Former camper suing Mo. camp claiming ‘fraudulent’ abuse settlement
A Branson Christian summer camp is being sued by a former camper who alleges leadership concealed their prior knowledge of a director’s sexual misconduct to persuade his family to sign a settlement and non-disclosure agreement. Logan Yandell, now 27, filed a lawsuit last week against Kanakuk Kamps alleging he...
KTLO
Gainesville couple indicted for stealing from family bank account
A Gainesville couple is accused of taking money from a bank account one of the suspects shares with his mother. An Ozark County grand jury has indicted Manuel Asher with a felony count of stealing $25,000 or more and Stephanie Asher with a felony count of stealing $750 or more.
KTLO
Business owner arrested for violating hot check law
A Pocahontas business owner has been arrested in Baxter County for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law after a check presented to a local supplier did not clear. According to the probable cause affidavit, 25-year-old Bilal Ahmed, the listed owner of Billy’s Market in Pocahontas, had a payment draft to Magness Oil in the amount of $10,789.06 which was returned for insufficient funds in May.
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County man wanted for assault and violating a protection order
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County detectives want you to be on the lookout for a fugitive. Drayden Kile Denis is wanted for violating a protection order twice. The 23-year-old also pleaded guilty to assault, possession of a controlled substance, and stealing. He’s wanted on arrest warrants for skipping court multiple times.
KYTV
Two people charged with assault in Barry County
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Jason Swift and Sarena Tucker are charged with assault in Barry County. The charges include: First Degree Or Attempt, Armed Criminal Action, and Unlawful Possession Of A Firearm. According to the Barry County Jail, both suspects are felons. The incident occurred on the evening of Nov....
933kwto.com
Springfield Man Sentenced To 235 Months in Prison
A Springfield man will spend time in federal prison in a child exploitation case. A judge sentenced Kody Ray Kelso to 235 months in prison. Investigators say Kelso used a teen dating site to contact a person that he believed was a 13 year-old girl and asked for them to send him nude photos.
KYTV
SPD investigates terroristic threat made towards cancer center
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department (SPD) is currently investigating terroristic threats made towards the Hulston Cancer Center on Nov. 8. According to the probable cause statement, Carl E. Keller called the facility and spoke with a receptionist about how Keller was upset his friend did not receive their medications.
KTLO
Marion County woman threatens mother during domestic dispute
A Marion County woman is facing multiple assault charges after trespassing on her mother’s property and failing to comply with authorities. According to the probable cause affidavit, one deputy from the Marion County Sheriff’s Department along with an officer from the Flippin Police Department were responding to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence in Flippin. While in route, dispatch advised law enforcement a female subject, identified as 32-year-old Shanna Cunningham, was at the residence in an altercation with her mother and there were multiple 911 calls from different parties. Dispatch also advised Cunningham allegedly had thrown around a child during the altercation.
KYTV
Missouri hospitals not in full compliance with pricing transparency laws
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A federal law requires hospitals to let you know what a service will cost before you get care. The hospital price transparency law went into effect in January 2021. But more than a year later some facilities haven’t fully complied, including some in Missouri. “Patients...
Gainesville woman charged with murder of 3-month-old
OZARK COUNTY, Mo. — A woman from Gainesville has been charged with second-degree murder in the death of a three-month-old who died in 2015. Sondra Clark was indicted in early November by an Ozark County grand jury, according to online court records. A probable cause statement in the case states that the child died after […]
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
933kwto.com
Springfield City Council Considers Renaming Terminal at Springfield-Branson National Airport
The Springfield City Council is considering renaming one of the terminals at Springfield-Branson National Airport in honor of one of the area’s largest political figures. In a release Thursday, the council says the will be discussing the renaming on November 28th. If approved, the name of the terminal would...
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Woman wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - This week’s Crime Stoppers fugitive is wanted in Greene County for assault and car theft. 39-year-old Krystal Green also pleaded guilty to a charge of escape or attempted escape. Springfield police say she’s known to be violent. Officers describe Green as approximately 5′11″ tall,...
nomadlawyer.org
Important Things You Need to Know About Child Custody in Springfield
Whether you’re looking for shared custody, legal custody, or sole custody, there are some important things you’ll want to know about child custody in Springfield. Here, you’ll find information about what you need to know before filing for custody, and what you should expect once you’ve been awarded custody of your child.
KTTS
Two Found Dead In Taney County
(KTTS News) — Two people have been found dead at a home in Branson. The Taney County sheriff says deputies were called to a home near Rinehart Road Friday night after a report of shots fired. Authorities found two people dead. The sheriff says there is no threat to...
Man driving antique car dies in rural Missouri crash
A man driving an antique car died Monday afternoon in a rural Missouri crash.
KTTS
Avian Flu Confirmed In Flock In Webster County
(KTTS News) — Federal officials say avian flu killed 9,000 birds in a chicken flock in Webster County. There have been 10 positive cases of the avian flu in Missouri this year affecting nearly 435,000 birds. Six of those cases were in commercial farms, and four in backyard flocks.
KYTV
City of Harrison, Ark. adopts entertainment district proposal
HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - The Harrison, Ark. city council officially adopted an ordinance for an entertainment district in its downtown area. The entertainment district will allow for open alcohol containers between different businesses that opt into the district guidelines. Several rules are already in place with the ordinance:. - only...
Springfield man mourns the loss of his cat who was shot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – A family was left heartbroken after finding their cat shot last Saturday. They found a beloved family pet had been shot around Oak Grove Park, behind his home. Andy Salmon says that after the death of his cat he has not only filed a police report but also canvases his neighborhood. Today, […]
KYTV
Neighbors near shooting at Dollar General in Springfield say this is the new normal
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - With yet another violent crime in north Springfield, those living there say it’s just a part of life. Police responded to a robbery that resulted in one man being shot twice in the upper torso near a retail store off Division Street on Saturday, November 19.
