Portland, OR

KTVL

Much of state grant money for traffic enforcement goes unspent in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation has approved millions of dollars in grants to local law enforcement agencies for traffic enforcement over the last two years, but a KATU News Investigation found much of it went unspent. It comes after Oregon recorded its highest death toll ever...
OREGON STATE
opb.org

As winter approaches, labor shortages in Eastern Oregon lead to fewer snow plows on the road

A labor shortage in Eastern Oregon is making it harder to remove ice and snow on Oregon highways. As the La Grande Observer reports, the Oregon Department of Transportation employs 300 positions in the eastern part of the state, but has almost 40 vacancies. Most of those empty positions are for permanent and seasonal employees that are in charge of road maintenance. Rich Lani is ODOT’s District 12 manager. He joins us to share why it’s getting harder to get people behind the wheel of snow plows and what this shortage could mean for the future.
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Mt. Hood Skibowl opening Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing

PORTLAND, Ore. — Ski resorts were hopeful for a Thanksgiving opening, but mother nature wasn’t quite ready for that, however, snow lovers can still head to the mountain for some fun. Mt. Hood Skibowl has announced that they will open Friday for Day and Cosmic Tubing. Mt. Hood...
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Canby Police Make 139 Stops During Heightened Traffic Safety Detail

The Canby Police Department and partnering law enforcement agencies made nearly 140 stops in one day earlier this month as part of a heightened traffic safety detail. According to a Facebook post, the purpose of the November 17 traffic safety detail was to raise awareness about traffic laws and increase safety for motorists traveling through Canby.
CANBY, OR
KXL

King Tides Hit Oregon Coast

Tillamook County, Ore. — King Tides have arrived at the Oregon Coast. The annual season of king tides can produce some stunning waves. They happen because this is the time the moon is closest to the earth while the earth is also closest to the sun, so the extra gravitation pull creates the king sized waves.
PORTLAND, OR
klcc.org

King Tides are ready to roll onto the Oregon Coast

The Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides this week. That’s a non-scientific term for the highest high tides of the year, when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed is with...
OREGON STATE
KTVL

Woman sitting on tracks struck and killed by Amtrak train

SALEM, Ore. — A Salem woman was struck and killed by a train Tuesday evening. Salem Police officers responded to the 1800 block of Bill Frey DR NE shortly after 6:00 p.m., on the call of a person hit by an Amtrak passenger train traveling through the city. The...
SALEM, OR
streetroots.org

The Driftwood Castle at Kelley Point Park

Much like its architect, Driftwood Castle will disappear soon with the rising river. Within a few months, the swelling tributary will undo the architecture and sweep away its remnants — if Portland Parks and Recreation doesn’t get to it first. In late summer, people walking on the beach...
PORTLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Monday 11/21 – Southern Oregon Cities Get Grants For Vehicle Barriers To Prevent Casualties At Events, Two-Story Structure Fire in Selma, Royal Oaks Ready to Rebuild

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY ISSUED: 8:15 AM NOV. 20, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM...
MEDFORD, OR
The Oregonian

Readers respond: Don’t experiment with time switch

Letter writer Mike Overton is in a different time zone with his suggestion that Oregon try one year of standard time and one year of daylight saving time, vote on which we like better and then use that one forever beginning the following year, (”Readers respond: Try daylight versus standard time, Nov. 13).
OREGON STATE
TMZ.com

Famous 'Goonies' House In Oregon Finds Buyer

The iconic home from "The Goonies" appears to be changing hands ... TMZ has learned the owner already has a buyer for the property. Our real estate sources say owner, Sandi Preston, accepted an offer Friday for the Oregon estate ... which went on the market just 5 days ago with a $1,650,000 asking price.
ASTORIA, OR
The Oregonian

Oregon cities sue state government over parking reform, climate mandate

Thirteen Oregon cities and one county will sue the state government over a climate-focused mandate to overhaul of local transportation and land use rules. The city councils of Cornelius, Forest Grove, Grants Pass, Happy Valley, Hillsboro, Keizer, Medford, Oregon City, Sherwood, Springfield, Troutdale, Tualatin and Wood Village voted to sue the state over its new rules. Marion County also joined the lawsuit, the only county government to do so.
OREGON STATE

