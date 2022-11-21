Admit it, while we may have all fell for the “good guy” act MJF was putting on we deep down knew that something was up…….didn’t we? It’s been reported that young Maxwell enjoys being the Heel, he is great at it, he doesn’t break kayfabe and even though Chris Jericho feels he would make a terrific babyface, MJF is smart enough to know that there is still plenty of legs in him being the bad guy. Don’t get me wrong, its only a matter of time before he will have to stop swimming against the current of the cheering fans and that’s ok, it just means he is well on his way to being a megastar. It’s hard not to make comparisons to The Rock in regards to how the fans are reacting to him, it’s funny, the more things change and evolve, the more they stay the same. Back in mid 1997 Rocky was despised by the fans when trying to be a happy go lucky babyface, so he lent into the booing and utter hatred towards him and became The Rock. He was a guy so over the top with his facial reactions and cocky promos that he became to entertaining to boo, the same is happening to MJF. We no longer boo him because we despise him, we boo him because he is entertaining, and because he is a bad guy we are meant to boo him.

1 DAY AGO