTLO

Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute

A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
MARION COUNTY, AR
KOLR10 News

Gainesville woman charged with murder of 3-month-old

OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Gainesville has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a three-month-old who died in 2015. Sondra Clark was indicted in early November by an Ozark County grand jury, according to online court records. A probable cause statement in the case states that the child died after […]
GAINESVILLE, MO
nomadlawyer.org

Important Things You Need to Know About Child Custody in Springfield

Whether you’re looking for shared custody, legal custody, or sole custody, there are some important things you’ll want to know about child custody in Springfield. Here, you’ll find information about what you need to know before filing for custody, and what you should expect once you’ve been awarded custody of your child.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KTTS

Two Found Dead In Taney County

(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
TANEY COUNTY, MO
KTTS

Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County

(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
WEBSTER COUNTY, MO
KYTV

City of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison, Ark. city council officially adopted an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area. The entertainment district will allow for open alcohol containers between different businesses that opt into the district guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:. - only...
HARRISON, AR
KOLR10 News

Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

