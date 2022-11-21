Read full article on original website
38th annual Thanks for giving parade happening today
This year, the "Thanks for Giving" Parade in downtown St. Louis will follow a different path than in previous years.
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
Light Up Cottleville, Christmas in the ‘Ville
Cottleville is the cutest little town nestled near St. Peter's and Weldon Spring.
A conversation with St. Louis restaurant veterans Jodi Allen and Rodrigo Silva of Companion and Ladue Taco
Having worked side by side for the past few decades, Companion's co-owner, Jodi Allen, and its manager, Rodrigo Silva, were recently able to fulfill the latter’s dream of owning his own restaurant. The space in the alleyway behind Companion's café in Ladue was too small to be of much use, but it was the perfect size for Ladue Taco, a nighttime, pickup-only joint that serves eight kinds of tacos, various sides, and margaritas by the gallon.
Turkey Trot 5k Charity Run today
This morning's Turkey Trot 5k event is drawing runners and walkers from all across the St. Louis metropolitan area. This is a recurring walk and run event.
St. Ferdinand Parish cancels annual Thanksgiving dinner, citing lack of volunteers
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — St. Ferdinand Parish has made the decision to cancel its annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for 2022. The Florissant parish said on its website that the dinner had been canceled because it lacked volunteers to help with planning, and no longer had someone to roast the turkeys.
Some outreach workers frustrated with St. Louis officials over housing for the homeless
In St. Louis, some outreach workers helping unhoused neighbors said they are frustrated with city officials, while officials said they are already doing more ahead of the launch of the city’s inclement weather operations plan in December.
Local shelter needs help with gathering resources
ST. LOUIS -- On this Thanksgiving Day, some shelters for the unhoused will not be open while the City of St. Louis prepares its cold-weather operations launch for December.
St. Louis natives lead Marching Mizzou to NYC for Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Marching Mizzou will bring a little M-I-Z to NYC this Thursday as the band takes part in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for the first time in the program’s 137-year history. “This is a coveted invitation, and there will be a lot of black...
Guns ‘N Hoses host annual boxing event to support the BackStoppers
A St. Louis tradition took the stage at the Enterprise Center on Wednesday for the annual Guns 'N Hoses boxing event.
Police rush to St. Mary’s High School in St. Louis
Police are responding to a report of a shooting Tuesday morning at St. Mary's High School in St. Louis.
Urban League holds turkey giveaway ahead of Thanksgiving
For the 25th year, the Urban League of Greater St. Louis gave away thousands of turkeys at a Thanksgiving event at its headquarters in north city.
People in St. Louis' Mark Twain neighborhood speak out after ongoing crime
ST. LOUIS — Six months ago, Rachelle White moved back into the Mark Twain neighborhood with her kids. "It was very quiet back then. I lived here 10 years ago," White said. The north side mom now sees a much different picture. "It's very unsettling. I have children. I...
MVP effort helps St. Louis family buy home for the holidays
Not long after walking into their new home for the first time and getting a guided tour from their mother, Tekeira, 11-year-old daughter Patience and 9-year-old son Major realized they had something extra special to be thankful for during this holiday season. “When they got here and saw the house,...
The Salvation Army’s ‘Tree of Lights’ campaign is back
ST. LOUIS — Only a week ago, The Salvation Army launched its 75th annual Christmas fundraising campaign known as “The Tree of Lights.” The event took place in Kiener Plaza in downtown St. Louis. The Salvation Army in the St. Louis area still follows the old tradition...
Rams settlement money will be split among parties
We finally know who gets what from the Rams settlement.
2022 'Old Man Winter' promo drops during Macy's Thanksgiving parade
ST. LOUIS — If you grew up in St. Louis or have been here for decades, one festive tune and happy lyrics may put you in the holiday spirit. In 1992, KSDK launched a promo campaign with a song called "Old Man Winter." We've recreated this popular video for 2022 featuring your favorite 5 On Your Side anchors.
$40M St. Louis facility opens to help people with homelessness and HIV/AIDS
DOORWAYS offers its clients a place to live and a lot of other services, like mental health care, help finding work, a food pantry, and access to a pharmacist, all in one place.
These Tiny Cabins Near St. Louis Are the Perfect Getaway
A New York startup built a campsite of 40 tiny cabins within an hour of St. Louis
