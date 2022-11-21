Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenCharlottesville, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Here's the tragic reason why flags in Virginia are half-staff for 3 days this weekWatchful EyeCharlottesville, VA
University of Virginia Student Shoots Dead 3 People, 2 Wounded and Runs Away. Police Still SearchingBryan DijkhuizenCharlottesville, VA
Related
78-year-old man killed in crash in Spotsylvania
When emergency personnel got to the scene, they found a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses reported the Toyota was heading east on Courthouse Road when it crossed the center line and hit the Infiniti head-on before overturning and hitting a tree.
fredericksburg.today
Fatal accident on Courthouse Road in Spotsylvania
On November 22, 2022 at 6:45PM, deputies responded to a head-on motor vehicle crash involving two vehicles in the 5900 block of Courthouse Road. Emergency personnel arrived within minutes to find a 2014 Toyota Highlander and a 2017 Infiniti QX60 with significant damage. Witnesses observed the Toyota Highlander traveling east on Courthouse Road. The vehicle then crossed the center divided line striking the Infiniti SUV head-on. The Toyota Highlander then overturned striking a tree. The occupant of the Toyota Highlander was an 18 year-old male from Spotsylvania who was extricated from the vehicle by Fire/Rescue personnel. He was transported to an area Trauma Center in serious, but stable condition.
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash in Albemarle County
Albemarle County Police Department is currently investigating a deadly crash involving a 36-year-old man just north of Batesville.
Man wanted in Virginia found in Jamestown, police say
Covenant Manor is located on W. 3rd Street.
Augusta Free Press
Orange County: Woman dead, truck driver charged with involuntary manslaughter in crash
The driver of a bucket truck has been charged with involuntary manslaughter in an accident in Orange County that killed a Rapidan woman on Friday. Amanda Goodman, 31, was killed in the 7:42 a.m. crash at the intersection of Route 522 (Zachary Taylor Highway) and Route 663 (True Blue Road), according to Virginia State Police.
Teenage girls among 3 confirmed dead in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
Virginia State Police is continuing to investigate a fatal crash in Powhatan County this morning. The death toll has risen from two people to three since 8News' previous reporting.
Accused Bridgewater shooter indicted for murder in Rockingham County
Alexander Wyatt Capmbell, accused of shooting two campus officers at Bridgewater College in February, has been indicted on six charges in Rockingham County.
Runaway trailer causes 8-vehicle crash on I-295 in Hanover
A multi-vehicle crash shut down all northbound lanes of Interstate 295 near the Creighton Road exits early Tuesday morning.
Helicopter lands on Interstate 95 after crash in Northern Virginia
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A helicopter landed on Interstate 95, closing all lanes for a time, after a crash on Thanksgiving Day that left at least one person hurt. The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) tweeted video of the helicopter coming in for a landing after the wreck in the Occoquan […]
Manassas police looking for wanted fugitives
Police in Manassas are trying to find two wanted fugitives.
Three years after a Richmond Fire lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving, her family is still looking for answers
Three years ago, a Richmond Fire Lieutenant was killed on Thanksgiving Day. Today, the case still has not been solved and her family and community are looking for answers.
Elderly woman dead after hitting multiple parked cars in Richmond parking lot
Anyone with further information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Investigator G. Drago at (804) 646-1369 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
St. Paul Street homicide victim identified, 25-year-old woman charged
According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of St. Paul Street just after 4:15 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21 for a report of a shooting. When they got there, they found 29-year-old Tynisa Tony of Richmond down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. Tony was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
wsvaonline.com
Names of those involved in deadly crash released
Virginia State Police released the names of those involved in that fatal crash over the weekend in the Staunton area. The accident happened shortly after six o’clock Saturday morning when a tractor-trailer, traveling west on Interstate 64, ran off the right side of the road and went through a guardrail as it was taking the ramp to merge onto I-81 south.
Two killed in Route 60 crash near Powhatan High School
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, a crash on Anderson Highway (Route 60) near Judes Ferry Road has closed all westbound lanes.
dcnewsnow.com
Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 in Prince William County
A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a crash happened there. Helicopter Coming in for Landing on Interstate 95 …. A helicopter landed on I-95 in the Occoquan area of Prince William County, Va. to medevac someone after a...
Larceny suspect hit by SUV while running from police in Prince William
When the officers approached the man, he ran away from them towards Sudley Road. The man ran across the eastbound lanes of Sudley Road and while on his way across the westbound lanes, he was hit by a 2012 Infiniti QX65.
Lanes reopen after crash shuts down I-95 in Stafford, Virginia
VIRGINIA, USA — Three northbound lanes and all southbound lanes on Interstate 95 have reopened after a two incidents including a multi-vehicle crash involving a tractor trailer caused the roadway to shut down in Stafford, Virginia Wednesday evening. According to tweets from Stafford County Fire and Rescue, all northbound...
theriver953.com
SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident
No one enjoys hearing sad stories, especially when they involve a dog getting hurt. But one community in Fairfax, Virginia, is turning a terrible tragedy into a tale of hope. That’s because a Facebook fundraiser has amassed over $8,000 to help pay for emergency medical bills for a dog struck down in a hit-and-run car […] The post Virginia Residents Raise Over $8K To Pay For Dog’s Emergency Medical Bills Due to Car Accident appeared first on DogTime.
Comments / 0