ROGUE VALLEY, Ore. — According to Medford Police (MPD), fentanyl is the most prevalent drug in our region. As of early November, MPD and the Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement (MADGE) team seized more than 40,000 pills and over 12 pounds of the powder form, which equates to a 1449% increase in the amount seized off the streets since 2019.

16 HOURS AGO