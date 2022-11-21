Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Maine Veteran Sues Over Medical Coverage for Transgender DaughterThe Maine WriterMaine State
Wednesday in Portland: Children's hospitals implementing crisis standards of care amid RSV outbreakEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Steakhouses in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after pedestrian killed by DUII driver in city's 55th traffic fatality this yearEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: 3 arrested after overnight robberies of marijuana dispensaries and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Related
KTVL
Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
opb.org
As winter approaches, labor shortages in Eastern Oregon lead to fewer snow plows on the road
A labor shortage in Eastern Oregon is making it harder to remove ice and snow on Oregon highways. As the La Grande Observer reports, the Oregon Department of Transportation employs 300 positions in the eastern part of the state, but has almost 40 vacancies. Most of those empty positions are for permanent and seasonal employees that are in charge of road maintenance. Rich Lani is ODOT’s District 12 manager. He joins us to share why it’s getting harder to get people behind the wheel of snow plows and what this shortage could mean for the future.
This Oregon winter train ride was named among the best in the U.S.
In the weeks before Christmas, when Santa Claus isn’t flying his sleigh around the world, he’s traveling by train in Hood River.
KTVL
Mt. Hood Skibowl opening Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing
PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski resorts were hopeful for a Thanksgiving opening, but mother nature wasn’t quite ready for that, however, snow lovers can still head to the mountain for some fun. Mt. Hood Skibowl has announced that they will open Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing. Mt. Hood...
yachatsnews.com
Will there be crab for Christmas? Oregon’s commercial Dungeness season delayed until at least Dec. 16
A year ago, Taunette Dixon, along with the rest of Oregon’s $60 million commercial Dungeness crabbing industry, was dining on a diet of decidedly good news. Negotiated prices between boat owners and processors opened about $2 per pound higher than most years, all but guaranteeing profits in the lucrative first two months of a normal year.
Leaf Day is returning, some cars may get towed unless moved
Leaf Day has come again and the Portland Bureau of Transportation is warning people to move their cars or they might be towed.
thelundreport.org
PeaceHealth Officials Urge Patients To Avoid ER In Vancouver As Oregon Officials Issue New Alert
With rising cases of respiratory illness straining their resources, officials at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver are telling people not to come to the emergency room if at all possible. Meanwhile, the Oregon Health Authority put out an alert late on Wednesday, Nov. 23, urging people to take extra...
canbyfirst.com
Canby Police Make 139 Stops During Heightened Traffic Safety Detail
The Canby Police Department and partnering law enforcement agencies made nearly 140 stops in one day earlier this month as part of a heightened traffic safety detail. According to a Facebook post, the purpose of the November 17 traffic safety detail was to raise awareness about traffic laws and increase safety for motorists traveling through Canby.
Salt & Straw co-founder says ‘I can’t stay here’ if Portland HQ employees aren’t safe
Portland’s iconic ice cream business Salt & Straw may move its headquarters from Southeast Portland out of state, owing to frustration with crime, drugs and street camping, said co-founder Kim Malek on Wednesday. That’s if Portland and Multnomah County leaders can’t help the company address the issues that are plaguing its operations.
KXL
King Tides Hit Oregon Coast
Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
klcc.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto the Oregon Coast
The Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides this week. That’s a non-scientific term for the highest high tides of the year, when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed is with...
KTVL
Woman sitting on tracks struck and killed by Amtrak train
SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday evening. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey DR NE shortly after 6:00 p.m., on the call of a person hit by an Amtrak passenger train traveling through the city. The...
streetroots.org
The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park
Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
kptv.com
Salt and Straw CEO considering moving headquarters, says ‘I can’t go on like this’
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - An iconic Portland ice cream company is considering moving its headquarters out of Southeast Portland, after dealing with increasing crime. “I moved to Portland specifically to start this company because Salt and Straw has to be a part of Portland. It’s part of our soul. I love this city,” Salt and Straw CEO Kim Malek, said.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch
Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
List your "swear to never return again" places in Salem?
Yes it's a big place but who knows we may all find some common ground. A place where the experience was so bad you promised (yourself) to never return. Can be anything-- restaurant, business, museum, park, event, entire neighborhood, etc.
TMZ.com
Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer
The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate
Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
Klamath Falls News
Triple your impact: Pacific Power to match Oregon Energy contributions 2-for-1
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. - Helping your neighbors and their families stay warm just got easier. Pacific Power will match every dollar you donate to the Oregon Energy Fund with $2 more. Pacific Power customers who receive their bills by mail will find it includes an Oregon Energy Fund contribution envelope...
Comments / 0