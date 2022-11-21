Read full article on original website
Neymar upbeat on social media after injury at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Brazil star Neymar sounded upbeat early Friday, despite injuring his right ankle in the team’s World Cup opener, with the player celebrating victory over Serbia and looking forward to the remaining matches in Qatar. Neymar sprained his ankle in the second half of Brazil’s...
Giroud and Mbappe hungry for goals as France faces Denmark
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud will overtake Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals if he scores against Denmark at the World Cup on Saturday. If Kylian Mbappe finds the net he will move level with another France great. A victory against the...
England vs USA referee: Who is World Cup 2022 official Jesus Valenzuela?
Jesus Valenzuela is the referee of England’s match against the USA at the World Cup tonight.The Venezuelan is taking charge of his first match at the World Cup after being selected as one of 36 referees at the tournament in Qatar.The 39-year-old is considered to be one of the top referees in South America - taking charge of matches in the Copa America, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana and South American World Cup qualifiers.He referees professional in Venezuela’s top flight, where he took charge of nine matches before the league paused for the World Cup.In those matches, however, Valenzuela showed...
