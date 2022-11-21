ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toms River, NJ

Intoxicated Driver Arrested After Crashing Into Home

By Alyssa Riccardi
Jersey Shore Online
 3 days ago
Photo courtesy Ocean County Scanner News

TOMS RIVER – A 24-year-old man has been arrested and criminally charged for driving under the influence, which resulted in him crashing into a home, police said.

Police and fire units were called to Frann Road at around 11:35 p.m. on November 20 for a report of a truck driving into a home.

According to police, Kevin E. Cannon, 24, of Toms River, was traveling north on Frann Road when he drove off the roadway and through the front door of a home, coming to a stop in the living room.

Toms River Police Spokesperson Jillian Messina said Cannon was arrested and charged with driving under the influence at the scene.

The truck was removed from the home by several local fire companies along with Freedom Towing. The Building Department also responded and deemed the home unsafe, Messina said.

Cannon was issued citations for driving under the influence, reckless driving, and failure to maintain lane. His car was impounded as per John’s Law.

Messina said the homeowners were home at the time of the incident, however no one was injured. The incident remains under investigation by Officer Nicholas Lugo.

Comments / 4

 

Related
jerseyshoreonline.com

SUV Overturns In Ocean County Crash, Driver Injured

MANCHESTER – The driver from a volunteer fire department was extricated from an SUV after hitting a utility pole, resulting in the vehicle overturning Tuesday evening, police said. The incident occurred around 10:05 p.m. in the area of County Route 571 and Richard Road in the Ridgeway Section of...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. man, 81, killed in head-on crash, cops say

An 81-year-old man was killed and another driver was injured in a head-on crash between a car and an SUV in Berkeley Tuesday afternoon, authorities said. A 61-year-old woman driving the SUV was traveling east on the 800 block of Pinewald Keswick Road veered into the westbound lane and struck a car head-on at about 2:40 p.m., Berkeley police said in a statement.
BERKELEY, CA
Shore News Network

Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – Police in Middletown Township have a message for a man wanted for damaging a victim’s home after a fit of road rage. “If it was you that lost your temper…feel free to call,” the department said Wednesday. According to police, at around 11 pm on Tuesday, a driver was involved in a road rage incident where he followed someone back to their residence on Essex Lane. He damaged their front door and the mailbox, police said. “The male appears to have at least a half sleeve of tattoos on his right arm, goatee, smokes, and is driving The post Police searching for road rage suspect who followed victim home, damaged property appeared first on Shore News Network.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Shore News Network

Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash

GLOUCESTER TOWNSHIP – Police in Gloucester Township are investigating a crash that occurred at around 2:56 am on Thanksgiving morning between a car and a box truck. When police arrived at the area of the Camden County Lakeland Complex, they found a sedan and box truck fully engulfed in flames in a parking lot near Woodbury Turnersville Road and Lakeland Road. Neither vehicle was occupied, police reported. Police found a woman with serious injuries in a nearby pond. “Officers began to check the area and located the adult female driver in an adjacent pond with what appeared to be serious The post Woman pulled from pond after fiery Thanksgiving morning crash appeared first on Shore News Network.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Volunteer fire chief injured in rollover crash after responding to call, police say

A Manchester fire chief was seriously injured Tuesday evening when his fire vehicle flipped over after striking a pole while returning from a call, Manchester police said. Brian Flanagan, 43, was airlifted from the scene to Jersey Shore University Hospital in Neptune Township following the 10 p.m. crash, Manchester police said in a statement. Flanagan is a chief with the Ridgeway Volunteer Fire Department.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
92.7 WOBM

New Jersey driver loses control of her vehicle, ends up hitting pedestrian

An investigation is underway following a three car domino effect car crash occurred on Tuesday afternoon in Manchester Township around 12:10 pm. Police said that 84-year old Eleanor Finke of Manchester Township was driving east along Columbus Boulevard when she suddenly struck a parked and unoccupied 2021 Penske Rental Truck on its drivers side, but then, she continued to accelerate and ended up hitting a parked unoccupied Suburban on the rear driver side of that vehicle.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

Volunteer Deputy Fire Chief Airlifted After Crash In Manchester Township

Manchester, N.J. (PBN) Around 10:00 p.m. there was a report of a fire deputy chief’s vehicle overturned which read 34 on the car, in the 2700 Block of Ridgeway Road, near the Ridgeway Fire Company and Manchester Middle School. There were reports of live electrical lines down with one male person trapped in the vehicle as well as the car on the electrical lines overturned on it. Jersey Central Power & Light JCP&L was called to disconnect the power to nearby homes. The Driver was airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune where his condition is unknown.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Suspect ID’d, Charged With Attempted Homicide In Trenton Shooting

Police have identified and arrested the suspect in a Trenton shooting following what they describe as “weeks of combing through evidence and extensive investigative work.”. Steven S. Harper, 37, was arrested and charged with criminal attempted homicide and related weapons offenses, Trenton Police said in a Monday release. Officers...
TRENTON, NJ
Daily Voice

NJ Jail Officer Admits Smuggling Drugs In Potato Chip Bags: Prosecutor

A Monmouth County Correctional Institution Officer admitted distributing drugs to inmates within the jail, authorities said. The drugs were smuggled in using potato chip bags, according to Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond S. Santiago. Bryant Mack, 54, of Shamong, pleaded guilty on Friday, Nov. 18, to conspiracy to distribute a...
Toms River, NJ
