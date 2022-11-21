ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The best Thanksgiving movie ever winds through St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – There is one movie that you may want to consider re-watching this Thanksgiving because St. Louis, and the annual pilgrimage we all make to reunite with family, are central to the story. John Hughes’ film Planes, Trains, and Automobiles starring Steve Martin and John Candy came out in 1987 and is timeless. If you’ve lived in the Midwest like me for your entire life you’ll recognize the highways, airports, and pitstops along the way. Plus, there’s a heartwarming twist at the end.
A conversation with St. Louis restaurant veterans Jodi Allen and Rodrigo Silva of Companion and Ladue Taco

Having worked side by side for the past few decades, Companion's co-owner, Jodi Allen, and its manager, Rodrigo Silva, were recently able to fulfill the latter’s dream of owning his own restaurant. The space in the alleyway behind Companion's café in Ladue was too small to be of much use, but it was the perfect size for Ladue Taco, a nighttime, pickup-only joint that serves eight kinds of tacos, various sides, and margaritas by the gallon.
MVP effort helps St. Louis family buy home for the holidays

Not long after walking into their new home for the first time and getting a guided tour from their mother, Tekeira, 11-year-old daughter Patience and 9-year-old son Major realized they had something extra special to be thankful for during this holiday season. “When they got here and saw the house,...
