nodq.com
Rhea Ripley recalls what one fan wanted her to do to him during a WWE live event
While speaking to NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about interactions with fans at events…. “People love to hate us and that’s something not many people can do, go out there and have people sort of think that your cool and then absolutely hate you and what you do at the same time. It’s been really fun for me going out there screwing with the fans. A lot of times it doesn’t get caught on camera, but lately, it has been. It makes them feel like their part of the moment. So when it gets caught on camera, I love it so much.”
nodq.com
Storyline update on Rey Mysterio vs. his son Dominik
As previously noted, Rey Mysterio officially moved to the WWE Smackdown brand on October 14th 2022 after reaching his “breaking point” from the situation with his son Dominik. Even though Rey and Dominik are on separate brands, the storyline between father and son is continuing. On Thanksgiving night,...
nodq.com
What was originally planned for Ricky Steamboat’s comeback match
As previously noted, Big Time Wrestling announced that 69-year-old WWE Hall of Famer Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat will be making his in-ring return in Raleigh, North Carolina on November 27th. During an interview with Nick Hausman of WrestlingInc.com, Steamboat talked about teaming up with FTR at the event…
nodq.com
Maria Kanellis Bennett provides an update on possibly working creative with Tony Khan
Earlier this year, Tony Khan reportedly had talks with Maria Kanellis Bennett about working in a creative role in Ring of Honor. During an interview with Just Alyx, the former WWE Diva provided an update on those talks. Maria: “So we’ve talked in the past about the ROH women’s division...
nodq.com
Rumor killer regarding WWE already making plans for the 2023 Money in the Bank match
Twitter account @NewsXero made a claim that LA Knight is the “frontrunner” to win the 2023 WWE Money in the Bank contract. Fightful Select was able to obtain a statement from a WWE source in regards to that rumor…. “I like LA Knight, but we don’t even have...
nodq.com
Conor McGregor calls MJF a “clown” and MJF issues a response
Prior to the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, MMA fighter Conor McGregor commented on a TMZ.coma article about new AEW world champion MJF referring to the UFC’s Paddy Pimblett as a “Dollar Store Conor McGregor.” McGregor wrote the following on Twitter.com…. “A dollar store Conor...
nodq.com
The betting odds favorites to win at the 2022 WWE Survivor Series PLE
The betting odds for WWE Survivor Series 2022 have been published by betting site betonline.ag. The favorites have the “-” symbol and the underdogs have the “+” symbol. For the favorites, the number represents the amount of money you would need to risk to win $100. For the underdogs, the number represents the amount of money you would win if you risk $100.
nodq.com
MJF’s world title opponent for Winter is Coming has been determined
The 2022 Winter is Coming edition of AEW Dynamite takes place on December 14th. During the November 23rd edition of Dynamite, Ricky Starks defeated Ethan Page to win the world title eliminator tournament. As a result of his win, Starks will challenge MJF for the AEW world title at Winter is Coming.
nodq.com
Former WWE writer criticizes Kevin Patrick for having “low, boring energy”
During the Legion of RAW podcast on Sportskeeda.com, former WWE writer Vince Russo gave his thoughts on RAW announcer Kevin Patrick…. “This guy, I don’t even know his name. Whatever, Dana Patrick? I don’t even know his name. This guy opens up the show with such low, boring energy. This is why I’m so tired of the excuses. What’s the excuse that this guy can’t be excited about opening up this show?
nodq.com
Two AEW stars teaming up with The Great Muta for his retirement tour
Pro Wrestling NOAH announced that for The Great Muta’s retirement tour, he will be teaming up with AEW’s Sting and Darby Allin. The match, which will take place on January 22nd, will be Allin’s debut in Japan. Opponents will be revealed at a later date. WWE star...
nodq.com
House of Black makes return to AEW during the November 23rd 2022 edition of Dynamite
After taking a two-month hiatus from AEW, the House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart) officially returned to AEW during the November 23rd 2022 edition of Dynamite. The lights went out during a confrontation between the Best Friends and The Factory and when they came back on, the HOB members took out both factions. Malakai then got on the mic and asked members of the HOB in the audience to rise.
