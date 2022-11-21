Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park names new deputy superintendentTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Valley Health Closes Luray GymTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Shenandoah National Park adds live camerasTracy LeicherLuray, VA
Related
Inside Nova
Heat shelter delaying opening
Due to a lack of volunteers, the heat shelter located in Culpeper will no longer open on Nov. 27. The opening date for the Heat Shelter will now be Dec. 4. Without volunteers for meals and chaperones at the shelter, they may not be able to open at all this season.
Inside Nova
McLean Community Center seeking 'youth ambassadors' to serve as liaisons
The McLean Community Center has announced creation of “MCC Youth Ambassadors” to provide an outlet for teens to have their voice heard in the programming of the community center. Ambassadors will serve as liaisons between community youth and the two student members of the McLean Community Center Governing...
alxnow.com
Adoption fees waved for senior cat ‘Callie’ in Alexandria
Zen kitty Callie is looking for a new home in Alexandria. The 13-year-old female domestic longhaired brown and gray tabby cat is up for adoption with the Animal Welfare League of Alexandria. “Callie has gorgeous long fur, and would love the help of a personal stylist who can help her...
Fairfax Times
Vienna animal haven will take in any animal in need
Vienna residents Rita and Barry Altman began their five-decade relationship in high school when they met through a youth group event. Their relationship has always included a third–an animal. “We’ve had situations where we had one dog… Mostly we’ve had two or three,” Rita said. “Or four,” Barry chimed...
cohaitungchi.com
Things to Do in Strasburg, Virginia: Gateway to the Shenandoah
Strasburg, Virginia, is called the Gateway to the Shenandoah Valley, and this small town has been welcoming visitors for decades who come to enjoy its natural beauty and recreational opportunities. Founded in 1761, Strasburg is just 80 miles from Washington, D.C. and was a perfect stop on our Virginia road trip.
Inside Nova
Arlington sheriff opts against re-election bid
Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur on Nov. 24 became the second Arlington elected official to announce she would not seek a new term in 2023. “After more than 22 years as sheriff, and 36 years with the Sheriff’s Office, I think it is time to hang up my spurs,” Arthur said in a statement announcing her decision. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Arlington.”
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Burger on a small white platePhoto byPhoto by engin akyurt on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you love burgers and you also happen to live in Virginia, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Inside Nova
Total jobs still on uptick in N.Va. jurisdictions
The movement was all in the right direction – upward – but total employment across major Northern Virginia localities did not match the most recent national uptick. Year-over-year jobs nationally rose 4 percent to 149.9 million in figures reported Nov. 22 by the Bureau of Labor Statistics, as the rebound from COVID continues.
NBC 29 News
The Orange County Animal Shelter looking for holiday foster homes
ORANGE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Orange County Animal Shelter is looking for foster homes to help its dogs and cats get out of the shelter for the holidays. “We’re looking for holiday Fosters for Thanksgiving and for Christmas,” Director Gina Jenkins said. “We still have a lot of animals, and they’re still coming in every single day.”
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA kennels over capacity; adoption special this weekend
The Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA has been at or near capacity since June, and with dog kennels currently over capacity, they are holding an adoption special to free up space. Intakes surpassed last year’s total in mid-October. On Nov. 25 and 26, adoption fees for all dogs are reduced by...
Inside Nova
The Heart of a Warrior: Shirley Dominick’s mission is to serve her country and those who protect it
Growing up on a farm in South Carolina with 10 siblings meant that other than school or church, Shirley Dominick of Haymarket didn’t have many opportunities to get away from home. But, when she was in the fifth grade, her mom asked her to accompany her on a trip to the supermarket. For Dominick, this was a special treat, and one that would change the course of her life.
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelers
VIRGINIA – The Sheetz convenience store chain is reducing the price of unleaded gas to $1.99 a gallon through November 28 at several locations throughout the valley. The special Thanksgiving week price will be available at the many Virginia Sheetz stores offering Unleaded 88 gas.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County owed over $1.5 million in delinquent personal property and real estate taxes
“Nothing is certain but death and taxes.” That oft-used phrase was penned by Benjamin Franklin in 1789, and it holds true today. Taxes are something almost every citizen deals with. Taxes fund our government and the services it provides. In the Commonwealth of Virginia, residents pay federal income taxes, real estate taxes, and personal property taxes, among others.
Fire at TGI Fridays in Fairfax causes $30k in damage
A fire at a restaurant in the Springfield area of Fairfax County resulted in a minor injury and caused $30,000 worth of damage.
theriver953.com
SCFR respond to a fallen and injured hiker
Shenandoah County Fire and Rescue (SCFR) with the Strasburg Fire Department (SFD) report responding to a fallen and injured hiker. The unidentified victim had taken a significant fall down a rock ledge at Buzzard Rock Trail. The 54-year-old male was bleeding from his head and was found to be in...
Inside Nova
Arlington Civic Federation wants to keep its financial picture sustainable
The Arlington County Civic Federation has been around longer than Arlington has been Arlington – its existence pre-dates the 1920 renaming of the county by several years – and current leadership is hoping to bring more focus on financial sustainability so the organization can continue for another century or more.
wvpublic.org
Harpers Ferry Portraying Civil War-Era Christmas
Harpers Ferry is giving tourists a taste of life during the Civil War as the holiday season begins. Harpers Ferry was a key location during the Civil War’s Shenandoah Valley campaign, and changed hands eight times until it was secured by Union forces in 1864. The yearly event will show Harpers Ferry under martial law as it existed during the Christmas season.
WRIC TV
Woman wins $1 million from Virginia Lottery scratch ticket
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WRIC) — A Virginia woman recently won the $1 million top prize on a Virginia Lottery scratch ticket while waiting for a prescription to be filled in Alexandria. Alice Grant said she was waiting for her daughter’s prescription at the Giant Food at 3131 Duke Street when...
969wsig.com
Covid deaths are continuing in Virginia
While new cases of coronavirus continue to be low in the commonwealth, 90 people have died due to the virus in the last week. That includes four here in the valley, according to the Virginia Department of Health. Two of those new deaths are in Waynesboro to bring that city’s...
southerntrippers.com
15 Best Restaurants in Winchester VA You Must Try!
Are you heading to Virginia and looking for the best restaurants in Winchester? Well don’t go any further! We have done some research and have compiled a list of some of the best food in Winchester that you definitely need to make time for!. Virginia is filled with amazing...
Comments / 0