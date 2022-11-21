Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb teenager shot to death on Thanksgiving
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A teenager was shot and killed on Thanksgiving day in Dekalb County. Upon arrival, DeKalb police officers found the victim who died from apparent gunshot wounds. Initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking towards the Shell gas station located at the 300 block...
Woman suspected of shooting, killing metro Atlanta father arrested in Texas
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — The woman suspected of shooting and killing a metro Atlanta man while he was trying to help a friend change a tire has been arrested. DeKalb County police confirmed to Channel 2′s Justin Wilfon that Zarmaya Tyson was arrested today in Texas in connection with the murder of Reginald McDonald.
Three shootings, one death on Thanksgiving in metro Atlanta
A man has died and two others have been injured, following three separate shootings across metro Atlanta this Thanksgivi...
Family launches nonprofit in memory of father gunned down inside high-rise parking garage
ATLANTA — A little more than a year after a young father was gunned down inside a Midtown high-rise parking garage, the victim’s family has launched a nonprofit organization that will use sports and business to empower at-risk children living in communities plagued by gun violence. Keith Flanigan,...
Man suspected of shooting handgun in the air arrested in Atlanta
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested early Wednesday in Atlanta after a witness said he saw the man firing a handgun into the air. Atlanta police responded to a call regarding several shots fired in the area of Andrews Drive Northwest and Peachtree Road Northeast at around 1:50 a.m.
Fight between friends escalates to murder arrest, Clayton County Police say
RIVERDALE, Ga. — A man is sitting behind bars after police said he shot and killed his friend. Tyrone Taylor, 36, is accused of fatally shooting a man at a Riverdale home, according to the Clayton County Police Department. Officers were called to the area just before 1 p.m....
Atlanta Police Stands Behind Use of Excessive Force On Black Woman
The Atlanta Police Department is standing by their use of excessive force on a Black woman who was arrested after a heated exchange in August. In video footage that captured the standoff, Angel Guice is seen begging an officer named Officer Brooks to explain to her why she was being arrested. Officer Brooks is seen in the video slamming Guice to the ground and wielding his taser at her as she cries for more information.
Former Birmingham mayor Cooper Green’s grandson gets life in Georgia prison for running woman over
A Pelham man has again been convicted of killing a grandmother in Georgia when he rammed her car and then ran over her for no apparent reason. Dewey Green, now 31, was initially convicted in 2015 and sentenced to life without parole in the 2014 death of 53-year-old Janice Pitts.
WYFF4.com
Georgia teenager gave co-worker lethal dose of fentanyl while on the job, deputies say
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he gave fentanyl to a co-worker who later died. The Hall County Sheriff's Office arrested Brandon Jared Soto, 18, on Friday in connection to the July 13 death of Halaya Graciela Herrera.
claytoncrescent.org
Forest Park officer-involved shooting wounds 1
A man is in Grady Hospital after he was shot and wounded by a Forest Park Police officer responding to a domestic dispute. Police did not state the man’s condition. According to FPPD spokesperson Maj. Johnson, a “third party” called around 11:23 a.m. to report a domestic incident between a mother and adult son in the 800 block of Warren Drive.
accesswdun.com
Wisconsin man booked into Hall County jail for alleged murder of his grandfather
A man from Wisconsin was booked into the Hall County Jail on Sunday for charges related to the murder of his grandfather in February 2022. Lorenzo Melvin Moss, 29, of Milwaukee faces a series of charges related to the death of Andrew Donaldson, 68. Moss was arrested in Wisconsin in February but was just extradited back to Hall County.
Police investigating after man shot, killed at southeast Atlanta apartment complex
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that killed a man at a southeast Atlanta apartment complex, located at 445 Cleveland Avenue. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said the shooting happened on Thursday at 4:09 p.m. at Fairway Gardens Apartments. Officers arrived...
Lyft driver shot to death moments after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County identified
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A Lyft driver is dead after police say she got caught in the middle of the domestic dispute between her passenger and a man. Police found 31-year-old Lauren Allen shot to death inside her car on Monday night. Investigators believe she had just dropped off a passenger on Cedar Croft Court when the passenger got into an argument with a man.
15-year-old boy arrested for shooting, killing woman in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old boy is facing charges after police said he shot a woman to death in Polk County last week. The GBI said they arrested Ashjuan Stocks, 15, on Nov. 19. Stocks is accused of killing 38-year-old Cieria Lashae Colvin. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
WSB-TV Atlanta
Man shot outside recording studio owned by T.I., police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot overnight outside a recording studio overnight, according to Atlanta police. Atlanta police said the shooting occurred at 588 Trabert Avenue NW outside of Super Sound Studios, which is owned by Atlanta rapper and actor T.I. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Victim critical as Atlanta Police investigate shooting on Jonesboro Road
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police officers are investigating a shooting near a gas station in the southeast part of the city. Officers arrived at the Pure gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road Tuesday night and found someone shot, a spokesperson with the Atlanta Police Department confirmed. The gas station is down the street from Humphries Elementary School.
WXIA 11 Alive
Death of D'ettrick Griffin | Atlanta Ofc. Simmonds retires
Officer Oliver Simmonds was indicted in October in the teen's 2019 death. Atlanta Police Department confirmed Simmonds retired Nov. 9.
Missing Georgia mom, also wanted by authorities, believed to be in metro Atlanta
ATLANTA — A mother of two has been reported missing by her family in central Georgia and authorities, who have put out warrants for her on charges including probation violation, believe she could be in metro Atlanta. According to the Houston County Sheriff's Office, Chelsea Metz was last seen...
Gwinnett police arrest 10 accused of gang activity in Sugar Hill area
Ten people, including three 16-year-olds, have been arrested in Gwinnett County for alleged gang activity following a months-long investigation into two shootings over the summer, police announced Tuesday.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Arrest made in Decatur nightclub shooting
A suspect was arrested Nov. 20 in connection to a Decatur nightclub shooting that occurred Oct. 25 at Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge on Glenwood Road in Decatur. DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office announced that its fugitive unit with the Brookhaven Police Department made the arrest. “Sheriff’s investigators arrested 26-year-old Quincy Tyler...
