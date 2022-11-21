Intoxicated Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Home

Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and criminally charged for driving under the influence, which resulted in him crashing into a home, police said.

Police and fire units were called to Frann Road at around 11:35 p.m. on November 20 for a report of a truck driving into a home.

According to police, Kevin E. Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was traveling north on Frann Road when he drove off the roadway and through the front door of a home, coming to a stop in the living room.

Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Cannon was arrested and charged with driving under the influence at the scene.

The truck was removed from the home by several local fire companies along with Freedom Towing. The Building Department also responded and deemed the home unsafe, Messina said.

Cannon was issued citations for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. His car was impounded as per John’s Law.

Messina said the homeowners were home at the time of the incident, however no one was injured. The incident remains under investigation by Officer Nicholas Lugo.