nodq.com
News regarding Ric Flair’s status with WWE heading into 2023
During his To Be The Man podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair provided an update on his status with WWE. In regards to the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble, Flair said he’s going to “be there” and also noted that “they didn’t say don’t tell anybody.”
nodq.com
Sami Zayn’s reaction to the popularity of his “Honorary Uce” gimmick in WWE
During an appearance on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Sami Zayn discussed the popularity of his “Honorary Uce” gimmick in WWE…. “It’s not something you predict ahead of time. It’s not something that you want to see or would think would make sense. But in the execution [it has worked.] The concept is a bit strange. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. The whole thing doesn’t make sense on paper. But it’s the perfect example of when things work in execution more than they do on paper. All the Bloodline is a family, and here’s this person who is clearly not family. I’m not entirely surprised at the success of the segments that we’ve done, but it has still exceeded my expectations. I knew it would be good, but I didn’t think that fans would take to it the way they have.” (quote courtesy of SEScoops.com)
nodq.com
Jamie Hayter is officially the AEW women’s champion as Thunder Rosa relinquished her title
During the November 23rd 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite, Renee Paquette announced that Thunder Rosa has relinquished the AEW women’s title due to uncertainty over her injuries. As a result of that, Jamie Hayter is now officially recognized as the AEW women’s champion rather than the interim champion. In addition to that, Excalibur confirmed that Toni Storm’s reign will also be officially recognized as a regular title reign.
nodq.com
Longtime WWE personality feels that Vince McMahon is still involved with the company
While speaking to Bill Apter of Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer and longtime WWE personality Sgt. Slaughter stated the following in regards to Vince McMahon’s retirement from WWE…. “I feel that he’s [Vince McMahon] still there and there’s no way to keep him away as far as his knowledge...
nodq.com
New WWE NXT character was apparently inspired by real-life situation with a fan
As seen during the November 22nd 2022 edition of WWE NXT, former 24/7 Champion Reggie was repackaged as the masked character SCRYPTS. Prior to his debut, cryptic videos aired including one with a mysterious voice saying “soon I’ll be in NXT to watch the whole thing fall.”. During...
nodq.com
MJF: Let him entertain you (he is well on his way to being a megastar)
Admit it, while we may have all fell for the “good guy” act MJF was putting on we deep down knew that something was up…….didn’t we? It’s been reported that young Maxwell enjoys being the Heel, he is great at it, he doesn’t break kayfabe and even though Chris Jericho feels he would make a terrific babyface, MJF is smart enough to know that there is still plenty of legs in him being the bad guy. Don’t get me wrong, its only a matter of time before he will have to stop swimming against the current of the cheering fans and that’s ok, it just means he is well on his way to being a megastar. It’s hard not to make comparisons to The Rock in regards to how the fans are reacting to him, it’s funny, the more things change and evolve, the more they stay the same. Back in mid 1997 Rocky was despised by the fans when trying to be a happy go lucky babyface, so he lent into the booing and utter hatred towards him and became The Rock. He was a guy so over the top with his facial reactions and cocky promos that he became to entertaining to boo, the same is happening to MJF. We no longer boo him because we despise him, we boo him because he is entertaining, and because he is a bad guy we are meant to boo him.
nodq.com
Update on The Elite mocking CM Punk during AEW Dynamite in Chicago
As previously noted, The Elite made references to CM Punk during their match on AEW Dynamite against the trios champions Death Triangle. Prior to Dynamite, Omega stated to SI.com that he would “encourage people to let it go” in regards to The Elite’s backstage altercation with Punk.
nodq.com
Rhea Ripley says her and Bianca Belair want to be the next Steve Austin and The Rock
During an interview with Joseph Staszewski of NYPost.com, Rhea Ripley talked about her rivalry with Bianca Belair…. “Bianca and I, it’s something that shouldn’t be rushed and we don’t want to rush it. Where that sort of felt like it’s gonna happen and that would be the end of it. We want our names to be etched in history. We want to leave our legacy where we can be in the ring together and make magic. Bianca and I are perfect rivals pretty much. We’ve talked about it in NXT before. We’ve talked about it here at Raw before. We pretty much want to be the next Stone Cold and The Rock. We want to have the storylines. We want to go out there and we want to steal the show.”
