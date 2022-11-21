Read full article on original website
Inside Nova
Trio selected as all-conference in college football
Patriot HS graduate Keith Jenkins was named to the all-MEAC football first team. The Morgan State freshman ranked No. 5 in the nation in kickoff returns (29.4 avg) and returned two for touchdowns. Jenkins was twice named the MEAC Specialist of the Week and once named the MEAC Rookie of...
Inside Nova
Four Potomac School runners earn all-state honors
Four runners on the Potomac School girls cross country team this season earned all-state honors because of their top-20 individual finishes at the Division I state championship high-school meet on the Woodberry Forest course. The runners helped the team finish third in the state meet. The third place was the...
Inside Nova
The players were allowed to play
They let them play, so the girls high-school soccer match became more fun and entertaining to watch. The high-school championship clash was between the Bishop O’Connell Knights and host Potomac School Panthers playing for the Northern Virginia Invitational state tournament title. Right away, it was apparent the referee had decided to let the girls play a physical match. There was nothing dirty or any cheap-shotting, but there definitely was a good degree of pushing, bumping and elbowing as players challenged for the ball – by participants on both teams.
Inside Nova
Data: More local home-sellers taking less than full asking price as market cools
Sellers who found buyers for their homes in October across Northern Virginia received, on average, less than full asking price, confirming that the market is shifting if not entirely to buyers, then a certain way in their direction. Among six major jurisdictions tracked by the Sun Gazette, only one –...
Inside Nova
Arlington sheriff opts against re-election bid
Arlington County Sheriff Beth Arthur on Nov. 24 became the second Arlington elected official to announce she would not seek a new term in 2023. “After more than 22 years as sheriff, and 36 years with the Sheriff’s Office, I think it is time to hang up my spurs,” Arthur said in a statement announcing her decision. “It has been a privilege and honor to serve the citizens of Arlington.”
Inside Nova
Loudoun County schools behavioral assistant charged with assaulting student
A behavioral assistant with Loudoun County Public Schools has been charged after allegations she assaulted a student inside a classroom on two occasions. A school resource officer at Lightridge High School was notified of the incidents by school personnel on the morning of Nov.14, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Inside Nova
One person dead after Fairfax County house fire
A person was found dead after a two-alarm fire ripped through a home in Fairfax County's Lincolnia area late Monday. Fire crews were called to the 6600 block of Pine Road about 10:30 p.m. with reports that one occupant of the house was unaccounted for, Fairfax County fire and rescue said.
